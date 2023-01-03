Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan has added Ford Motor Co. (F-N) as a tactical trade idea – as a short,

“We see numerous earnings challenges for Ford in 2023,” he said. “Therefore, we include Ford on our Tactical Ideas list for Q1-23. Most importantly, we see pricing pressure driven by higher interest rates, falling used vehicle prices & mix normalization. We already see evidence that pricing headwinds are emerging. Pricing has added approximately $15.3-billion to N America profits since 2019. We are forecasting adj EBIT [earnings before interest and taxes] of $6.8B-billion in 2023, well below consensus of $10.4B. Mix will also be a headwind driven by increased sales of lower trim models as well as the increase in lower profit EV [electric vehicle] mix. In addition, Ford adj EBIT will be impacted by more than $1-billion in lower pension income and rising EV & software investment costs. Lastly, there is high risk of cost inflation and possibly production disruptions around the UAW contract expiration in Sept 2023. Ford is trading at 11.5 times our 2023 estimated EPS, above its 10-year average of 8.9 times. We rate Ford as UW [underweight].”

BofA Securities strategist Anthony Cassamassino published his top U.S. trade ideas for the first quarter of 2023,

“This list represents some of our fundamental equity analysts’ highest conviction ideas for the 1st quarter... More broadly, our Head of US Equity Strategy, Savita Subramanian, has set her 2023 year-end target for the S&P 500 at 4000 based on $200 EPS (down 9 per cent year-over-year). In the near term, pain from EPS cuts (Street [estimates] are 15 per cent higher than our 2023 forecast of $200… Savita’s bull case, SPX 4600, is based on our Sell Side Indicator being as close to a ‘Buy’ signal as it was in prior market bottoms – Wall Street is bearish, which is bullish … Our 1Q23 list includes 9 Buys and 1 Underperform across 10 industries. Our Buys are Chart Industries, Domino’s Pizza, Emerson Electric, Goldman Sachs, Humana, NVR Inc, Procter & Gamble, Southwestern Energy, and Tapestry Inc. Our Underperform is Whirlpool Corp.”

Michael Batnick, director of research at New York-based Ritholtz Wealth management, admitted that predictions are silly but made them anyway,

“Market predictions are silly. We all learned this a long time ago. But that doesn’t mean they’re completely worthless. Even though forecasts are almost always wrong, they can be entertaining and educational… I ‘m not doing anything with my portfolio based on these predictions, and neither should you … These are my ten predictions for 2023. Bonds hold their own as a diversifying asset. Tech continues its layoffs. Jeff Bezos returns to Amazon. The IPO market remains frozen. Value Outperforms Growth Again. Gold makes a new all-time high. The Housing Market Doesn’t Crash. International Stocks Outperform. Crypto goes nowhere. Energy stocks continue to outperform. Bonus. The market avoids a recession, and stocks gain double digits.”

