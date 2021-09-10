 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Top 11 Canadian stock picks from Credit Suisse

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BofA Securities’ (increasingly bearish) chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett published a remarkable data point which supported his colleague Savita Subramanian’s forecast for low equity market returns in the 18 months ahead,

“Annualized inflow to global stocks in 2021 ($1tn) is greater than cumulative inflow of prior 20 years … H2 view: macro backdrop = higher inflation, hawkish central banks, weaker growth, i.e. stagflationary; investment backdrop = rising Rates, Regulation, Redistribution (3Rs ) & peak Positioning [equity allocation], Policy, Profits (3Ps); investment returns = low/negative stock/credit H2; optimal portfolio = H2 barbell of long inflation (e.g. commodities, TIPS, small cap, banks, Japan) & long quality (e.g. cash & defensive utilities, staples, healthcare, REITs).”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB BofA: “annualized inflow to global stocks in 2021 ($1tn) is greater than cumulative inflow of prior 20 years” – (chart) Twitter

***

The research department at Credit Suisse updated their list of top 11 Canadian stock picks,

“Every Canadian research analyst identifies and ranks up to 3 Outperform rated stocks based on a 6-12 month time horizon. For the #1 Top Pick, we expand our analyst’s view by including Investment Thesis, Catalysts, Debates, Pushback, and Valuation.”

The stocks are Element Fleet Management Corp., Royal Bank of Canada, Sun Life Financial Inc., Transalta Corp., Altagas Ltd., Northland Power Inc., Suncor Energy Inc., Newmont Mining Corp., Barrick Gold Corp. and Endeavor Mining Corp.

Teck Resources Ltd is on the U.S. top picks list.

“@SBarlow_ROB CS: Top 11 Canadian stock ideas” – (table) Twitter

Story continues below advertisement

***

Scotiabank analyst Mario Saric still likes apartment REITs despite political campaign promises to make home ownership more affordable,

“Canadian Housing affordability is a hot topic during the Pandemic, with the National avg. home price +23% (we est. Apartment REITs have lagged the local housing market by 14%). We estimate the avg. National home price is 9% above income levels, while avg. National CMHC Q3/20 Rent sits 1.5% below income … New supply growth and tempering foreign demand are common themes [in campaign promises], while the Liberal Party mention of “Corporate” owners is unique. We still believe CAD Apartment (MF) REITs have a positive near- and long-term fundamental outlook (assuming no big regulatory changes) driven by a large gap in the cost of owning vs. renting, international immigration, and broader economic recovery. Our top residential picks are IIP [Interrent REIT] and TCN [Tricon Capital Group], while our slight shift in preference for Value over Growth on Aug 23rd arguably implies a bit better near-term upside in discounted asset classes (Office, Retail, Diversified, Seniors)”

" @SBarlow_ROB BNS still likes apartment REITs despite campaign affordability pledges” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “Gmail Will Soon Allow You To Place Calls” – Gizmodo

Story continues below advertisement

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies