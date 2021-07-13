 Skip to main content
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
offer ends july 23
save over $160
$6
for
6 months
Don’t miss our
best deal ever
$6
for 6 months
save over $160
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Flash Sale$6 for 6 months
Register
AdChoices

Top dividend ETFs for yield-hungry investors

Rob CarrickPersonal Finance Columnist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Even after a huge run-up, you can still nail a dividend yield of about 2.5 per cent by investing in a broad-based Canadian equity ETF.

But you can do better, yield-wise, by looking at exchange-traded funds that hold exclusively Canadian dividend-paying stocks. These products differ widely in their approach to portfolio building, which means yields vary by a surprising amount. Globeinvestor.com data shows that among the Canadian dividend ETFs covered in the 2021 Globe and Mail ETF Buyer’s Guide, yields range from a high of 4.1 per cent for Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF (PDC-T) to a low of 2.9 per cent for the CI Wisdomtree Canadian Quality Dividend Growth Index ETF (DGRC).

For context, five-year Government of Canada bond yields are stuck below 1 per cent, and five-year term deposits are in the low 2-per-cent range at best. Payouts from a dividend ETF look even better on an after-tax basis in non-registered accounts because of the dividend tax credit.

Story continues below advertisement

PDC’s yield is helped by the fact that its top holding is Enbridge Inc., currently yielding around 6.7 per cent. PDC tracks the Nasdaq Select Canadian Dividend Index, which is based on a screen seeking stocks with higher yields than the broader market and a track record of dividend growth.

Some other high-yielding dividend ETFs:

  • BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV), with a yield of 4.1 per cent. Yield and dividend growth are part of the screening process used in building the portfolio, which also includes Enbridge as a top holding.
  • iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (XEI), with a yield of 3.9 per cent. Surprise – Enbridge is the top holding, followed by BCE Inc., which has a yield of about 5.7 per cent.
  • Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (VDY), with a yield of 3.8 per cent. Enbridge and BCE are in the mix here, but bank stocks get a higher weighting.

When researching individual dividend stocks, it’s not uncommon to find that higher-yielding names are performance laggards. But each of the higher-yielding dividend ETFs listed above have equalled or beaten the S&P/TSX composite return over the 12 months to June 30.

Low fees are an important factor in maximizing yield from dividend ETFs, a category that can be comparatively expensive. For example, PDC’s management expense ratio is 0.56 per cent. VDY is the low-cost fund in this group, with an MER of 0.21 per cent. XEI’s MER is 0.22 cent, while ZDV comes in at 0.39 per cent.

One final tax note: Dividend ETFs typically have a small return of capital component to their payouts. A return of capital isn’t taxable when you receive it, but it does reduce your cost base for an investment and thus increases your capital gain when you sell.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies