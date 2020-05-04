 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Top picks for high quality, dividend-paying U.S. stocks

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Bank of America has cut its 2020 forecast for Canadian GDP but predicts a faster recovery in 2021,

“We revise our GDP forecast down to -8% in 2020 (-5% previously) followed by a stronger rebound of 9% in 2021 (4.5% previously )… The deeper contraction reflects a deterioration of the economy amid the shutdown which is much worse than we previously thought. Meanwhile, the unprecedented job losses are taking a big toll on the economy. So far, there are more than 7m applicants on the Canada Emergency Relief Benefit (CERB) program, and we expect more than 6m job losses over March-April, with the unemployment rate spiking to above 20%. Last but not least, the recent oil price turmoil will hurt he oil sector through oil production cuts and jobs/capex cuts”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB BoA: "We're expecting [Cdn] GDP to plunge by 8% this year"” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Morgan Stanley chief economist Chetan Ahyat sees a similar pattern for the global economy as he wrote in “Sharper but Shorter,”

“While global growth will trough at -7.5%Y in 2Q20 on our estimates (far below the -2.4%Y in 1Q09), global and DM output will reach pre-recession levels in four and eight quarters, respectively, as compared with six and fourteen quarters during the GFC… As we move towards this gradual reopening in parts of the world outside China, we have been closely observing developments in China to see how various sectors of the economy are normalising and how this experience may inform our outlook for the rest of the world … In China, the manufacturing, infrastructure and construction sectors recovered relatively quickly. The manufacturing PMI is back in expansionary territory, while steel and cement demand and property sales are growing again in year-over-year terms, just ten weeks after the peak in new cases … However, as the US and Europe are more consumption-based economies, it is the experience of the Chinese consumer that is drawing the most investor attention. Consumption in China is also showing signs of progress, but the pace of recovery has varied across different segments, and the phased relaxation of social distancing measures has dampened the overall pace to some extent.”

“@SBarlow_ROB MS: Consumption will recover more slowly than manufacturing’ – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Bank of America U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian has made changes to her top picks list for high-quality companies paying dividends.

Story continues below advertisement

Out are General Dynamics Corp. (rising debt-to-equity ratio), PPG Industries Inc. (same reason), Ralph Lauren Corp. (lowered analyst rating) and Raytheon Technologies Co. (lower rating).

Air Products has been added to the list on the basis on strong free cash flow relative to payouts. The remaining companies on the list are Automatic Data Processing Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Norfolk Southern Corp., Pfizer Inc., Packaging Corp., Public Storage, Robert Half International Inc., Snap-On Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., and VF Corp.

“@SBarlow_ROB BoA: Top picks for high quality balance sheets paying dividends” – (table) Twitter

***

Citi U.S. equity strategist Tobias Levkovich is concerned the market has rallied too far and a significant correction is approaching,

“ equity prices have rebounded impressively from the sharp pullback in February and March. We believe that three major drivers including the aforementioned government and central bank policy moves, as well as better news on the health care side, not to mention talk of re-opening the economy all have contributed to the sense of a brighter future. Therefore investors are less worried about three or four quarters of declining/depressed GDP … A recovery in 2H20 for the economy translates into better EPS. But, we can argue that the S&P 500 is already discounting a $37.50 quarterly EPS run rate (or $150.00 annually) as it hovers in the 2800 area … the unemployment rate likely hitting 13%-14% (before slipping to say 9% by year-end) and its relationship with the broader index. Typically, the market bottom is found before jobless rate peaks, so the rebound in share prices is appropriate, but it seems to have been too much. Unfortunately, as many as 20 million of the jobs lost may take a significant period of time to reverse which has important economic ramifications. In addition, our Panic/Euphoria is back in neutral territory after spending several weeks in panic mode … The valuation story is not as supportive anymore either.”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB Levkovich: "the market bottom is found before jobless rate peaks, so the rebound in share prices is appropriate, but it seems to have been too much" – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “You Should Probably Skip Buying a New Xbox or PlayStation This Year” – Gizmodo

Tweet of the Day:

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies