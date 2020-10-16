Top picks in the dividend-heavy pipeline and energy infrastructure sector

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Top picks in the dividend-heavy pipeline and energy infrastructure sector

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Scotiabank analyst Robert Hope has published a report outlining his current top picks in the pipeline and energy infrastructure sector,

“Since mid-August, returns have been driven by valuation expansion of the renewable stocks and compression in the pipeline/midstream space. We expect these trends to persist in the near term… Renewable valuations have expanded ~2[approximately two times]x since the start of Q3 and are near all-time highs, driven by ESG funds flows, growth expectations, and low interest rates. We increasingly are fielding questions on clean power and it appears that many investors are looking to increase their renewables allocation… We prefer a defensive positioning going into the US election given the potential volatility surrounding the event. Of the utilities, we see significant room for valuation expansion with ALA. The eventual sale of Mountain Valley Pipeline (which is inching toward construction) would improve the balance sheet; after this we see investor focus turning to the attractive utility growth profile. ENB is our favourite pipeline/ midstream name as we expect the valuation discount versus TRP to narrow as progress is made on the Line 3 Replacement project. Of the renewables we prefer BLX due to its strong financial position, low payout and attractive growth prospects.”

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB Scotia: Top picks in Canadian pipelines and energy infrastructure” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Morgan Stanley published a list of their top thematic stock picks going into earnings season. This is the most interesting list I’ve seen recently in part because most of the usual FANG suspects aren’t there.

The stocks are: Boyd Gaming Corp., Capri Holdings Ltd., Education Technology Co., Chegg Inc., Crown Castle International Inc., Enterprise Products Partners LP, Evercore Inc., Fifth Third Bancorp, Horizon Therapeutics PLC, Inphi Corp., Microsoft Corp., Mondelez International Inc., Plug Power Inc., Proctor & Gamble Co., Seagate Technology PLC and video game publisher Zynga Inc.

“@SBarlow_ROB MS” Top thematic stock picks into earnings season" – (table) Twitter

***

BMO economist Robert Kavcic provided a good summary of the major changes happening in the Canadian housing market,

Story continues below advertisement

"Single-detached home prices across Canada’s major market are up 7.2% since March (or almost 15% annualized), while condo prices have stagnated… The pandemic has created a desire for more space … Work-from-home has opened up a broader market now … for condo prices, multis have made up the vast majority of new supply over the past 15 years, so the market isn’t nearly as tight. Investors who bought condos recently were relying on price growth, strong rent growth, and/or short-term rentals to make the economics work—those factors have all changed'

"@SBarlow_ROB BMO on Cdn housing market: “Just give me more space"” – (research excerpt, chart) Twitter

***

Column: “TSX stocks with the most rapidly improving profit outlooks” – Globe Investor

Diversion: “Room-temperature superconductivity has been achieved for the first time” – M.I.T. Technology Review

Tweet of the day:

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies