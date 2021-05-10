 Skip to main content
Inside the Market

Top picks in the dividend-heavy pipeline sector

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Morgan Stanley U.S. equity strategist Michael Wilson believes the much weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs number Friday is a sign of things to come (my emphasis),

“Last week’s disappointing payroll number supports our case for supply shortages as the economy reopens. This is a risk to margins that is not in the priceReopening brings more risk than opportunity at this point. In addition to the normal risks that accompany all mid-cycle transitions, the challenges of reopening a $20T economy are becoming more evident. In addition to supply chain shortages, many companies are struggling with the availability of labor. This has implications for Fed policy, profit margins, valuations, and equity market leadership. Bottom line, we continue to favor reasonably priced quality and reflation plays. Some early cycle groups (consumer discretionary and semiconductors) are underperforming meaningfully. To us, this is just confirmation that the mid-cycle transition is in full swing … Given fairly full pricing relative to already elevated inflation expectations, we’re not inclined to chase the “inflation trade,” but rather, see the group as an effective portfolio hedge should inflation expectations rise further”

“@SBarlow_ROB MS: “Reopening brings more risk than opportunity at this point”” – (research excerpt) Twitter

**

Scotiabank analyst Robert Hope reviewed a busy week for earnings reporting for pipeline stocks and reiterated his top picks in the sector,

“Looking at the Q1/21 earnings season so far we highlight the following themes. Management teams of the midstream group continue to speak more favourably of their outlooks as their producer customers are expected to return to drilling later this year. While marketing beats were modest in Q1 (unlike for their US peers with much different business models) we generally expect improving results over the next few quarters for those with NGL exposure. The larger pipelines (ENB, TRP) had good quarters that set them up to achieve their 2021 guidance. They continue to speak on energy transition investment opportunities as a future area of growth. The utilities and power producers continue to see a strong growth outlook for renewable generation capacity, likely spurred by changes to the US incentives. That said, renewable valuations remain elevated versus historical levels even with the recent weakness. Investor interest in the utility group has been limited, but they are also benefitting from increased renewable development.”

Mr. Hope has outperform ratings on Enbridge Inc. and TC Energy Corp.

“@SBarlow_ROB BNS still likes Enbridge and TC Energy Corp in pipes sector” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Goldman Sachs’ influential U.S. equity strategist David Kostin believes the expensive valuations for large-cap technology stocks are largely justified,

“AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, and FB collectively represent 21% of the S&P 500 index, well-above the 14% average share that the top 5 stocks typically command and exceeded only by the 25% spike reached last fall. The group has returned 9% YTD vs. 12% for the index. The durability of their businesses was evident last year when the median S&P 500 stock witnessed a peak-to-trough plunge in sales of -7% but these firms actually grew sales throughout the pandemic. Their commitment to growth is startling; they account for 22% of total S&P 500 capex and R&D and sport a growth investment ratio of 64% vs. 11% for the typical stock. Low rates support their premium valuations. Antitrust intervention is the greatest threat … Results for 1Q 2021 illustrate that the FAAMG growth persists. The median S&P 500 stock reported year/year sales growth of 9% and 57% of S&P 500 firms beat consensus sales estimates, with a median positive surprise of 4%. The five largest stocks reported aggregate 1Q 2021 sales of $321 billion –a remarkable $24 billion or 8% above consensus –for year/year growth of 41%.”

“@SBarlow_ROB GS’s Kostin thinks FANG valuations largely justified” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: “Boarding a US NAVY NUCLEAR SUBMARINE in the Arctic” – (video) Smarter Every Day

Tweet of the Day:

Tickers mentioned in this story
