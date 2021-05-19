Top picks in the semiconductor sector as the global shortage continues

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices
Top Links

Top picks in the semiconductor sector as the global shortage continues

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Scotiabank strategist Hugo Ste-Marie is turning bullish on gold,

“Surging risk-appetite, improving macro data, and rising real yields all conspired over the past three quarters to work against gold … While we have been underweight gold and precious metals sector for a while, we have started to warm-up to the space. Not only do we believe the macro outlook is supportive of bullion, but the recent bounce has pushed the spot price above the sell-side consensus (if sustained, expect positive earnings revisions), and the technical picture has improved after several months of deterioration … Over the long run (last 45 years), gold displays a relatively strong negative correlation with the US dollar and real bond yields, while a relatively elevated positive correlation with inflation surprises. Broad inflation, and especially inflation surprises, exhibit higher correlation coefficients than any other type of inflation (such as food, wages, services, etc). Further, gold also tends to shine in a general commodity bull market.’

Story continues below advertisement

“@SBarlow_ROB BNS is turning bullish on gold” – (charts) Twitter

***

Citi analyst Atif Malik re-shuffled his top picks in the semiconductor sector. In addition to the usual growth drivers – gaming, cloud database spending among them - the global semiconductor shortage is now expected to last well into 2022, making the sector more attractive,

“We update our coverage stock rankings and prefer stocks with high exposure to data center/enterprise demand recovery in 2H and low exposure to handsets. We a) maintain MRVL #1 pick and expect storage demand for new crypto currencies like Chia and enterprise tailwinds to offset China 5G infrastructure delays; b) move NVDA up to #2 from prior #4 on enterprise demand recovery in 2H21 which should help verticals ~50% of data center sales as supply improves; and c) move LRCX down to #4 from prior #2 as handsets contribute outsized 30-40% of the memory bits for semi caps. We upgrade OLED to Buy as a post COVID-19 recovery play and downgrade SLAB to Neutral as stock has less M&A appeal post recent I&A divestiture”

" SBarlow_ROB Citi’s top picks in semis” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Nomura chief economist Richard Koo made a couple of good points in his most recent research report,

Story continues below advertisement

“Whereas the Fed is looking at the level of economic activity, the markets are monitoring the rate of change in that activity. Both GDP and price indices are rising rapidly, but the level of activity paints a very different picture. In the labor market, for example, there are still 8.21mn fewer jobs than there were in February 2020, before the pandemic hit. That indicates the US economy still has plenty of excess supply capacity, which means it is still too early to be worrying about inflation.”

The market’s emphasis on rate of change is also important for profit growth, which is expected to peak during the current quarter.

" @SBarlow_ROB Nomura’s Koo: “the US economy still has plenty of excess supply capacity, which means it is still too early to be worrying about inflation” – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Diversion: The Ringer’s entertaining Re-Watchables podcast series continues with Goodfellahs – The Ringer

Tweet of the Day:

Story continues below advertisement

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies