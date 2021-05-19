Top picks in the semiconductor sector as the global shortage continues

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Scotiabank strategist Hugo Ste-Marie is turning bullish on gold,
“Surging risk-appetite, improving macro data, and rising real yields all conspired over the past three quarters to work against gold … While we have been underweight gold and precious metals sector for a while, we have started to warm-up to the space. Not only do we believe the macro outlook is supportive of bullion, but the recent bounce has pushed the spot price above the sell-side consensus (if sustained, expect positive earnings revisions), and the technical picture has improved after several months of deterioration … Over the long run (last 45 years), gold displays a relatively strong negative correlation with the US dollar and real bond yields, while a relatively elevated positive correlation with inflation surprises. Broad inflation, and especially inflation surprises, exhibit higher correlation coefficients than any other type of inflation (such as food, wages, services, etc). Further, gold also tends to shine in a general commodity bull market.’
“@SBarlow_ROB BNS is turning bullish on gold” – (charts) Twitter
***
Citi analyst Atif Malik re-shuffled his top picks in the semiconductor sector. In addition to the usual growth drivers – gaming, cloud database spending among them - the global semiconductor shortage is now expected to last well into 2022, making the sector more attractive,
“We update our coverage stock rankings and prefer stocks with high exposure to data center/enterprise demand recovery in 2H and low exposure to handsets. We a) maintain MRVL #1 pick and expect storage demand for new crypto currencies like Chia and enterprise tailwinds to offset China 5G infrastructure delays; b) move NVDA up to #2 from prior #4 on enterprise demand recovery in 2H21 which should help verticals ~50% of data center sales as supply improves; and c) move LRCX down to #4 from prior #2 as handsets contribute outsized 30-40% of the memory bits for semi caps. We upgrade OLED to Buy as a post COVID-19 recovery play and downgrade SLAB to Neutral as stock has less M&A appeal post recent I&A divestiture”
" SBarlow_ROB Citi’s top picks in semis” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
Nomura chief economist Richard Koo made a couple of good points in his most recent research report,
“Whereas the Fed is looking at the level of economic activity, the markets are monitoring the rate of change in that activity. Both GDP and price indices are rising rapidly, but the level of activity paints a very different picture. In the labor market, for example, there are still 8.21mn fewer jobs than there were in February 2020, before the pandemic hit. That indicates the US economy still has plenty of excess supply capacity, which means it is still too early to be worrying about inflation.”
The market’s emphasis on rate of change is also important for profit growth, which is expected to peak during the current quarter.
" @SBarlow_ROB Nomura’s Koo: “the US economy still has plenty of excess supply capacity, which means it is still too early to be worrying about inflation” – (research excerpt) Twitter
***
