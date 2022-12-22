Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

The future of office REITs is an investor dilemma in a new era of hybrid work-from-home employees. TD analyst Jonathan Kelcher recently reduced his price targets in the sector,

“Office REITs have delivered the weakest unitholder returns year-to-date (averaging negative 39 per cewnt) among our coverage universe and are trading at near all-time low valuations … Rising vacancy potentially putting pressure on NOI [net operating income] margins as the cost of carrying vacant space in office properties is higher than most asset classes … Recent announcements of large, multi-floor spaces being vacated (Shopify, Meta) have further exasperated the negative sentiment, and could continue as companies finalize space decisions that had been postponed during the pandemic. So, although Canada’s office vacancy rate appeared to stabilize in Q3/22, we see greater risk of rising vacancy going forward … Even with our revised NAVs, office REITs are trading at a 37-per-cent discount, which is below the lows seen both during the financial crisis of 2008 and the pandemic lows in March 2020. Given the lack of medium-term visibility, it is hard to see any near-term catalysts for the sector … We are lowering our NAV estimates on the office property REITs and those diversified REITs with significant office exposure, resulting in four target-price reductions. Although the target-price revisions did not result in any ratings changes, we reiterate that the office sector remains at the bottom of our pecking order.”

“Revisions to Target Prices and NAVs for office REITs (TD)” – (table) Twitter

High housing costs are forcing Ontarians to move elsewhere, as BMO senior economist Robert Kavcic highlighted,

“People are moving around Canada in large numbers, and the short story is almost anywhere but Ontario. In the year through 2022Q3, net interprovincial outflows from Ontario topped 50,000 people, the largest outward move on record. While that is still surpassed by the number of people moving in from outside the country, it does carve about 0.3 ppts from population growth in the province. Where are they going? Alberta is seeing the largest net inflow since the 2006 and 2014 oil booms (although this time around, affordability seems to be the big draw). Atlantic Canada is also pulling in roughly 30,000 people per year, a record by a long shot for the region.”

“High housing costs pushing Ontarians to move elsewhere (BMO)” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Sharpe Ratios have re-emerged as the most popular measure of risk-adjusted return for portfolios and individual stocks.

Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin recently re-balanced his Sharpe Ratio basket of stocks,

“Our High Sharpe Ratio basket identifies companies with the highest prospective risk-adjusted returns relative to their sector peers. The strategy has a long track record of outperforming on an absolute and risk-adjusted return basis both the S&P 500 index and the top 200 large-cap core mutual funds. We define a stock’s prospective Sharpe Ratio as the return to the consensus 12-month price target divided by the 6-month option-implied volatility.”

There are more than 50 stocks in the full basket. Popular names most likely to attract Canadian investors include Walt Disney, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com, MGM Resorts International, Costco Wholesale, Bank of America, Medtronic PLC., Laboratory of America , Southwest Airlines, Salesforce Inc., Apple Inc. and PayPal Holdings.

“GS: “Constituents of our rebalanced High Sharpe Ratio Basket” – (table) Twitter

