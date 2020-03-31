 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

Top Links

Top stock holdings of ‘hot hands’ portfolio managers

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Comments

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Nomura global equity strategist Alastair Pinder has identified the top holdings of “hot hands” – global portfolio managers that have consistently beat their benchmarks over the past three years,

“At least from a short-term perspective we find that “Hot Hand” funds often continue their strong momentum and winning streak … we highlight the 10 favored stocks in the US, Europe, EM and Japan within the portfolios of the “Hot Hand” funds… These funds are relatively concentrated, holding just 45 companies on average. In the US the most preferred stocks include Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Visa. In Europe the most preferred stocks include LVMH, Nestle, Partners Group and Novo Nordisk. In EM the most preferred stocks include Tencent, HDFC, Alibaba and TAL Education. In Japan the most preferred stocks include Hoya, Pan Pacific, Recruit Holdings and Daikin.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Nomura has identified the top holdings of 'hot hands' portfolio managers’ – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Sheets provided a good summary of how market conditions have changed for the better in recent weeks,

“We’ve been concerned by: 1) Rich starting valuations; 2) Insufficient central bank action; 3) How volatility often needs to peak before markets trough; 4) How markets were already showing late-cycle dynamics before recent events; and 5) Uncertainty over the future path of US and European COVID-19 cases. Important progress: 1) Valuations have improved; 2) Unprecedented central bank action easing USD funding stress; 3) Signs that volatility and negative market technical pressure may have peaked, and 4) The severe US recession our economists forecast will shift our cycle model out of ‘downturn’ and into early cycle ‘repair’, which is historically better for risk assets, especially credit.”

“@SBarlow_ROB MS' Sheets : "The severe US recession our economists forecast will shift our cycle model out of 'downturn' and into early cycle 'repair', which is historically better for risk assets, especially credit" – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

There was some confusion about Chinese economic data overnight featuring a mistake I might have made in the same position.

China’s manufacturing PMI (purchasing managers index) was reported at 52 for March, up from February’s 34, when a reading of 50 signals expansion of business activity.

Initially, this was seen as a V-shaped recovery where China’s growth was exploding back. However, PMIs are surveys of manufacturing executives where they compare current activity levels relative to the previous month. In this case, a sharp snapback should have been expected after huge swaths of the country were shut down in February.

It doesn’t mean China’s economy is back to normal, just improving from seriously depressed levels.

“Premarket: Stocks rally after Chinese data boost to close the worst quarter since 2008” – Report on Business

“China's factory outlook jumps in March as global threat looms” – BNN Bloomberg

***

Also from Nomura , Tokyo-based strategist Masanari Takada continued to provide quality analysis on the thinking of major global fund managers and algorithm-driven portfolios (my emphasis),

“ The Fed’s proactive, largescale crisis response may be helping a spontaneous recovery along by putting a stop to the deterioration in sentiment. However, this does not mean that the medium-term outlook has fully cleared up. The steady flow of grim headlines about the coronavirus pandemic are adding to market uncertainty, and the economy and corporate earnings naturally face considerable downside risks. We estimate that even monetary policy measures in the US may not be enough to keep US equity sentiment on the improvement path unless the Fed expands its balance sheet by at least 2ppt (as a percentage of GDP) each quarter. We therefore think one of two things will probably happen: either global stock markets experience a double dip in the course of their realignment with reality, or they become more liquidity-driven with an unusually heavy dependence on the actions of central banks.”

“@SBarlow_ROB Nomura's Takada: "even monetary policy measures in the US may not be enough to keep US equity sentiment on the improvement path unless the Fed expands its balance sheet by at least 2ppt (as a percentage of GDP) each quarter" – (research excerpt) Twitter

***

Tweet of the Day:

