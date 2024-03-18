Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Morgan Stanley’s technology research team believe the best way to play artificial intelligence (AI)-related market themes is through mobile applications and equipment,

“Cloud AI’s emergence in 2023 has sparked a new era for the global tech industry, and we expect Edge AI [where computations happen at the individual user level] to become the next thing to capture the world’s imagination … We expect the downturn in smartphones to end and a cyclical recovery to begin … We expect smartphone supply chain stocks to outperform both smartphone OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] and PC supply chain stocks. In a recovery, smart-phone OEMs can likely offer new Edge AI features that benefit supply chain companies. Within suppliers, we expect SoC and memory players – as enablers of Edge AI – to benefit more than other smart-phone components like displays, cameras … Our key stock ideas include: SK hynix, MediaTek, Qualcomm, Samsung Electro-Mechanics, Will Semi, Goodix, Apple, Xiaomi, Transsion, Lenovo, and Asustek”

***

RBC Capital Markets head of U.S. equity strategy Lori Calvasina drew a parallel between stubborn inflation pressure and stronger crude prices,

“Energy has been one of the best sectors in the S&P 500 since January. One of the charts that caught our eye in our end-of-week updates highlights how Materials, Energy and Industrials have been the best-performing S&P 500 sectors since the end of January. As such, we’ve been revisiting our Energy overweight in conversations this week. That call has been driven by our work showing that the sector’s valuations are attractive within the S&P 500, constructive views from our research analysts who cover the space relative to our teams in other sectors, and our sense that the sector is a useful inflation hedge in our portfolio… Energy, along with Industrials and Materials, has seen a modestly positive correlation between performance (relative to the S&P 500) and trends in 10-year Treasury yields since 2010. With this in mind, it makes sense to us that these three sectors have fared well in recent weeks as inflation and interest rate fears have heated up again”

***

Goldman Sachs chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin is mostly unconcerned about extreme concentration in the S&P 500,

“By one measure, equity market concentration today sits close to the highest level in nearly 100 years … One surprising conclusion of our analysis is that equities often continued to perform well following periods of extreme concentration … Like today’s market, the late 1990s Tech Bubble and the Nifty Fifty optimism of the early 1970s were characterized by elevated growth expectations for the largest stocks. In those episodes, peak concentration coincided with the peak of the equity bull market. Many investors today fear the pattern will repeat with a ‘catch down’ of market leaders. However, another common feature of concentrated markets is a challenging macroeconomic backdrop that funnels investors toward perceived safety in a small group of market leaders. . In past episodes, when the environment improved, investors rotated toward stocks they had previously considered too risky, spurring a ‘catch up’ and reducing market concentration … Neither a ‘catch up’ nor a ‘catch down’ look very likely to us in the near-term in the absence of a major shift in interest rates or a deterioration in the outlook for mega-cap earnings. Compared with 2000 and 1973, today’s largest stocks have lower valuations and higher profitability”

***

Diversion: “17 astounding scientific mysteries that researchers can’t yet solve” – Vox