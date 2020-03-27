 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail
Inside the Market

Top strategist picks '16 stocks to buy and hold'

Scott BarlowMarket Strategist
For Subscribers
Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

BofA Securities (formerly Bank of America Merrill Lynch) quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian is widely respected and my go-to source for all U.S. earnings-related analysis.

In a March 23 report (I just got it yesterday), Ms. Subramanian provided a list of top picks focusing on high quality balance sheets and consistent earnings growth,

“It is critical to differentiate value from value traps. For example, Energy stocks are trading at the lowest multiples that we have seen since 1986 on price-to-book, but oil price volatility plus extreme supply and demand shocks might warrant a historically depressed multiple… we here highlight a short list of high conviction, BUY-rated stocks that we believe will likely fare better in a recessionary environment and in a volatile market…based on our fundamental analysts’ views, S&P stock ranks, balance sheet health and, if the company pays a dividend, dividend safety. All of the stocks are expected to be structural outperformers that either do not rely on China demand/supply, or could benefit from social distancing measures currently underway. Our picks are: NFLX, GOOG/GOOGL, ORLY, TSCO, AMZN, DG, HELE, SMG, COST, SBNY, IDXX, EQIX, AAPL, NVDA and AEE”

“@SBarlow_ROB BoA (Subramanian, March 23): "16 stocks to buy and hold" – (research excerpt) Twitter

Citi global macro strategist Jeremy Hale does not believe we’ve seen the bottom for the equity market, and, for the time being, I agree with him (see link below).

In a Thursday report, Mr. Hale wrote,

“The first consecutive two-day rally in the SPX since the end of February has ignited chatter regarding a bottom in risk assets… But more fiscal will likely be required… To start, the four-month increase in unemployment benefits may need to be re-extended and we are skeptical that the $350bn in loans to SMEs will be sufficient. Small business nominal GDP is +$6trn1, so a lockdown to only half of the sector for two months would leave a gap of +$500bn.

"What’s more, whilst economic expectations regarding 2020 GDP will likely continue to be revised lower, some market metrics that we are tracking are not necessarily insinuating total panic for markets just yet (Figure 2). As we mentioned in Global Asset Allocation, perhaps there is a further leg lower in risk assets.”

“@SBarlow_ROB C's Hale doesn't think the market has bottomed yet” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“@SBarlow_ROB It could all work out fine but credit/default stuff like this is why I don't think bottom's in yet.” – Twitter

The Financial Times’ Alphaville site (free to read with registration – highly recommended) is projecting “The coming video game renaissance,”

“Thanks to the various enforced isolations put into place by governments around the world to combat the coronavirus pandemic, the public have returned to the world of video games en masse. From Neil Campling of Mirabaud: … “If you're absolutely in need of a Switch right now, it appears the only way to acquire one is to pay way above MSRP. So stock is effectively only available via (price gouging) TPS (third party sellers)” … That’s the Nintendo Switch, for those who don’t follow the market closely. (Or pretend not to.) It seems scarcity isn’t just limited to the toilet roll section of your local grocer. But it’s not just the Switch; Sony’s Playstation 4 is equally unavailable on Amazon:”

“The coming video game renaissance” – FT Alphaville (free with registration)

Diversion: “SCI-FI 10 Apocalypse Movies to Watch With Happy (or at Least Not Totally Depressing) Endings” – i09

Tweet of the Day:

