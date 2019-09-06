 Skip to main content

Top ten stock picks for growth and value investors

Scott Barlow Market Strategist
A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Markets rallied Thursday on news of further trade discussions between the U.S. and China.

On Friday, the Chinese government announced stimulus measures – reducing reserve requirements for banks – which feels like mixed signals. Stimulus would be less necessary if reports that the next trade meetings would result in reduced tariffs were correct.

Maybe it’s just posturing by China.

“China cuts banks’ reserve requirements in latest effort to boost economy amid US trade war” – South China Morning Post

“ China says its trade officials will travel to Washington in October for talks with U.S. counterpart” – Bloomberg

“Reliable China insiders hint that this round of trade talks could lead to a ‘breakthrough’” – CNBC

“ The escalating trade war will deepen global gloom” – Financial Times (paywall)

“Trade uncertainty to trim $850 billion global output: Fed paper” – Reuters

***

The potential for pension funding shortfalls is an issue that has loomed in the background for a long time. The recent reduction in bond yields – pension funds carry large bond portfolios – will likely put pensions back into the spotlight.

In Chicago, a severe pension crisis has already arrived,

“On August 29 [Mayor Lori Lightfoot] told Chicagoans that the city faced a 2020 budget deficit of $838m, about a third of which is because of higher pension costs… Even with highly optimistic assumptions for earnings on investments, the city’s pensions bill will grow by another $200m in 2021 and $400m in 2022… The [Illinois] state government estimated last year that it had about $133.5bn in unfunded pension liabilities. The state’s funding ratio of 40.2 per cent was one of the lowest in the country. That is probably optimistic, since the state assumes a 7 per cent rate of return on its pension funds, about three times its recent earnings. More than a quarter of the state government budget is spent on pension costs.”

“Chicago’s deficit heralds US pensions crisis” – Financial Times (paywall)

***

Merrill Lynch quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian has released her list of top 10 U.S. stock picks for growth and value stocks.

The criteria for growth stocks is based on projected five year earnings and above-consensus near-term profit expectations. The value criteria focuses on low price to earnings ratios and near term earnings catalysts.

Familiar names among the growth picks include Amazon.com, Netflix Inc. and United Rentals. The value picks include General Dynamics and Keycorp.

“@SBarlow_ROB ML top picks for growth and value” - (full table) Twitter

“ @SBarlow_ROB ML methodology” – Twitter

***

Tweet of the Day:

Diversion: “Here’s who owns the most land in the United States” – Bloomberg

Column: “ This indicator suggests U.S. stocks are in big trouble” – Barlow, Inside the Market

