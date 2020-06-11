Top U.S. dividend stock picks for ‘YARP’ - yield at a reasonable price

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
North American equity markets are set to open sharply lower Thursday only one day after I wrote a newsletter top implying that we wouldn’t have major volatility until later in the year.
At whatever speed, I think markets will be forced to reassess current valuations in light of an economic recovery that will be a long slog for many global sectors.
This is Citi strategist Dana Peterson’s view,
“Decline in corporate travel demand is expected to lengthen lodging rebounds. Airline demand recovery is likely to be gradual and uneven. Wide-body aircraft will lag narrow-body aircraft recovery. Retail store recoveries will be differentiated by demand for essential vs. non-essential vs. luxury items, malls vs. ecommerce, and whether store shutdowns were compulsory or recommended. Gaming may rebound swiftly. Investors should be less enthusiastic about internet and media stocks that have rallied materially during the lockdown.”
Ms. Peterson published a research report Wednesday estimating the number of quarter it will take for a number of market sectors to recover to late 2019 levels. For hotels and restaurants, and also retail and wholesale trade, the recovery will take more than two years.
C: "When and where will pandemic recoveries take place ? " pic.twitter.com/QM2v9sTKgu— Scott Barlow (@SBarlow_ROB) June 10, 2020
“Premarket: World stocks tumble, bonds rally on downbeat Fed” – Report on Business
***
BofA Securities quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian published a number of U.S. equity screens in a Wednesday report. She is particularly bullish on a theme called YARP – Yield at a Reasonable Price. The methodology was as follows,
“We screened for the top 50 S&P 500 stocks by total cash return yield with: 1) Rel. Fwd. P/E < 5 yr (20qtr) avg., 2) Div Payout Ratio < S&P 500 index (excluding negative payout ratios and stocks w/ no dividends), 3) Cash Return Yield (Net Buybacks+Dividend Yield) > S&P 500 index” and the list is also limited to stocks that are Buy rated by B of A analysts.
The top stocks by this theme are, in order, Citigroup Inc., Zions Bancorporation N.A., McKesson Corp., M&T Bank Corp., bank of New York Mellon Corp., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Celanese Corp., JP Morgan Chase & Co., Metlife Inc., Masco Corp., State Street Corp., Morgan Stanley and NRG energy Inc.
" @SBarlow_ROB Boa: Top U.S. picks for YARP - yield at a reasonable price' – (table) Twitter
***
Echoing Citi economists to some extent, former PIMCO co-head Mohamed El-Erian warned investors that asset prices are running way too far ahead of the global economy,
“The private sector went on a borrowing binge [after the financial crisis] as Fed-repressed interest rates encouraged and enabled not only the funding of operational expansion but also — in a much bigger way — the buying back of stock, the paying of high dividends and the pursuit of mergers and acquisitions. Then came the Covid-19 shock to the economy and markets. Facing a new threat of depression, the public sector pivoted to a “whatever it takes” paradigm. The Fed’s balance sheet exploded … as did US government borrowing … This huge rise in financial leverage will prove advisable and sustainable if, and only if, economic growth picks up quickly and validates it … But if growth disappoints, the economy and markets will have to cope with a massive debt overhang that results in even greater central bank distortions of markets and lower growth potential. There will be widespread debt restructurings too, and disorderly non-payments.’
“Bad things happen when finance front-runs the economy” – Financial Times (paywall)
***
Newsletter: “There are other strategists, like Citi economist Dana Peterson, forecasting a long, slow, economic slog of a recovery that equity investors are not prepared for” – Globe Investor
Diversion: “The Man Who Sacked Rome” – The Atlantic
Goodbye V-shaped recovery.— Daniel Lacalle (@dlacalle_IA) June 10, 2020
The OECD massively cuts GDP growth estimates. pic.twitter.com/qGaR4SrgqG
