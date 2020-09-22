Top U.S. growth stock picks for any economic environment: Goldman Sachs

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
Goldman Sachs' Weekly Kickstart report is not something I can get every week, but I really wish I could.
Written by U.S. equity strategist David Kostin, it is usually full of useful analysis.
This week’s report includes a list of U.S. stocks that Goldman analysts expect to continue growing profits no matter what the economic environment – secular growth stories in other words.
The list is long at 21 members, so I tried to highlight the stocks that would be most of interest to Canadian investors.
These include Netflix Inc., Twitter Inc., Monster Beverage Corp., Diamondback Energy Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Edwards Lifesciences Corp., salesforce.com Inc., Adobe Inc., Arista Networks Inc., and Mastercard Inc.
BofA Securities analyst Lawson Winder published two reports outlining reasons to be bullish on uranium stocks, highlighting Cameco Corp. as a top pick,
“We are bullish Uranium (U3O8) calling it up to US$37/lb by 2022. Our normalized / long-term price is US$45/lb in 2025, 50% higher than current spot prices of US$30/lb. Global supply leaders Kazatomprom & Cameco believe that current Uranium prices are unsustainably low and have taken action (i.e. supply cuts) to balance the market… [Cameco] is one of the world’s largest uranium miners and the only publicly listed company that is involved in substantially all of the uranium value chain including mining, processing, conversion and fuel fabrication as well as developing next-generation laser enrichment technology. Among conventional uranium miners, CCO is the low cost producer… CCO is well positioned to benefit from a potential upturn in western utility contracting”
Citi analyst Joanne Wuensch published a longer report on the medical technology sector.
Ms. Wuensch noted that, while COVID-19 vaccines will be the focus in the short term, research and development will create sizeable opportunities in the sector long term,
“We highlight Abbott and Boston Scientific with both benefiting from the recovering elective procedure backdrop while holding a full product pipeline and an opportunity for operating margin expansion, plus Abbott participates in the Covid-19 diagnostic environment. In Europe, we think Philips is well-positioned to meet the increased healthcare demand due to Covid-19, and concerns around its consumer business due to macro slowdown are overdone. Moreover, Philips has a lot of self-help potential to accelerate cost savings and a strong balance sheet”
The analyst also published a list of the industry’s most profitable companies in terms of free cahs flow. These are Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic PLC, Abbot Laboratories, Becton Dickinson and Co., Philips, Stryker Corp. (disclosure: I own this stock personally) , Baxter International Inc., Siemens AG, Edwards Lifesciences Corp. and Boston Scientific Corp.
