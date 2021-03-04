Toronto average home prices top $1-million for the first time. Should the Bank of Canada take notice?

Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow
BMO economist Robert Kavcic noted that the average Toronto home price climbed above $1-million for the first time, and highlights reasons for and against concern,
“The average home price in Toronto topped $1 million for the first time on record in February (the raw average transactions price). The Bank of Canada has argued that, yes, the market is strong, but not as strong as during the 2016/17 mini bubbles in Toronto and Vancouver. The reality is that conditions are at least as hot, and broader. Arguments for concern: Note the [month-over-month] acceleration in Toronto prices ... price growth is accelerating, almost parabolic in some markets. Residential mortgage credit growth has accelerated well above the 2017 high. Anecdotal speculation (metrics like the 12-month turnover rate take time to evolve). Arguments against concern: Strength outside the major cities is acting as an affordability valve, and reflects a partly permanent shift in preferences. Past mortgage rule changes have insulated the market from rate shocks. Affordability (or valuation) metrics have deteriorated, but not past 2017 levels. That said, Ontario is right up there, and these are based on cycle-low mortgage rates.”
“@SBarlow_ROB Average Toronto home price tops 1-million for first time (BMO)’ – (research excerpt, chart) Twitter
***
Citi’s list of U.S. small and mid cap stocks continues to outperform the Russell 2500 benchmark in this red-hot sector. Citi’s picks are up 11.5 per cent year to date, ahead of the benchmark’s 10.7 per cent.
This month, analyst Scott Chronert has made two changes to the list, adding client contact software maker Medallia Inc. and removing Dropbox Inc. Notable names that remain on the list include Albertsons Companies Inc., Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Oshkosh Corp., Jabil Inc., Canadian Solar Inc. and H.B. Fuller Co.
“@SBarlow_ROB Top small and mid U.S. picks from Citi’ – (full table) Twitter
***
Richard Bernstein, founder of RB Advisors provides evidence that buying low quality stocks for the long term generates higher investment returns,
“I always suggest younger investors with extremely long time horizons … buy and hold a well-diversified portfolio of low-quality companies. This runs counter to the generally accepted strategy of buying high quality companies, but history shows well that “bad” companies tend to make good stocks over longer time horizons. Chart 2 might help explain my preference for long-term oriented investing in lower quality stocks. The chart shows one-year risk/return combinations for various asset subsets. Categories higher in the chart have historically provided better returns, and those further to the right have more frequently had negative one-year returns… Note that C&D stocks (based on S&P Common Stock Rankings) have historically provided the best returns and are the furthest “north” in the chart. Their average 1-year return was about 16% versus roughly 12% for A+ ranked stocks. If a 25-year old bought and held $10,000 of low quality stocks at the end of 1989, their nest egg today at age 57 would be worth about $387,000 versus only about $173,000 if they had bought A+ stocks, i.e., more than double the compounded return er to the right have more frequently had negative one-year returns …'
" @SBarlow_ROB Low quality stocks for the long term ( @RBAdvisors ) ' – (research excerpt, chart) Twitter
***
Newsletter: “The dilemma facing passive investors” – Globe Investor
Diversion: “At Least Three Hollywood Private Schools Had Their Servers Hacked Recently” – Gizmodo
Tweet of the Day:
Rising #yields and $USD triggering a more intense round of deleveraging across #commodities. #Copper went straight through support at $4.04 to challenge the next level at $3.938. Returning to the uptrend from last March could take it down to $3.5 ($7800 on LME) pic.twitter.com/mQVbMZSWfF— Ole S Hansen (@Ole_S_Hansen) March 4, 2021
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.