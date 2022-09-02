Mining investors have their eyes on Chile this weekend as the country votes on proposed constitutional changes that could negatively impact the industry. One company that could benefit once uncertainty is out of the way is Torq Resources Inc. TORQ-X, where exploration continues at its Margarita iron-oxide-copper-gold project in northern Chile. While Torq has been range-bound over the past year, it advanced 14 per cent in the three months that ended August 31. Meanwhile, a pair of insiders spent a combined $120,930 buying the dip in late July and early August.

