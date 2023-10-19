On the back of more insider buying, Total Energy Services Inc. (TOT-T) took the fourth spot in the October INK Top 30 Energy report published Thursday. From Aug. 14 to Oct. 4, five insiders bought a total of 17,595 common shares in the public market at an average price of $9.50. One of the buyers was chief executive officer Daniel Halyk, who acquired 6,095 shares at an average price of $9.88. We also spotted insiders buying as the stock tested its 200-day moving average this month.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

