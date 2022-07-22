We are watching what oil patch insiders do this summer as the energy bulls and bears face off. Total Energy Services Inc., which made it into our July Top 40 Report, set a 52-week high of $9.53 on June 2. As the stock pulled back from that high watermark, four insiders have spent a combined $375,850 picking up shares in the public market. The 48,320 common shares were bought at an average price of $7.78. The bulk of the buying was from CEO Daniel Halyk who bought 32,600 shares.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.

