 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Inside the Market

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Tourmaline Oil’s big rally now comes with a bonus: A big dividend

David BermanInvestment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Mike Rose, head Tourmaline Oil Corp. – Canada’s second-largest natural gas producer – said both TransCanada and producers groused about the 77 cents a gigajoule price that eventually settled the deal.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. has an answer for investors wondering whether it’s worth joining a rally that has driven the energy company’s share price up about 150 per cent this year: Take a look at our dividends.

The Calgary-based natural gas producer – despite the name, its revenue from natural gas is about 10 times the revenue from oil production – has been delivering impressive returns this year, even without factoring in payouts. The stock is one of the top performers within the S&P/TSX Composite Index this year.

Natural gas prices have nearly doubled this year to multiyear highs, and are up nearly 17 per cent in the past month, amid a confluence of bullish factors for the commodity. Energy demand increased during a particularly hot summer, yet drilling activity in the United States has not risen significantly over the past six months. According to the latest weekly estimates from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, gas in storage is down 16 per cent from this time last year, suggesting natural gas prices could remain high.

Story continues below advertisement

Tourmaline has benefited tremendously from these upbeat fundamentals. In its second-quarter financial results, for the three-month period ended June 30, revenue from commodity sales more than doubled from last year. Net earnings surged to $1.40 a share, up from 7 cents a share last year.

The company is also increasing output: In its updated guidance, released Wednesday, Tourmaline said that by the end of this year it expects to produce more than 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day (a figure that combines gas and oil production). That’s up about 60 per cent from average daily output in 2020.

What does this have to do with dividends?

The strong financial performance translates to a lot of cash. According to its latest estimates, Tourmaline will generate free cash flow (cash after capital expenditures) of $1.6-billion in 2021, rising to $2.5-billion in 2022. Management said the “vast majority” of this cash is destined for investors.

Why Tourmaline is dazzling, even though Canadian energy is still so beaten down

Why Tourmaline is dazzling, even though Canadian energy is still so beaten down

Bullish on Tourmaline Oil Corp

So far this year, Tourmaline has raised its regular quarterly dividend twice, to 17 cents a share, or 68 cents a share annualized, for a yield of about 1.6 per cent. But this week, it announced it will pay an additional special dividend of 75 cents a share in October.

That might not look like much next to this year’s triple-digit gains for the share price. However, analysts expect bigger payouts are good news.

“Essentially with Tourmaline indicating it will return the vast majority of free cash flow to investors annually, the commentary should stoke new interest in the name,” Jeremy McCrea, an analyst at Raymond James, said in a research note.

Story continues below advertisement

For starters, he expects that significantly larger payouts are coming. Based on cash flow projections – and subtracting costs related to buybacks, regular dividends and small acquisitions – special dividends next year could come to a total of $1.5-billion, or $4.50 a share. That represents more than 10 per cent of the current share price.

Second, Mr. McCrea expects the larger payouts could broaden the stock’s shareholder base.

Right now, dividend-focused funds are not big holders of Tourmaline shares, the analyst said. However, the stock’s appeal to this group of income-oriented investors could rise as payouts pour in – especially if investors recognize the stock’s valuation is attractive relative to free cash flow.

On Thursday, the day after the company announced the special dividend, the share price jumped 4.3 per cent, to $42.87 in Toronto, suggesting there could be something to this thesis.

Still, special dividends are special for a reason: They are not based on regular, predictable income, but rather good times that might not last. In Tourmaline’s case, big dividends are a bet on strong natural gas prices. That may be a reasonable bet, but don’t mistake the energy producer for a utility.

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies