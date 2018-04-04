Trade experts weigh in as new China tariffs ‘hit harder, try to inflict more pain than Trump’

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Dow futures pointed to a more than 500-point drop and TSX 60 futures forecast a 1.2-per-cent fall in pre-market hours Wednesday after China announced new retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods. Commodities are also getting hit with oil, iron ore, steel, cotton, soy beans and copper trading sharply lower down.

Christopher Balding is a business professor at the University of Peking, and his initial reaction to the news (he noted this was speculative) was that the Chinese seemed to be “hitting out harder and trying to inflict more pain than Trump” by focusing on soy beans, aircraft, autos and technology.

Trade expert Brad Setser, an economist at the Council for Foreign Relations, provided some insightful observations on social media

“$60b is close to half the $130b in goods the US exported to China, and about a third of the $170b the US exported to China and HK combined. Hard to get to that number without touching soybeans, aircraft, autos or semiconductors (over $10b in imports if you count HK) … all four categories have downsides for China. Soybeans for example. To meet its internal demand (huge), China would need to more or less buy the entire Brazilian crop .. and lose the benefit of offsetting northern/ southern hemisphere seasonality…. soybeans are both a intermediate good (input to pork and chicken production) and a commodity -- Chinese tariffs would no doubt hurt US farmers, but likely hurt Chinese consumers more…. “

The escalating U.S./China trade war, exacerbated by the U.S. President’s tweets this morning, does have a plus side for Canada in that the White House will be in a hurry to get NAFTA negotiations out of the way and might be more likely to take on a more conciliatory stance.

The luxury segment of Toronto residential real estate saw a collapse in activity but true to form, the realty industry sees stabilization and upside,

“The Toronto Real Estate Board (TREB) said the average home in the Greater Toronto Area sold for $784,558 in March, down 14 per cent from March a year ago, prior to a steep market drop that began in May. However, the average sales price in March was up 2.2 per cent compared to February this year, buoyed by modest growth in detached home prices.”

