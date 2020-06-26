Transcontinental CFO is buying

Transcontinental Inc. (Friday’s close $14.50) stands in contrast to many firms that have withheld or retracted guidance because of the uncertainties of COVID-19. Instead, the Quebec-based packaging and printing firm has forecast slight organic growth in packaging revenue for the remainder of the fiscal year and believes it will continue to generate significant cash flow. It is a bold outlook, so it is encouraging to see the chief financial officer buying shares recently. On June 16, Donald LeCavalier bought 2,200 Class A Subordinate Voting Shares at an average price of $14.56.
Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.
Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.