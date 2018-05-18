TransGlobe Energy insiders buy as company seeks U.K. listing

TransGlobe Energy Corp. is an oil exploration company focused on operations in Egypt and central Alberta.

To help broaden its shareholder base, TransGlobe has retained Canaccord Genuity as an adviser to support obtaining a listing on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM. TransGlobe expects to complete the AIM process by the end of June.

Insiders have been buying in advance.

On May 11, chief financial officer Edward Ok acquired 20,000 common shares at $2.46. Also buying on the day was director Steven Sinclair, who acquired 20,000 shares at $2.48.

Ted Dixon is CEO of INK Research which provides insider news and knowledge to investors. For more background on insider reporting in Canada, visit the FAQ section at www.inkresearch.com. Securities referenced in this profile may have already appeared in recent reports distributed to INK subscribers. INK staff may also hold a position in profiled securities.

Chart reflects public-market transactions of common shares or unit trusts by company officers and directors.