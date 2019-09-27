 Skip to main content

Inside the Market ‘It’s certainly not good news’: Canadian, U.S. investors rattled as Trump considers delisting Chinese companies

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

‘It’s certainly not good news’: Canadian, U.S. investors rattled as Trump considers delisting Chinese companies

David Berman Investment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

U.S. President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One after arriving at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland on Sept. 26, 2019.

Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

The Trump administration is considering measures that would limit the flow of U.S. investment into Chinese companies, including banning Chinese companies from listing on U.S. stock exchanges, marking an escalation of the trade war between the world’s biggest economies.

Stock markets, already digesting a rash of disappointing global economic news and the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, were rattled on the news of yet another disturbance.

After starting the day in positive territory, the S&P 500 fell as much as 32 points in late afternoon trading on Friday. It closed at 2961.79, down 15.8 points or 0.5 per cent, capping its worst weekly performance in five weeks. Canada’s S&P/TSX Composite Index fell 0.6 per cent in a broad sell-off.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S.-listed Chinese firms were hit particularly hard on the news. E-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., which trades on the New York Stock Exchange, dropped 5.2 per cent. Search company Baidu Inc., which trades on Nasdaq, fell 3.7 per cent.

“It’s certainly not good news,” said Douglas Porter, chief economist at BMO Nesbitt Burns. “It punishes Chinese companies. But by the same token, it can weaken the yuan, which is exactly the opposite of what the United States is trying to achieve.”

The removal of Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges would be a big deal, given it reduces their access to overseas investors. There were 156 Chinese companies with a combined value of US$1.2-trillion listed on U.S. exchanges earlier this year, according to the Financial Times, drawing on a report by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission.

But the administration of Mr. Trump may also put limits on financial investments between the two countries and restrict American pension funds from investing in Chinese stocks, according to multiple news reports that cited unnamed sources close to the deliberations.

The reports noted that the discussions have yet to work out the details on how such limits would be imposed, raising questions about whether the escalation is a negotiating tactic ahead of trade talks.

“It indicates a very harsh stance by the United States heading into the restart of trade talks. If it is a ploy, it’s a strong opening gambit and a pretty tough stand to take with China. It certainly isn’t a friendly move by any means,” Mr. Porter said.

The news of potential financial restrictions on the flow of capital adds to the uncertainty that has been weighing on the stock market for more than a year, with trade tensions blamed for slowing global economic activity. It also raises questions about the recent constructive tone on trade discussions between China and the United States. China announced this month that it would lift tariffs on U.S. soybeans and pork.

Story continues below advertisement

Canada has been caught in the middle of the dispute between China and the United States, given the significant trading relationship it shares with the two belligerents.

Economically sensitive and export-driven sectors of the Canadian market were among the hardest hit on Friday, reflecting concerns with trade. Technology stocks fell 1.5 per cent, materials dropped 1.7 per cent and industrials dipped 0.9 per cent.

But the impact of the move by the White House could have a far more widespread impact on investors, since any move to restrict money from China’s capital markets would likely hit funds – including popular exchange-traded funds, or ETFs – that hold Chinese stocks.

Many comments from observers also pointed out that China holds significant sway if it decided to retaliate against the U.S. move, given China’s vast overseas assets and investments in U.S. government bonds, raising the risk that the trade war will continue far longer than many had expected.

“This policy risks reciprocity from China, where China is of course a much bigger player in U.S. portfolio markets, than the U.S. is in China," Alan Ruskin, chief international strategist at Deutsche Bank AG, told Bloomberg.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter