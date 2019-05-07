Trump’s fascination with stock market threatens global rally

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web
Merrill Lynch economists believe that trade negotiations between the U.S. and China are being complicated by equity market volatility,
“Now, with the S&P 500 basically at its all-time high, President Trump has unexpectedly threatened to increase the tariffs against China on Friday (May 10). This is the most significant escalation of the US-China trade war to date … traditional policy typically responds primarily to economic shocks. By contrast the current US administration has been very sensitive to the markets. We think this could lead to more frequent policy shifts because markets are more volatile than the underlying economy.’
“U.S. says China reneged on trade commitments, talks continue’ – Reuters
“Dow futures fall for a second day after US says new tariffs coming on Friday” – CNBC
“Could Trump’s tariffs threat wreck the global bull market?” – Financial Times (paywall)
Citi analysts think global lithium markets are oversupplied for the short term, so investors in related mining stocks might have to be patient,
“We remain cautious on the lithium industry over the next few quarters as demand catches up with supply. We are not bearish on lithium and still think the industry has to have an “incentive price” above the “marginal cost” to commit new capital to the industry. We estimate that the incentive price is at least 20%-30% higher than the marginal cost of production, which we peg at $8,500 to $9,000/t.”
The S&P/TSX often shows a strong correlation to global trade activity because of the index’s heavy weighting in materials stocks.
Recent trends in trade activity have been dismal, but Blackrock sees a potential rebound,
“World trade volumes plunged deeper into negative territory in February data released last week. Weakness was particularly acute in Asia and Latin America, in line with the individual country releases for February out of some key east Asian economies such as South Korea and Taiwan. As the chart below shows, the three-month annualised change in the growth rate of world trade volumes (green line) is now well below the pace that was observed during the 2015-2016 commodity-driven slump in global industrial activity … The bulk of the trade slowdown may be behind us, however – our trade nowcast seems to have found a floor in recent weeks. “
I continue to follow South Korean trade data – the country is an economic hub for both Asian industrial and technology trade - for positive indicators.
“Signs that global trade may be set to recover” – Blackrock Investment Institute
HSBC strategists believe that speculative hedge funds are looking for an opportunity to reduce optimistic trades further,
“most trend-following short-term investors (CTAs, risk-parity funds etc.) have stopped bidding the market higher. CTAs have pivoted to a wait-and-see stance for the moment, but we think they may start to defensively unwind their long positions depending on where the market heads and the extent of market volatility, as we estimate that the break-even level of their positions (established through their cumulative net buying since the end of March) is around 2,915 for the S&P 500’
New #cdnpoli poll: Conservative 34, Liberal 31, NDP 17, Greens 9. Lots of data and analysis including the perception of the party leaders, the direction of the country, and an in-depth look at some party switchers. Big sample 4,015 Canadians https://t.co/0Uq57YDOwY pic.twitter.com/BQZrlQrlfc— Abacus Data 🇨🇦 (@abacusdataca) May 7, 2019
