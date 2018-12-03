Will Trump’s trade talk go beyond bluster? Investors have reason for optimism

Open this photo in gallery Trucks with containers parked in front of the entrance to Xi'an Railway Cargo Container Center, in Xi'an, China, on Sept. 27, 2018. ROMAN PILIPEY

Markets jumped Monday on news of a ceasefire in the great U.S.-China trade skirmish. Stocks and commodity prices should continue to get a boost if recent history is any guide.

Donald Trump’s preferred approach to most matters has been to bellow and threaten, but ultimately to settle for largely cosmetic changes. He has done that in arms talks with North Korea, and in trade negotiations with Canada, Mexico and South Korea. Now he seems to be following the same playbook when it comes to staring down China.

The U.S. President’s “shout loudly and carry a white flag” strategy makes perfect sense if you assume his primary motivation is to create headlines for domestic consumption, according to Anatole Kaletsky, chief economist at forecaster Gavekal Dragonomics. So far, Mr. Trump has shown little inclination to go beyond bluster and implement changes that would fundamentally rock the world order.

This may be because disrupting the status quo involves a high degree of risk. On trade, for instance, the United States has genuine grievances with Beijing, especially on issues such as forced transfers of technology from U.S. companies to their Chinese partners. However, the two countries are intertwined in ways that would make a trade war painful for both.

On the one hand, China’s export machine needs foreign buyers for its products. On the other hand, many U.S. companies depend on Chinese supply chains to manufacture their products. Many of those same U.S. companies also look to Chinese consumers to fuel future growth.

Higher U.S. tariffs would be a nasty blow for China, but an all-out trade war between the world’s two largest economies could prompt China to devalue its currency, offsetting a substantial amount of the tariff impact. China could also shuffle its large portfolio of U.S. government bonds and other financial assets, disrupting U.S. markets, at least in the short term.

It’s not obvious why Washington would want to court such risks when U.S. unemployment is already at its lowest point in decades. Yes, a flood of Chinese imports hurt U.S. workers in the years before the financial crisis. But putting up barriers to Chinese imports today would only create additional demand for domestic production and turn up the heat on an already overheated, fully employed U.S. economy.

Despite his tough rhetoric, Mr. Trump could prove surprisingly eager to cease trade hostilities if he can gain ground on a handful of points. “The trade deals with South Korea, Canada and Mexico have all shown that Trump is willing to back down from his hard-line protectionist stance in return for modest concessions that allow him to claim victory,” Capital Economics’s Andrew Hunter wrote in a note on Monday.

Given the U.S. President’s substantial ego, the 90-day ceasefire he agreed to on Saturday in his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping is likely to lead, at the very least, to productive talks. The new truce bears a striking resemblance to a previous agreement reached in May, which Mr. Trump walked away from after Congress criticized him for backing down too easily. The key difference between then and now is that U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin negotiated the previous deal, while Mr. Trump himself has handled the latest bargaining.

His personal involvement makes him unlikely to give up easily on new discussions. “Trump’s latest tweets this morning [Monday], which touted the benefits of the agreement for U.S. farmers and his own prowess as a deal-maker, suggest he will be reluctant to walk away from negotiations for a second time,” Mr. Hunter said.

To be sure, a new round of bargaining could drag on for a while, casting uncertainty over 2019. But if the North American free-trade talks are any guide, Mr. Trump will want to have a victory to declare by the time the next presidential campaign shifts into high gear, in early 2020. Don’t be surprised if the new rules look a lot like the old ones.