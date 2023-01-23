Daily roundup of research and analysis from The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow

Scotiabank’s quantitative strategy team expects TSX earnings to disappoint in 2023,

“According to Bay Street’s bottom-up forecasts, TSX earnings should end 2022 on a strong note, with Q4/22 EPS expected to rebound 7.7 per cent quarter-over-quarter to $383 following an 8.8-per-cent contraction in Q3/22. Year-over-year earnings growth is forecasted to moderate to single-digit territory (up 3.9 per cent) in Q4, after seven quarters of double-digit expansion … Q4 EPS displays weak momentum entering the reporting season. Beat or Miss – Overall results should come flat to down vs. consensus… From a sector perspective, eight out of 11 sectors suffered from negative revisions in the past three months… Health Care, Materials, Energy, and Discretionary saw cuts ranging from down 9 per cent to down 29 per cent. At the other end, Staples, Real Estate, and Financials Q4 EPS forecasts enjoyed modest positive adjustments over the period. Overall, our Defensive sectors’ revision ratio stands a notch above those of Cyclicals and Resources sector … Energy could endure a rough reporting season, as the average WTI/nat gas price during the quarter undershot analysts’ expectations (by 8.2 per cent and 6.2 per cent respectively) … In Materials, Chemicals and Lumber are most at risk of undershooting consensus … Turning to Financials, US lenders’ weak performance in Q4/22 was driven so far by uninspiring IPO issuance/capital market performance, deposit outflows and larger loan loss reserves, offsetting rising NIM. In our view, Canadian banks could also suffer from similar trends. A cooling housing market in Canada will also likely act as a headwind.”

The earnings news is also negative south of the border as my favourite source for earnings analysis, BofA Securities U.S. quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian, entitled her most recent earnings tracker report So Far, So Bad,

“52 S&P 500 companies (including early reporters) comprising 14 per cent of S&P 500 earnings have reported. 4Q EPS slid further, now tracking a 1-per-cent miss vs. a historical average of 50 basis points beat post Week 1, and this is after a 7-per-cent cut into the season (see preview) where Financials detracted most (6-per-cent miss). 2023E EPS was cut 1 per cent year-to-date to $227 (up 4 per cent year-over-year), now 10 per cent off of peak June expectations. 46 per cent of companies beat on sales and EPS, in line with the historical post-Week 1 average, but forward looking reads are less positive … We are early in the season, but of the 11 instances of guidance YTD, seven were below consensus vs. two above, pushing the 1-mo. S&P 500 Guidance Ratio lower to 0.29 times, the 10th percentile in our data history”

Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson completes our trifecta of bearish earnings reports today by reiterating the market danger of severe profit shortfalls (my emphasis) ,

“Our earnings call is not predicated on the timing of an economic recession or even whether one occurs this year. Our work shows further erosion in earnings, with the gap between our model and the forward estimates as wide as it’s ever been. The last two times our model was this far below consensus, the S&P 500 fell by 34 per cent and 49 per cent. Could our model be wrong? Of course, but given its track record, we don’t think it will be wrong directionally … We think the earnings recession is imminent. We find the shift in investor tone supportive of our call for new lows in the S&P 500, which will bring this bear market to a close later this quarter or early in 2Q … To be more precise, our forecasts are predicated on margin disappointment, and the evidence is mounting. When costs are growing faster than sales, margins erode. This is the norm during any unexpected revenue slowdown … "

