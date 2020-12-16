TSX stocks are back to hiking dividend payouts after pandemic shock ignited a slew of cuts and cancellations

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

TSX stocks are back to hiking dividend payouts after pandemic shock ignited a slew of cuts and cancellations

David MilsteadInstitutional Investment Reporter
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Canadian companies are spending the fourth quarter in confident, dividend-raising mode after a spring and summer of pandemic-related caution, cuts and cancellations.

Giants like Enbridge Inc., Dollarama Inc., Mullen Group Ltd. and AltaGas Ltd. all joined the list of hikers in just the past week-plus. But they have plenty of company: A search of dividend-related announcements in the S&P Global Market Intelligence database shows 47 companies with their primary stock listing on the TSX announced dividend increases since Oct. 1 alongside reporting third-quarter results. Of those, 29 are on large enough to be on the S&P/TSX Composite.

That’s roughly the same as the number of dividend increases for the second and third quarters combined: Just 19 companies (13 Composite) announced hikes in 2Q, and 27 (16 Composite) made dividend-boosting announcements in the quarter ended Sept. 30.

Story continues below advertisement

Broadly, the companies are reversing a trend of dividend cuts earlier in the year. From April 1 to Sept. 30, 73 companies – 18 of them on the Composite - announced dividend cuts, suspensions or cancellations, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.

A separate analysis performed in the S&P Global Market Intelligence database found primary-listed stocks in the S&P/TSX Composite paid about $60 per share in dividends, in the aggregate, in 2019′s fourth quarter. That number fell to about $45 in the second and third quarters of 2020.

The following is a list of TSX companies that S&P Global Market Intelligence noted as making announcements of dividend increases so far in the fourth quarter. The list doesn’t include companies that have their primary stock listing on an exchange in the U.S. or elsewhere outside Canada.

CompanyDividend Announcement
Emera Inc.EMA-TOct. 2
The Keg Royalties Income Fund KEG-UN-TOct. 13
TFI International Inc.TFII-TOct. 22
Savaria Corp.SIS-TOct. 23
Husky Energy Inc.HSE-TOct. 26
Element Fleet Management Corp.EFN-TOct. 27
Cogeco Communications Inc.CCA-TOct. 28
PFB Corp.PFB-TOct.29
Yamana Gold Inc.YRI-TOct.7 and Oct. 29
First Capital REITFCR-UN-TNov. 3
Brookfield Renewable Corp.BEPC-TNov. 4
Pan American Silver Corp. PAAS-TNov. 4
Tourmaline Oil Corp.TOU-TNov. 4
Barrick Gold Corp.ABX-TNov. 5
Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd.CTC-A-TNov. 5
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. KL-TOct. 13 and Nov. 5
Norbord Inc.OSB-TNov. 5
High Liner Foods Inc.HLF-TNov. 6
TELUS Corp.T-TNov. 6
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. CF-TNov. 7
Hardwoods Distribution Inc.HDI-TNov. 9
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.WPM-TNov. 9
Leon's Furniture Ltd.LNF-TNov. 10
Linamar Corp. LNR-TNov. 10
Boyd Group Services Inc.BYD-TNov. 11
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. PZA-TNov. 11
Corby Spirit and Wine Ltd.CSW-A-TNov. 12
Intertape Polymer Group Inc.ITP-TNov. 12
Sprott Inc.SII-TNov. 13
InterRent REITIIP-UN-TNov. 13
First National Financial Corp.FN-TNov. 16
Goodfellow Inc. GDL-TNov. 16
Flagship Communities REITMHC-U-TNov. 17
George Weston Ltd.WN-TNov. 17
Alamos Gold Inc. AGI-TOct. 28 and Nov. 24
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. ATD-B-TNov. 24
BRP Inc.DOO-TNov. 25
Tecsys Inc. TCS-TDec. 2
Top 10 Canadian Financial Trust TCT-UN-TDec. 3
Dundee Precious Metals Inc.DPM-TDec. 8
Enbridge Inc. ENB-TDec. 8
Dollarama Inc. DOL-TDec.9
Evertz Technologies Ltd.ET-TDec. 9
AltaGas Ltd. ALA-TDec. 10
BMTC Group Inc.GBT-TDec. 10
Mullen Group Ltd. MTL-TDec. 10
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. WBR-TDec. 10

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies