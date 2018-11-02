TSX stocks not attractive to global investors: Citi

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

North American employment numbers were reported at 8:30 a.m. ET Friday.

The Canadian economy produced 11,200 jobs in October when economists expected 15,000. In the U.S., 250,000 new jobs were created, 50,000 above expectations.

The bigger news might be U.S. wage growth which came in at 3.1 per cent year over year, as expected. Rising wages, while welcome economically and socially, represent a threat to profit margins for many companies.

“@jbjakobsen U.S. wage are accelerating at the fast pace of the economic cycle. Average hourly earnings up 3.1% y/y in Oct.” – (chart) Twitter

“Canada October auto sales slide 1.9 percent” – Reuters

Futures markets indicate a strong market open which, in light of Apple’s disappointing profit guidance released after the close Thursday, is a good sign that investors are much more confident than just a few days ago,

"A buoyant mood is sweeping through financial markets” – Bloomberg

“Shares roar higher on U.S.-China trade deal hopes” – Reuters

“@SBarlow_ROB Levkovich's chart of the month : "jumping to worrisome conclusions seems premature"” – (chart) Twitter

“Apple warns on holiday sales, sending value below $1 trillion” –Reuters

Citi global strategist Chris Montagu used a multi-factor model (details here) to assess the attractiveness of equity markets country by country. The news for Canada is not great with domestic markets finishing up in 17th place.

“@SBarlow_ROB Canada: NOT an attractive investment destination” – (chart) Twitter

Oil prices are slightly weaker Friday, hurt by news that president Trump has granted waivers for a number of companies to buy Iranian oil despite broader sanctions. The waivers ease concerns of a short term supply shortage,

“Oil steadies before U.S. sanctions on Iran” – Report on Business

Merrill Lynch quantitative strategist Savita Subramanian noted a huge, rapid shift in sector weighting for U.S. portfolio managers, from cyclical to defensives,

“Large cap active managers have made the biggest rotation from cyclical sectors to defensive sectors in our data history since 2008 . In particular, managers’ relative exposures to Consumer Discretionary, Industrials and Materials have fallen to more than one standard deviation below historical averages, and Discretionary (1.08x) and Industrials (0.91x) are now at record low levels of positioning.”

“@SBarlow_ROB ML: "large cap active managers have made the biggest rotation from cyclical sectors to defensive sectors in our data history since 2008"” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Tweet of the Day:

"Equity valuations are rich—incorrect. S&P 500 now trades at only 14.9x ex- cash (~15.2x based on 2019 earnings), which is below the long-term average and similar to multiples seen during early cycle.” - JPM pic.twitter.com/S94yAkX3dz — Sam Ro (@bySamRo) November 2, 2018

