Updated

TSX stocks that have cut dividends since the start of the coronavirus crisis

A look at TSX stocks that have announced dividend cuts, suspensions or cancellations since the start of the coronavirus crisis.

Company Key Developments from Feb. 20 to May 13
A&W Revenue Royalties Income FundAW-UN-TApril 1 dividend cancellation
Accord Financial Corp. ACD-TApril 23 dividend decreases
Ag Growth International Inc. AFN-TApril 15 dividend decreases
AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETFQIF-TMarch 17 dividend decreases
Alaris Royalty Corp.AD-TMay 5 dividend decreases
American Hotel Income Properties REIT LPHOT-UN-TMarch 20 dividend cancellation; March 11 dividend decreases
ARC Resources Ltd.ARX-TMarch 16 dividend decreases; March 13 dividend decreases
AutoCanada Inc.ACQApril 20 dividend cancellation
Bonterra Energy Corp.BNEMay 12 dividend cancellation
Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund BPF-UN-TMarch 23 dividend cancellation
BRP Inc. DOO-TMarch 20 dividend cancellation
CAE Inc. CAE-TApril 6 dividend cancellation
Canfor Pulp Products Inc.CFX-TApril 23 dividend cancellation
Cardinal Energy Ltd.CJ-TMay 7 dividend cancellation; March 17 dividend cancellation
Cenovus Energy Inc.CVE-TApril 2 dividend cancellation
CES Energy Solutions Corp. CEU-TApril 16 dividend cancellation; March 12 dividend decreases
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund CHE-UN-TMarch 11 dividend decreases
Chesswood Group Ltd.CHW-TApril 20 dividend decreases
Chorus Aviation Inc.CHR-TApril 6 dividend cancellation
Crescent Point Energy Corp.CPG-TMay 6 dividend decreases
Crown Capital Partners Inc. CRWN-TMay 5 dividend cancellation
Diversified Royalty Corp.DIV-TApril 6 dividend decreases; March 31 dividend decreases
Domtar Corp.UFS-TMay 8 dividend cancellation
Enerflex Ltd. EFX-TMay 7 dividend decreases; March 17 dividend decreases
Ensign Energy Services Inc.ESI-TMay 11 dividend cancellation
Freehold Royalties Ltd.FRU-TApril 9 dividend decreases
Gamehost Inc. GH-TMarch 17 dividend cancellation
Gildan Activewear Inc.GIL-TApril 30 dividend cancellation
GMP Capital Inc.GMP-TAprul 30 dividend cancellation
High Arctic Energy Services Inc.HWO-TMarch 20 dividend cancellation
Husky Energy Inc. HSE-TApril 29 dividend decreases
Income Financial Trust INC-UN-TApril 23 dividend decreases; March 23 dividend decreases; Feb. 20 dividend decreases
Inter Pipeline Ltd. IPL-TMarch 30 dividend decreases
Invesque Inc.IVQ-TApril 10 dividend cancellation
Melcor Developments Ltd. MRD-TMarch 25 dividend decreases; March 11 dividend decreases
Melcor Real Estate Investment TrustMR-UN-TMarch 25 dividend decreases
Methanex Corp.MX-TApril 30 dividend decrease
Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust MRT-UN-TApril 30 dividend decreases
MTY Food Group Inc. MTY-TApril 6 dividend cancellation
Mullen Group Ltd. MTL-TMarch 20 dividend cancellation
New Look Vision Group Inc.BCI-TMay 12 dividend cancellation; March 20 dividend cancellation
NFI Group Inc.NFI-TMarch 23 dividend decreases
Norbord Inc. OSB-TMay 6 dividend decreases
Pason Systems Inc.PSI-TApril 30 dividend decreases
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.PEY-TApril 15 dividend decreases
Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc. PL-TMay 1 dividend decreases
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. PZA-TApril 15 dividend decreases
Pro Real Estate Investment Trust PRV-UN-TApril 22 dividend decreases
Recipe Unlimited Corp.RECP-TMay 7 dividend cancellation; March 24 dividend cancellation
Reitmans (Canada) Ltd.RET-A-TMay 2 dividend cancellation
Restaurant Brands International Ltd. PartnershipQSP-UN-TMay 1 dividend decreases
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. RCH-TApril 9 dividend cancellation
Secure Energy Services Inc. SES-TApril 16 dividend decreases; March 24 dividend decreases
Shawcor Ltd. SCL-TMarch 16 dividend cancellation
Sir Royalty Income Fund SRV-UN-TMarch 23 dividend cancellation
Suncor Energy Inc. SU-TMay 5 dividend decreases
Surge Energy Inc. SGY-TApril 14 dividend cancellation; March 10 dividend decreases
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.SWP-TMarch 20 dividend decreases
TELUS Corp.T-TMay 7 dividend decreases
Caldwell Partners International Inc. CWL-TApril 3 dividend cancellation
The Keg Royalties Income Fund KEG-UN-TApril 13 dividend decreases
Top 10 Canadian Financial Trust TCT-UN-TMarch 3 dividend decreases
TORC Oil & Gas Ltd.TOG-TMay 5 dividend cancellation; March 16 dividend decreases
Total Energy Services Inc.TOT-TMarch 12 dividend cancellation
TransGlobe Energy Corp.TGL-TMarch 12 dividend cancellation
Uni-Select Inc. UNS-TApril 20 dividend cancellation
Vermilion Energy Inc.VET-TApril 15 dividend cancellation; March 16 dividend decreases; March 6 dividend decreases
Western Forest Products Inc. WEF-TMay 7 dividend cancellation
Whitecap Resources Inc. WCP-TApril 15 dividend decreases; March 17 dividend decreases

Source: S&P Capital IQ

