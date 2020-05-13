TSX stocks that have cut dividends since the start of the coronavirus crisis

A look at TSX stocks that have announced dividend cuts, suspensions or cancellations since the start of the coronavirus crisis.
|Company
|Key Developments from Feb. 20 to May 13
|A&W Revenue Royalties Income Fund
|AW-UN-T
|April 1 dividend cancellation
|Accord Financial Corp.
|ACD-T
|April 23 dividend decreases
|Ag Growth International Inc.
|AFN-T
|April 15 dividend decreases
|AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF
|QIF-T
|March 17 dividend decreases
|Alaris Royalty Corp.
|AD-T
|May 5 dividend decreases
|American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP
|HOT-UN-T
|March 20 dividend cancellation; March 11 dividend decreases
|ARC Resources Ltd.
|ARX-T
|March 16 dividend decreases; March 13 dividend decreases
|AutoCanada Inc.
|ACQ
|April 20 dividend cancellation
|Bonterra Energy Corp.
|BNE
|May 12 dividend cancellation
|Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
|BPF-UN-T
|March 23 dividend cancellation
|BRP Inc.
|DOO-T
|March 20 dividend cancellation
|CAE Inc.
|CAE-T
|April 6 dividend cancellation
|Canfor Pulp Products Inc.
|CFX-T
|April 23 dividend cancellation
|Cardinal Energy Ltd.
|CJ-T
|May 7 dividend cancellation; March 17 dividend cancellation
|Cenovus Energy Inc.
|CVE-T
|April 2 dividend cancellation
|CES Energy Solutions Corp.
|CEU-T
|April 16 dividend cancellation; March 12 dividend decreases
|Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund
|CHE-UN-T
|March 11 dividend decreases
|Chesswood Group Ltd.
|CHW-T
|April 20 dividend decreases
|Chorus Aviation Inc.
|CHR-T
|April 6 dividend cancellation
|Crescent Point Energy Corp.
|CPG-T
|May 6 dividend decreases
|Crown Capital Partners Inc.
|CRWN-T
|May 5 dividend cancellation
|Diversified Royalty Corp.
|DIV-T
|April 6 dividend decreases; March 31 dividend decreases
|Domtar Corp.
|UFS-T
|May 8 dividend cancellation
|Enerflex Ltd.
|EFX-T
|May 7 dividend decreases; March 17 dividend decreases
|Ensign Energy Services Inc.
|ESI-T
|May 11 dividend cancellation
|Freehold Royalties Ltd.
|FRU-T
|April 9 dividend decreases
|Gamehost Inc.
|GH-T
|March 17 dividend cancellation
|Gildan Activewear Inc.
|GIL-T
|April 30 dividend cancellation
|GMP Capital Inc.
|GMP-T
|Aprul 30 dividend cancellation
|High Arctic Energy Services Inc.
|HWO-T
|March 20 dividend cancellation
|Husky Energy Inc.
|HSE-T
|April 29 dividend decreases
|Income Financial Trust
|INC-UN-T
|April 23 dividend decreases; March 23 dividend decreases; Feb. 20 dividend decreases
|Inter Pipeline Ltd.
|IPL-T
|March 30 dividend decreases
|Invesque Inc.
|IVQ-T
|April 10 dividend cancellation
|Melcor Developments Ltd.
|MRD-T
|March 25 dividend decreases; March 11 dividend decreases
|Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust
|MR-UN-T
|March 25 dividend decreases
|Methanex Corp.
|MX-T
|April 30 dividend decrease
|Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust
|MRT-UN-T
|April 30 dividend decreases
|MTY Food Group Inc.
|MTY-T
|April 6 dividend cancellation
|Mullen Group Ltd.
|MTL-T
|March 20 dividend cancellation
|New Look Vision Group Inc.
|BCI-T
|May 12 dividend cancellation; March 20 dividend cancellation
|NFI Group Inc.
|NFI-T
|March 23 dividend decreases
|Norbord Inc.
|OSB-T
|May 6 dividend decreases
|Pason Systems Inc.
|PSI-T
|April 30 dividend decreases
|Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
|PEY-T
|April 15 dividend decreases
|Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc.
|PL-T
|May 1 dividend decreases
|Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.
|PZA-T
|April 15 dividend decreases
|Pro Real Estate Investment Trust
|PRV-UN-T
|April 22 dividend decreases
|Recipe Unlimited Corp.
|RECP-T
|May 7 dividend cancellation; March 24 dividend cancellation
|Reitmans (Canada) Ltd.
|RET-A-T
|May 2 dividend cancellation
|Restaurant Brands International Ltd. Partnership
|QSP-UN-T
|May 1 dividend decreases
|Richelieu Hardware Ltd.
|RCH-T
|April 9 dividend cancellation
|Secure Energy Services Inc.
|SES-T
|April 16 dividend decreases; March 24 dividend decreases
|Shawcor Ltd.
|SCL-T
|March 16 dividend cancellation
|Sir Royalty Income Fund
|SRV-UN-T
|March 23 dividend cancellation
|Suncor Energy Inc.
|SU-T
|May 5 dividend decreases
|Surge Energy Inc.
|SGY-T
|April 14 dividend cancellation; March 10 dividend decreases
|Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.
|SWP-T
|March 20 dividend decreases
|TELUS Corp.
|T-T
|May 7 dividend decreases
|Caldwell Partners International Inc.
|CWL-T
|April 3 dividend cancellation
|The Keg Royalties Income Fund
|KEG-UN-T
|April 13 dividend decreases
|Top 10 Canadian Financial Trust
|TCT-UN-T
|March 3 dividend decreases
|TORC Oil & Gas Ltd.
|TOG-T
|May 5 dividend cancellation; March 16 dividend decreases
|Total Energy Services Inc.
|TOT-T
|March 12 dividend cancellation
|TransGlobe Energy Corp.
|TGL-T
|March 12 dividend cancellation
|Uni-Select Inc.
|UNS-T
|April 20 dividend cancellation
|Vermilion Energy Inc.
|VET-T
|April 15 dividend cancellation; March 16 dividend decreases; March 6 dividend decreases
|Western Forest Products Inc.
|WEF-T
|May 7 dividend cancellation
|Whitecap Resources Inc.
|WCP-T
|April 15 dividend decreases; March 17 dividend decreases
Source: S&P Capital IQ
