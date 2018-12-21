TSX to outperform S&P 500 in 2019: BMO

A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading today on the Web

Bank of Montreal economist Doug Porter predicts the S&P/TSX Composite Index will outperform the S&P 500 in 2019 as one of his “5 Defiant Forecasts for 2019.”

“From trade uncertainty, to a housing cooldown, to record WCS differentials, it was a challenging year for Toronto equities (although many markets suffered even mightier setbacks). In fact, the TSX has underperformed the S&P in seven of the past eight years, with only 2016 the outlier. But this drought followed a long stretch of outperformance; i.e., there is persistence. Typically, it’s fairly straightforward – when real commodity prices are rising, the TSX shines. However, with trade uncertainty reduced (USMCA) and a lot of bad news on energy factored in, next year could see a rare win for the TSX, at least on a relative basis.”

The success or failure of this prediction depends on China’s stimulus efforts and their effect on commodity prices in my opinion.

“@SBarlow_ROB BMO: TSX to outperform S&P 500 in 2019” – (research excerpt) Twitter

Oil prices are lower once again Friday morning. U.K.-based oil trading firm put some numbers on why crude prices have been so weak of late, noting “It’s a bears’ world,”

“OPEC and its non-OPEC allies may have recently announced cuts but these will fall short of reversing the current supply imbalance. According to OPEC’s own forecasts, global oil stocks will build by 500,000 bpd [barrels per day] in the first half of 2019. This will compound a fledgling glut in OECD commercial oil stocks which have most recently moved back above the five-year norm. All the while, the U.S. shale engine continues to chug along at a record pace. Tight oil supply is expected to breach the 8 mbpd threshold this month for the first time ever. .. Oil demand prospects have dimmed as storm clouds gather over the global economy. This comes amid a slew of downside risks which include, most notably, lingering U.S.-China trade tensions.”

“@SBarlow_ROB PVM (oil): It’s a bears’ world” – (research excerpt) Twitter

“U.S. oil production to be equal to Russia plus Saudi Arabia by 2025: IEA head” – Reuters

Goldman Sachs’ Top of Mind report puts a lot of blame for recent market volatility on low market liquidity. That word, liquidity, could wind up as the most important for investors next year, particularly if selling intensifies in junk bond ETFs,

“Deteriorating liquidity conditions appear to be a key driver of higher volatility. Top-of-book depth – a measure of market liquidity – has been declining: the average bid/ask depth for E-mini S&P 500 futures in 2018 was lower than in any year since 2011, and has ticked down further since we published in June. This trend is meaningful, as realized volatility tends to rise when market depth falls. Indeed, top-of-book depth has outperformed recent realized volatility, recent implied volatility, and volumes in predicting realized volatility.”

“@SBarlow_ROB GS: lack of liquidity to blame for a lot of market volatility” – (research excerpt) Twitter

There is an ongoing, heated argument in the financial corners of Twitter as to whether quantitative tightening – the shrinking of the Fed balance sheet as they no longer buy bonds in the market and let existing holdings mature – is causing market volatility. Bloomberg’s John Authers, with help, argues that it’s not,

“As Bloomberg News macro strategist Cameron Crise pointed out, the market chose to create a monster of its own imagining: quantitative tightening, or the gradual reduction in the Fed’s US$4.45-trillion of balance sheet assets. Cameron admits it’s fair to say the Fed doesn’t appreciate the level of concern, but he adds that much of what markets view as “QT” is actually the result of pro-cyclical fiscal easing … ‘It’s true that the Fed is buying fewer securities at auction, which means that everyone else has to buy more. Yet the elephant in the room here is the massive uptick in Treasury issuance thanks to the fiscal easing of the past couple of years. If we measure the level of outstanding Treasury securities and subtract out the Fed’s balance sheet, we find that the growth rate is broadly consistent with that of the post-crisis era.’ ”

“Is Quantitative Tightening Really So Very Frightening?” – Authers, Bloomberg

Tweet of the Day: “@jsblokland Wow chart! You would have made zero return on German bank stocks during the last 30 years!“ – (chart) – Twitter

