Featured below are companies that have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over.

The list features insider transaction activity; it does not convey total ownership information as an insider may hold numerous accounts.

Keep in mind, when looking at transaction activities by insiders, purchasing activity may reflect perceived value in a security. Selling activity may or may not be related to a stock’s valuation; perhaps an insider needs to raise money for personal reasons. An insider’s total holdings should be considered because a sale may, in context, be insignificant if this person has a large remaining position in the company. I tend to put great weight on insider transaction activity when I see multiple insiders trading a company’s shares or units.

Listed below is a stock that has had recent buying activity in the public market reported by an insider.

ECN Capital Corp. (ECN-T)

On Sept. 21 and 22, chief executive officer Steve Hudson invested $1.2 million in shares of ECN Capital. He purchased a total of 500,000 shares at an average cost per share of approximately $2.40, increasing this particular account’s position to 12,249,219 shares.

The following three stocks have had recent selling activity in the public market reported by insiders.

Brookfield Corp. (BN-T)

On Sept. 15, chief executive officer of the company’s real estate business Brian Kingston exercised his options, receiving 500,000 shares at a cost per share of US$14.6129, and sold 500,000 shares at a price per share of US36.10 with 1,199,547 shares remaining in this particular account. Net proceeds exceeded US$10-million, not including any associated transaction charges.

On Sept. 15, chief executive officer of alternative investments Craig Noble exercised his options, receiving 378,750 shares at an average cost per share of roughly US$17.35, and sold 378,750 shares at a price per share of US$36.10 with 69,793 shares remaining in this specific account. Net proceeds totaled more than US$7-million, excluding any associated transaction fees.

Intact Financial Corp. (IFC-T)

Between Sept. 13-21, chief executive officer of the company’s Canadian operations Louis Gagnon sold a total of 34,950 shares at an average price per share of approximately $198.22, leaving 28,749 shares in this particular account. Proceeds totaled over $6.9 million, excluding trading fees.

TFI International Inc. (TFII-T)

On Sept. 27, president, chief executive officer and chairman Alain Bedard exercised his options, receiving 32,655 shares at a cost per share of $29.92, and sold 32,655 shares at a price per share of $172.37, after which this specific account held 4,353,024 shares. Net proceeds totaled over $4.6 million, not including any associated transaction fees.

