Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Michael Charlton downgraded PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T) following the Monday after-market announcement that it has adjusted its free cash flow allocation and moved from a monthly to quarterly dividend in reaction to “unprecedented volatility” stemming from the drop in crude prices and market reaction to COVID-19.
"With domestic E&P’s rapidly cutting planned 2020 capital budgets in response to weakening commodity prices of late, PrairieSky and its Board of Directors are proactively taking decisive action now with regards to its future free cash flow allocation," the analyst said. "The new, lower, dividend rate is anticipated to be well below managements’ forecasted cash flow given the decreases seen in E&P activity/investment levels that continue to be rapidly revised lower (and lower) in response to the deteriorating underlying commodity prices. Reducing the dividend will also increase PrairieSky’s financial flexibility potentially allowing it to acquire additional assets, expanding its future potential or use excess free cash flow to repurchase shares in this distressed market. With a lower dividend rate and also with reduced dividend payment frequency, we believe that the Company is better positioned to weather a longer term commodity price storm."
Pointing to “uncertainty surrounding the capital plans in its lessees and the reduced dividend,” Mr. Charlton moved PrairieSky to “hold” from “buy” and lowered his target to $8 from $14.75. The average on the Street is $15.25.
“The company looks to be well positioned to continue delivering dividends to its shareholders through the continued leasing and development of its royalty holdings in highly active parts of the WCSB,” he said. “For investors seeking income in a company that pays a stable, sustainable monthly dividend while waiting for a broader recovery in investor sentiment towards the Canadian E&P space, we believe those investors need look no further. In our view, PrairieSky offers exactly that — balanced exposure to multiple plays and formations in all stages of development. As we have said, holding PrairieSky is like holding 5 per cent of future drilling and development activity across the entire WCSB, with optionality on technology!”
Elsewhere, Canaccord Genuity's Dennis Fong maintained a "buy" rating and $15 target.
Mr. Fong said: “While we note that the dividend cut was larger than we expected, the lower payout ratio and free cash flow generation provides flexibility that operating E&Ps do not have. We view this to be the prudent move, and we would be buyers on any share price underperformance. While the company has maintained the flexibility to repurchase shares with existing free cash flow (existing Board approval and NCIB allow for up to $50 million or 1.2 per cent of the float to be repurchased), the building up of dry powder could allow PrairieSky to be opportunistic in an environment where companies are looking for liquidity.”
=====
Citing the potential for slower near-term leasing activity as a result of COVID-19, Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Brad Sturges lowered his rating for Invesque Inc. (IVQ.U-T) on Tuesday, anticipating a delay in its adjusted funds from operations per share recovery.
"While an impact from the COVID-19 virus outbreak remains unclear at this stage, near-term leasing activity could slow at Commonwealth Senior Living (Commonwealth) communities," he said. "Previously, an increase in Commonwealth’s average occupancy rate from 84 per cent at December 31, up to the 85-per-cent to 90-per-cent range was expected to support a recovery in Invesque’s FD AFFO/share growth in 2020. At this stage, our FD and FD AFFO estimates are reduced to reflect lower average occupancy forecasted for Commonwealth, and higher assumed overhead costs."
On March 11, the Toronto-based company, which focuses on income-producing seniors housing and care properties, reported weaker-than-anticipated fourth-quarter results, due largely to elevated expenses.
“Invesque’s 2020 estimated FD AFFO payout ratio is quite elevated at an estimated 121 per cent,” said Mr. Sturges. “We believe reducing the Company’s annual dividend rate to retain more cash flow is a prudent move at this stage. Also given Invesque’s deep NAV [net asset value] discount valuation, suspension of Invesque’s DRIP may reduce the near-term dilution of its estimated NAV per share.”
Pointing to a need to balance its “deep NAV discount valuation with the heightened uncertainty with respect to any impact from the COVID-19 virus outbreak, and its above-average investment risk profile that includes high financial leverage,” Mr. Sturges moved Invesque to “hold” from “speculative buy” with a US$5.25 target, down from US$7.25. The average is xxx.
“We view Invesque’s shares to be deeply undervalued relative to its estimated NAV, which may provide an extremely compelling buying opportunity if Invesque can successfully generate improved FD AFFO/share growth year-over-year,” the analyst said. “However, we believe that many investors continue to wait for Invesque to ‘show me’ better FD AFFO/unit growth metrics. Also, Invesque’s above-average investment risk profile, and the potential for a negative near-term earnings impact from the COVID-19 virus outbreak may constrain any material recuperation in Invesque’s depressed share price in the current market environment.”
=====
Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor reduced his financial expectations and target price for shares of Air Canada (AC-T) following its moves aimed at dealing with the “unprecedented uncertainty” stemming from COVID-19.
"On Monday, Air Canada revealed the adjustments it has made to address the collapse of demand caused by the rapidly evolving COVID-19 situation," he said. "The moves are aimed at ensuring the company has as much liquidity as possible to ride out a prolonged period of depressed revenue.
“We have revised our model lower for the second time in less than a week, this time with more information from Air Canada directly. The company has $7.3-billion in liquidity available and has taken measures to further strengthen its cash position; our revised model suggests that the company has more than enough capital to ride out the summer with traffic down 50 per cent. This is before taking into consideration assistance from the government, which has yet to be finalized.”
Mr. Taylor said Air Canada’s balance sheet is “positioned to weather the storm,” noting: “Net debt/EBITDA was 0.8 times as of Q4; it is now 2.6 times using our new forward estimates. We forecast net debt/LTM EBITDA [last 12-month earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] to peak in Q4/20 at 4.0 times, and that the company could still manage a 4.3-times net debt/LTM EBITDA at the end of Q2 with zero passenger revenue, demonstrating its ability to withstand a significant further shock. While the U.S. may provide financial assistance to its airlines, our forecast does not include any potential government assistance.”
Mr. Taylor's revenue projections for 2020 and 2021 slid to $12.672-billion and $16.404-billion, respectively, from $17.047-billion and $19.157-billion. His earnings per share expectations are now a loss of $1.87 and gain of $1.57, respectively, from a $1.57 profit and $4.32.
Keeping a "buy" rating, he dropped his target to $30 from $40. The average is $44.08.
“We continue to believe the bottom will be tough to call but think this pullback will ultimately yield an extraordinarily attractive entry point,” the analyst said.
=====
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Paul Quinn thinks the paper market is "pricing in [an] overly punitive scenario" from the impact of COVID-19.
Noting pulp markets are “holding steady despite equity market volatility,” Mr. Quinn raised his rating for Domtar Corp. (UFS-N, UFS-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform.”
"Looking back to the global financial crisis for reference, we note that uncoated freesheet demand declined by 22 per cent year-over-year during its worst month, which we think could be surpassed by the current crisis," he said. "Domtar’s 2019 paper shipment mix was: 1) 51-per-cent business papers (i.e., copy and electronic imaging papers); 2) 33-per-cent commercial printing and publishing (i.e., textbooks, dictionaries, catalogs, magazines, hard cover novels, financial documents, and converting papers, such as envelopes) and; 3) 16-per-cent specialty and packaging papers (i.e., papers used for thermal printing, flexible packaging, food packaging, medical packaging, medical gowns and drapes, and labels). In our view, all three segments will see a material decline, with business papers being the most impacted. Longerterm, however, we think the above trend decline in demand will result in accelerated capacity closures and tighter UFS markets later on. In our view, the market is not currently pricing in a supply-side response."
“Despite declines in other commodity markets, pulp markets have proven to be fairly resilient year-to-date; we attribute that to the large decline seen during 2019. Most reports indicate that the Chinese economy is returning to normalcy, with tissue manufacturers reportedly running full-out. In addition, price increase attempts in China have been met with modest success, which we think bodes well for the near term. On the recycled side, we expect OCC collection to fall dramatically, which would further support the value of virgin fiber.”
Mr. Quinn feels there’s a “good chance” that Domtar reduces its dividend in response to the turbulence, however he thinks the market will reward prudence at this stage."
“By reducing the dividend, we think Domtar has an attractive opportunity to aggressively repurchase shares, which management has opted to do in the past (without the dividend cut),” he said. “In our view, Domtar has a relatively conservative capital structure, which should enable the company to weather any reasonable economic slowdown.”
With the upgrade, Mr. Quinn reduced his target for Domtar shares to US$32 from US$35. The average is US$35.18.
“Domtar shares have been under significant pressure since November, with COVID-19 driving additional downside for the company,” he said. 'While COVID-19 will surely have a negative impact on uncoated freesheet demand (as schools and offices shut down), we think the deterioration will prompt additional closures and lengthen the runway for Domtar’s paper business. In addition, pulp is proving resilient, as it was already amidst a downturn prior to COVID-19."
Concurrently, Mr. Quinn raised his rating for Mercer Intermational Inc. (MERC-Q, MERC.U-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” with a US$10 target (unchanged). The average is US$12.30.
“Mercer’s share price has declined materially over the last year, driven by the historic decline in pulp prices,” the analyst said. “Under more normal conditions, we think that pulp prices would have room to fall as the economy slowed; however, we think most of the excess has already been squeezed out of the industry. Given capacity reductions and limited additions, we think that the future looks brighter for pulp.”
=====
Pointing to its asset quality and long-term value, Citi analyst Alexander Hacking raised Vale SA (VALE-N) to “buy” from “neutral.”
“We are not calling a bottom in the sector and acknowledge very high likelihood of a sharp fall in global steel demand and iron ore prices,” he said. "That said, we see no change to the structural view on iron ore. The world will still need cars and buildings, in our view.
"And on a relative view we see key positives to Vale: Iron ore may be better cushioned than base metals if China aggressively stimulates its economy; Vale generates FCF at $50/ton & has no balance sheet or liquidity concerns; Vale’s overall enterprise value is only 20% below trough 2016 levels when iron ore was in the $40’s & Vale’s cost structure was materially higher (and above trough 2008 levels); If Vale suffers any operational challenges from COVID-19 this may reflect also in the iron ore price given the consolidated nature of supply (as per Brumadinho)."
Mr. Hacking trimmed his target to US$12 from US$14. The average is $14.29.
=====
In other analyst actions:
Scotia Capital analyst Ovais Habib raised Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL-T) to “sector outperform” from “sector perform” with a $56 target. The average is $58.50.
Scotia’s Trevor Turnbull upgraded Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM-T) to “sector outperform” from “sector perform” with a $7 target, rising from $6.50. The average on the Street is $7.47.
Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett cut Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. (TGOD-T) to “underperform” from “buy” with a 15-cent target, down from $1.30. The average is 22 cents.
