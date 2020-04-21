Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T) “is doing the right thing” by reducing its 2020 capital budget and production guidance, according to AltaCorp Capital analyst Patrick O’Rourke, calling it “a prudent move to reduce production in light of the extreme challenges being faced in the oil markets at present.”
Before the bell on Monday, the Calgary-based energy company announced it has lowered its 2020 spending forecast by 10 per cent to $650-$700-million from $700-800-million previously as well as its original guidance of $1.1-$1.2-billion. Mr. O’Rourke had previously projected a $759-million budget.
Concurrently, Crescent Point lowered its 2020 production guidance by 15 per cent to 110,000 to 114,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from its guidance of 130,000 to 134,000 boe/d.
"Should the suggested $50-million in sustainable operating cost savings turn out to be truly durable, the business will emerge from the current market crisis modestly stronger," said Mr. O'Rourke. "The further potential capital flexibility (with 65 per cent of the remaining capital budget scheduled for Q4/20), should be seen as a small positive by investors. However, given the extreme challenges in the current commodity price environment, macro factors are likely to have the largest impact on equity performance in the near-term."
Keeping a “sector perform” rating for Crescent Point shares, he lowered his target by a loonie to $2.50. The current average target is $2.91.
McCoy Global Inc.'s (MCB-T) cost-cutting moves and application for government aid are “indicative of a challenging outlook,” said Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Elias Foscolos.
On Monday, the Edmonton-based company revealed several actions "as a result of the significant decline in oil and gas consumption globally and accompanying decline in oil and gas prices," including an unspecified reduction in its headcount and salary and wage cuts across all levels of the organization. It also announced its application for the U.S. Paycheck Protection Program Loan (PPP) of US$1.9-million has been approved and funded.
"While the Company maintains a favourable cash and working capital position, we do not project positive funds flow before working capital adjustments, and are cautious in regards to upcoming debt principal repayments and covenants," said Mr. Foscolos. "Our forecasts are positively influenced by an FX boost, and likely decent performance in H1/20 driven by strong 2019 year-end backlog and solid order intake earlier in the year. We are revising our estimates as well as our valuation methodology."
After reducing his financial expectations for fiscal 2020 and 2021, Mr. Foscolos lowered his target for McCoy Global shares to 60 cents from 80 cents, keeping a “hold” rating. The average on the Street is 85 cents.
Though he admits AutoCanada Inc.'s (ACQ-T) operational update “reads negatively,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley said he remains “positive” on its longer-term prospects.
"Further, we believe the declines in sales were already somewhat priced in, as evidenced by the 43-per-cent decline in the share price since early March," he said.
Late Monday, the Edmonton-based automobile dealership group announces a series of measures to "enhance financial resilience in response to evolving market conditions due to COVID-19." They include laying off 1,700, or 40 per cent of its workforce, a reduction in executive compensation, a suspension of its dividend (40 cents per share annually), and an amendment to its senior credit facility.
It also released selected first-quarter 2020 financial results, including revenue of $721-million, which is a decline of 2 per cent year-over-year.
"We believe the realignment of AutoCanada’s business following the implementation of the Go Forward Plan to focus on developing the higher-margin operating segments will reward investors with stable earnings growth," said Mr. Dley. "Although we expect this to be somewhat challenged in the near term due to COVID-19, we believe the company’s relatively clean balance sheet will help navigate uncertainty moving forward."
The analyst reduced his 2020 and 2021 earnings per share estimates to 90 cents and $1.25, respectively, from $1.33 and $1.65.
Keeping a “buy” rating, he dropped his target for AutoCanada shares to $8 from $12. The average is $10.29.
Citi analyst Jason Bazinet thinks the impact of COVID-19 on Walt Disney Co. (DIS-N) “appears to be largely priced into the firm’s equity.”
"Over time, we expect the business to gradually return to 'normal' and investors to continue to embrace the firm’s direct-to-consumer pivot," he said.
In a research note released late Monday, Mr. Bazinet dropped his 2020 adjusted earnings per share projection for the U.S. entertainment giant to US$2.91 from US$5.57, expecting a steep revenue decline of 19 per cent, hitting its Parks and Studio segments hardest. His 2021 estimate slid to US$5.18 from US$6.14.
“For Disney, the firm will see material headwinds at the Parks segment,” he said. "And, ad exposure and diminished theatrical revenues will also pose incremental financial pressures. On the other hand, the direct-to-consumer apps will likely see a tailwind from COVID-19. So, on the COVID-19 Impact dimension, Disney is a mixed bag. But, it tilts to the downside.
"Regarding the survivability of the firm, Disney has an A-rated balance sheet. But, the firm did enter the COVID-19 crisis with elevated leverage because of the Fox acquisition. And, EBITDA and FCF are apt to experience material headwinds, putting the firm’s leverage at an elevated level for a few more years. So, using these two dimensions (the COVID-19 impact and firm survivability), Disney screens in the middle of the pack."
Maintaining a "buy" rating for Disney shares, he lowered his target to US$135 from US$161. The average on the Street is xxx.
"It’s unclear how long COVID-19 will ultimately impact Disney’s operations. Based on our estimates, we expect the business to gradually return to normal over the next year or so," the analyst said. "As such, over time, we expect investors to focus increasingly on the firm’s long-term prospects, rather than capitalizing 2020 EPS.
“In this vein, we continue to believe that Disney’s strategic pivot – characterized by the growing importance of its DTC business – is apt to be embraced by investors. And, the long-term prospects for Disney’s core business remain quite sound, in our view. As such, we are maintaining our Buy rating.”
The Stars Group Inc. (TSGI-T) has been a beneficiary of the COVID-19 crisis, according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Simon French, who said its poker and casino activity has more than mitigated the disruption to the global sports calendar.
On Friday, the company announced a 27-per-cent jump in first-quarter revenue to US$735-million, driven largely by strong increases in its International segment. It also said its seen an increase in customer activity across its online poker and casino offerings beginning in March, with year-over-year International revenue growth of approximately 44 per cent for the month.
“We have made very modest changes to our FY20 forecasts, despite the 20-per-cent Q1 EBITDA ‘beat’,” said Mr. French. “Our revenue forecast is actually reduced by 1.5 per cent, but a change in the mix of the revenue means that our adjusted EBITDA and adjusted, diluted EPS forecasts increase by 1 per cent and 3 per cent respectively. Clearly a delay to the restarting of major global sporting events would not only impact our sports betting forecasts but may also have a negative impact on poker and casino as it would likely indicate a more prolonged impact from COVID-19 which will likely cause a sharper contraction in GDP; traditionally gambling spend trends with GDP in the absence of regulatory or technological change.”
Moving his rating to "hold" from "under review," the analyst increased his target to $35.29 from $30.65. The average is $33.24.
“With strong momentum in poker, casino and sports across multiple geographies driving 10-per-cent earnings growth in FY20 and with access to US$1-billion liquidity and significant cost synergies from the impending Flutter integration, we believe the stock commands a premium valuation,” he said.
