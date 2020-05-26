Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
UBS upgraded Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV-N) to “buy” from “neutral” and raised its price target to US$41 from $37.
Analyst Myles Walton said the path for a U.S. domestic travel recovery is becoming more clear and the airline is expected to burn less cash. He added that its balance sheet position relative to other airlines is “remarkably clean.”
BMO Nesbitt Burns upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO-Q) to “outperform” from “market perform,” citing the video game maker’s strong core franchises and a robust pipeline of products.
“We anticipate stay-at-home tailwinds to persist for the video game industry, and see the industry as defensive in times of economic uncertainty,” said analyst Gerrick L. Johnson.
“TTWO’s performance in 4Q illustrates the strength of its core franchises during this time of uncertainty and we are encouraged by the company’s strategy to seize opportunities in new platforms, distribution models, and game genres, which should provide more stable, growing earnings and cash flow over time,” he added.
His price target is US$170.
RBC Capital Markets had a “neutral” reaction to CI Financial Corp.’s (CIX-T) announcement that it has agreed to acquire an interest in Congress Wealth Management, a Boston-based high-net-worth advisory firm with US$2.3 billion in assets under management. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
This is the fourth U.S. Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) firm recently acquired by CI Financial.
“CIX has previously announced that it was actively engaged in the acquisition of a 4th U.S. RIA firm and will continue to focus on acquiring RIA firms despite the macro uncertainty driven by COVID-19," said RBC analyst Geoffrey Kwan in a note.
“While still early days, we think CIX is making good progress in executing its new growth strategy and the U.S. RIA business could help drive incremental growth. But we think CIX’s share price should primarily be driven by its asset management business which comprises almost all of its earnings and free cash flow," he said.
Mr. Kwan reiterated a $17 price target and “sector perform” rating on CI Financial shares.
Scotiabank analyst Jeff Fan slightly lowered his target price on Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI-B-T), citing higher bad debt provisions after a review of Canadian telecom companies.
His price targeted was trimmed by $1 to C$64 and he maintained a “sector outperform” rating.
“We lowered our 2020 EBITDA estimate by approximately 1% to reflect higher bad debt provision of $130M (vs. $50M previously). This reflects roughly a doubling of the provision in the P&L vs. 2019. Prior to Q1/20 results, our initial expectation was for RCI to report 2020 EBITDA growth of -2% to -6%. We are now at the low end of the range at -6%. However, we think F20 consensus FCF estimate of -7% is too conservative because of RCI’s capex flexibility to keep FCF relatively stable and consistent with initial guidance of 2%-4% growth. We expect EBITDA growth will gradually recover in F21 and F22 at approximately 3% each year. However, consensus is expecting F21 EBITDA growth of 7%, which appears too optimistic,” Mr. Fan said in a research note.
