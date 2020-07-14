Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter still sees substantial gains ahead for shares of high-flying Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q), even after a year-to-date price rally of a staggering 260 per cent.
He raised his price target to US$2,322 - the highest on the Street - from $939. He maintained an “overweight” rating.
“In our view, Tesla is the most consequential company in the mobility ecosystem, and this is unlikely to change in the next decade,” the analyst commented.
While Tesla could see nearly 4 million in automobile deliveries in 2025 - a market share of almost 10 per cent of the U.S. market - it’s the company’s software potential that has Mr. Potter so bullish.
“While deliveries are a key driver of our increased near-term estimates, software is the biggest driver of our increased discounted cash flow-based price target,” he said. “Tesla has noted the possibility for 30%+ gross margins if/when more customers opt-in for purchasing the company’s full self-driving (FSD) software, and with our updated model, we can now explicitly stress-test this claim.”
RBC analyst Sabahat Khan initiated coverage on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) with a “sector perform” rating, advising investors to await a better entry point given the potential for COVID-19 to impact construction projects.
The analyst set a price target of $17, cautioning that the construction and engineering industry is not an easy business and the current working environment is a difficult one.
“Aecon has established a leading position in the Canadian construction market, and is viewed as a partner of choice for domestic and international firms that are forming consortiums to bid on large-scale projects in Canada,” the RBC analyst said. “However, the underlying fixed-fee construction work is inherently risky and has contributed to some uneven results over the recent years.”
“Based on our relative valuation framework, we rank Aecon in the lower half of the Canadian E&C peers (see our accompanying E&C industry report here ). This is attributable to Aecon’s uneven growth profile over the recent years and its high geographic concentration in Canada. Aecon has, however, reduced its exposure to cyclical end-markets and has maintained a “clean” balance sheet, both of which are supportive factors. Based on our relative valuation framework, and the average trading multiple for Aecon’s North American Construction peers, we attribute an ~6.0x EBITDA multiple to the Construction segment. We also see some risk to the outlook for the company’s Concessions segment (~33% of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in 2020). The largest single contributor to this segment is Aecon’s 100% interest in the Bermuda Airport concession. This is a volume-based concession and we expect there will be some risk over the coming quarters given the uncertain trajectory of the ramp-up to run-rate volumes following the re-opening of the airport on July 1, 2020.”
In other analyst actions:
* Intertape Polymer Group Inc (ITP-T): CIBC raises target price to C$13.50 from C$12.50
* WSP Global Inc (WSP-T): RBC starts with outperform rating; target price C$101
* Baytex Energy Corp (BTE-T) Credit Suisse raises target price to C$0.7 from C$0.60
* Blackline Safety Corp (BLN-X): Canaccord Genuity initiates with buy, C$7.50 price target
