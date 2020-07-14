 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Darcy Keith
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

Piper Sandler analyst Alexander Potter still sees substantial gains ahead for shares of high-flying Tesla Inc. (TSLA-Q), even after a year-to-date price rally of a staggering 260 per cent.

He raised his price target to US$2,322 - the highest on the Street - from $939. He maintained an “overweight” rating.

Story continues below advertisement

“In our view, Tesla is the most consequential company in the mobility ecosystem, and this is unlikely to change in the next decade,” the analyst commented.

While Tesla could see nearly 4 million in automobile deliveries in 2025 - a market share of almost 10 per cent of the U.S. market - it’s the company’s software potential that has Mr. Potter so bullish.

“While deliveries are a key driver of our increased near-term estimates, software is the biggest driver of our increased discounted cash flow-based price target,” he said. “Tesla has noted the possibility for 30%+ gross margins if/when more customers opt-in for purchasing the company’s full self-driving (FSD) software, and with our updated model, we can now explicitly stress-test this claim.”

**

RBC analyst Sabahat Khan initiated coverage on Aecon Group Inc. (ARE-T) with a “sector perform” rating, advising investors to await a better entry point given the potential for COVID-19 to impact construction projects.

The analyst set a price target of $17, cautioning that the construction and engineering industry is not an easy business and the current working environment is a difficult one.

“Aecon has established a leading position in the Canadian construction market, and is viewed as a partner of choice for domestic and international firms that are forming consortiums to bid on large-scale projects in Canada,” the RBC analyst said. “However, the underlying fixed-fee construction work is inherently risky and has contributed to some uneven results over the recent years.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Based on our relative valuation framework, we rank Aecon in the lower half of the Canadian E&C peers (see our accompanying E&C industry report here ). This is attributable to Aecon’s uneven growth profile over the recent years and its high geographic concentration in Canada. Aecon has, however, reduced its exposure to cyclical end-markets and has maintained a “clean” balance sheet, both of which are supportive factors. Based on our relative valuation framework, and the average trading multiple for Aecon’s North American Construction peers, we attribute an ~6.0x EBITDA multiple to the Construction segment. We also see some risk to the outlook for the company’s Concessions segment (~33% of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in 2020). The largest single contributor to this segment is Aecon’s 100% interest in the Bermuda Airport concession. This is a volume-based concession and we expect there will be some risk over the coming quarters given the uncertain trajectory of the ramp-up to run-rate volumes following the re-opening of the airport on July 1, 2020.”

**

In other analyst actions:

* Intertape Polymer Group Inc (ITP-T): CIBC raises target price to C$13.50 from C$12.50

* WSP Global Inc (WSP-T): RBC starts with outperform rating; target price C$101

* Baytex Energy Corp (BTE-T) Credit Suisse raises target price to C$0.7 from C$0.60

Story continues below advertisement

* Blackline Safety Corp (BLN-X): Canaccord Genuity initiates with buy, C$7.50 price target

More to come

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies