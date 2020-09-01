Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Citing “increasing evidence that the worst COVID-related headwinds impacting growth are beginning to fade,” Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen raised his rating for Enwave Corp. (ENW-X) in a research note released Tuesday.
On Aug. 28, the Vancouver-based company reported revenue for the second quarter of $6-million, down 40.5 per cent year-over-year and below the projections of both Mr. Hansen and the Street ($7.5-million and $7.4-million, respectively). He attributed the miss due largely to lower-than-anticipated sales for its subsidiary NutraDried Food Co.
However, Mr. Hansen expects a rebound in NutraDried after it suffered through a period of weak retail results due to the pandemic, noting it recently launched a promotional campaign at Costco “designed to accelerate sell-through, work down elevated inventory, and free up associated capital.
“While the 1-month promotion carries a more significant trade discount versus past promotions, we view it as a good opportunity to bolster brand awareness, reduce aging inventory, improve plant fluidity, and bolster cash,” he said.
Mr. Hansen also emphasized Enwave maintains a “robust” balance sheet with $15.6-million in cash and no debt, which he sees providing “significant flexibility to scale as demand recovers.”
Moving its stock to “outperform” from “market perform,” he kept a target of $1.20 per share. The average on the Street is $1.45.
=====
With Premium Brands Holdings Corp. (PBH-T) “back in acquisition mode,” Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Neil Linsdell expects the Vancouver-based company to exhibit “solid” performance for the remainder of the year.
“Despite the uncertainty of how 2020 will continue to unfold, the Company demonstrated significant resilience in Q2, and with steady improvements since April,” he said.
On Monday, the specialty food products company announced the $139-million acquistions of Global Gourmet Foods Inc. and Allseas Fisheries Inc. The deals are expected to be immediately accretive to earnings and free cash flow per share.
“With these transactions, the company is returning to its acquisition plan, as announced with its Q2 results. Management had previously indicated that it had an acquisition pipeline of 66 transactions with combined potential revenue contribution of over $10-billion,” the analyst said. “With recently completed capital raises and available credit capacity ofalmost $690-million (before these transactions), the company had recently confirmed that multiple transactions could close before year-end.”
Mr. Linsdell sees Premium Brands on track to reach its 2023 objectives of $6-billion in revenue and $600-million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.
“The company saw the most significant impact from COVID-19 in April. Since then, most operations have seen steady and significant improvement,” he said.
Keeping a “buy” rating for its shares, he raised his target to $110 from $105. The average on the Street is $107.78.
=====
In the wake of the release of quarterly results that blew past expectations on the Street, BTIG analyst Matt VanVliet upgraded Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM-Q), expressing “greater conviction in [its] ability to capitalize on both the near- and long-term opportunity ahead.”
After the bell on Monday, the San Jose-based company reported revenue and earnings per share of US$663.5-million and 92 US cents, respectively, easily exceeding the consensus forecast of US$500.5-million and 45 US cents.
It also raised its full-year guidance to revenue to a range of US$2.37-billion to US$2.39-billion and earnings per share of US$2.40 from US$2.47. The Street was projecting US$1.81-billion and US$1.30.
“We are upgrading shares of Zoom to Buy after the company reported another quarter from a different planet, again far outpacing its peers in the UCaaS [unified communications as a service] space in terms of ease of use and global scalability,” said Mr. VanVliet. “The company is setting new limits for how rapidly an enterprise software platform can grow at scale with triple-digit quarter-over-quarter revenue growth and profitable earnings — yes, you read that correctly, 102-per-cent growth quarter-over-quarter. So we are jumping into the deep end after its back-to-back monstrous quarters, as we believe that global widespread adoption is still in the early stages, as the longer-term shift to a hybrid work model will likely drive outsized growth and market share gains over the next several years.”
Seeing continued momentum in customer growth, Mr. VanVlier thinks Zoom’s premium valuation is “well-deserved as the new normal drives broader adoption of video-first platform.”
“Moving forward, we fully expect ever more companies,colleges, K-12 schools, and organizations of all kinds to embrace hybrid, flexible environments, driving significant demand for Zoom as the clear leader in the video-first, UCaaS market,” he said. “Upgrading legacy systems as a major component ofongoing digital transformation initiatives is rising in importance, and our recent checks indicate that Zoom will be a key driver in IT strategies. We are admittedly fashionably late to the party but now believe this high-growth software story is justin the early innings and has several more years of sustained growth ahead. Specific takeaways from the earnings conference call are included within.”
Moving the stock to “buy” from “neutral,” Mr. VanVliet set a target of US$500 for Zoom shares. The average on the Street is US$356.92.
Elsewhere, Citi analyst Walter Pritchard hiked his target to US$377 from US$217, keeping a “neutral” rating.
Mr. Pritchard said: “Similarly to the Q1 print, the trajectory of demand here is ’great’ and but it remains hard to calibrate just ’how great.’ While it is extremely hard to gauge where COVID demand will peak, it looks to us like even aggressive sales and marketing investments will not be able to stave off growth deceleration after incremental demand peaks. We expect management may try to get out ahead of the FY22 trends at mid-Oct analyst day. Beyond this, we believe the key will be execution on Zoom Phone and new avenues of monetization.”
=====
In other analyst actions:
Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell downgraded Laval, Que.-based Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST-Q, ACST-X) to “perform” from “outperform” after it announced its a Late-stage trial of its drug candidate, CaPre, to treat hypertriglyceridemia failed to meet its main goal.
