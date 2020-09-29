Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
ATB Capital Markets analyst Nate Heywood expects Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T) to be a potential benefactor of recent “favour toward renewable power technologies,” citing its “expertise to develop highly sought-after offshore wind projects with financial partners with very competitive costs of capital.”
After a “busy month in the renewable power space with the announcements of large-scale investments, equity issuances and government support,” Mr. Heywood raised his rating for Toronto-based Northland to “outperform” from “sector perform” based on this increased capital flowing, seeing an improved outlook for its growth.
“This month, BP (BP-N) communicated its lofty renewable target of reaching positive FID on 20 GW of power generation by 2025, and further ramping up towards a 50 GW target by 2030,” he said. “Most recently, BP announced the US$1.1-billion acquisition of a 50 per cent working interest in a U.S. offshore wind project with the potential to develop 4.4 GW of renewable capacity. Royal Dutch Shell (RDS-A), among other energy producers, also commented on its intent to focus more on renewable power projects, decreasing investment in upstream oil and gas. We believe these announcements highlight the trending corporate mandates toward increased renewables that will elevate NPI to develop large offshore wind projects. The lofty renewable targets will likely need to be met through project acquisitions, of which, NPI has an impressive portfolio of early stage projects.”
Mr. Heywood said Northland views the “wall of capital” as an opportunity to create joint ventures to develop renewable projections. By partnering with large entities with a low cost of capital, he thinks NPI will be able to “thrive in the increasingly competitive offshore wind market, leveraging its technical development and operational expertise to pursue larger, more efficient facilities.”
“Northland Power has a history of successfully developing, constructing, and operating power projects and continues to actively pursue clean technology development opportunities that fit the strategic asset mix,” he said. “The Company is well positioned to be an early mover in new renewable markets through offshore wind in Asian markets and advancement of current Latin America operations. Given the Company’s recent growth, we view the development pipeline as more attainable and provides leverage for even larger-scale projects. We have estimated 2020 EBITDA of $1.188-billion, providing a 13.1 times EV/EBITDA multiple modestly above the Canadian independent power producer peer group average of 12.2 times.”
The analyst increased his target for Northland shares to $45 from $35. The average target on the Street is $38.73, according to Refinitiv data.
“Though we have increased our outlook to capture improved results in 2022 onward, the majority of the price target change is attributable to a revision in our long-term growth rate to 2 per cent from 1 per cent given the robust growth profile and additional supporting factors,” said Mr. Heywood.
“Despite the uncertain parameters of long-term offshore wind investments, we believe that a higher growth rate for NPI’s cash flows is appropriate to capture the capital flowing towards these types of offshore wind projects. Given that 80 per cent of our DCF valuation is based on our terminal value due to incremental cash flows from projects under development, the increase in our growth trajectory outlook results in a significant change to our price target.”
Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR-N, MAXR-T) has “solid” long-term growth drivers, possesses potential upcoming catalysts and a “still attractive” valuation, according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Steve Arthur.
Though he noted shares of the company, the successor to Macdonald Dettwiler & Associates Inc., have performed “well” thus far in 2020, Mr. Arthur said he continues to like its risk-reward profile, prompting him to remove a “speculative risk” qualifier from his “outperform” rating.
“Maxar has demonstrated solid operating performance in both segments, in particular through the COVID period with the support of a large SI [Space Infrastructure] backlog and the essential nature of its intelligence offerings,” he said. “We expect this resilient performance to continue in Q3 and beyond, and we see several near- and medium-term catalysts for the shares.
"MAXR shares have performed well year-to-date (up 62 per cent) yet in our view still trade at attractive multiples (9.0 times 2021 estimated EV/EBITDA) relative to a peer group of Aerospace, Defence, and Satellite companies (averaging 10.5 times).”
Though he acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic “imposed operating hurdles to be sure,” Mr. Arthur is forecasting revenue for 2020 of US$432.5-million, up 5 per cent year-over-year. He noted its Earth Intelligence products and services are “essential” to many customers, while SI is working on a “solid” backlog.
“In coming quarters, we see several milestones that could impact MAXR’s risk profile and trading multiple In particular: 1. renewal/extension of the EnhancedView program with the US NRO, likely late 2020 or early 2021; 2. launch of WorldView Legion (expected through 2021), the next-generation constellation of imaging satellites with higher capacity and revenue potential; 3. completion/delivery of Jupiter 3, a large program on which Maxar has experienced cost overruns and charges,” he said.
With his “outperform” rating, Mr. Arthur raised his target for Maxar shares to US$30 from US$25. The average on the Street is US$22.25.
“Our $30 price target (was $25) is based on a target multiple of 9.0 times forward year earnings (was 8.5 times), reflecting improved risk and operating factors,” he said. “This is still a material discount to peers — we will continue to review this as further risks are retired, and we expect the valuation gap to narrow over time.”
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Nelson Ng thinks methanol prices bottomed in the third quarter and are poised to trend higher, leading him to raise his financial projections for Methanol Corp. (MEOH-Q, MX-T).
“IHS made some slight upward adjustments to its North American methanol price outlook this week,” he said. “The adjustments are primarily attributed to higher spot pricing due to sustained recovery in demand, higher feedstock costs, impacts from Hurricane Laura (reduced supply), and planned and unplanned outages. We note that one key risk to demand and pricing would be a second wave of COVID-19, and the potential for re-implementing of physical distancing restrictions around the globe. We note that new COVID-19 cases in China (largest user, producer and importer of methanol) have remained very low.”
Mr. Ng said Methanex’s recent US$700-million debt issuance strengthens its liquidity and noted it also posted higher reference pricing across all three regions of its operations (North America, Europe and Asia).
Based on that improved pricing, he raised his 2020 and 2021 adjusted EBITDA estimates to US$321-million and US$456-million, respectively, from US$298-million and US$456-million.
Keeping an “outperform” rating for Methanex shares, he increased his target to US$30 from US$28. The average on the Street is US$23.31.
“We see good upside potential as the global economies and oil prices stabilize, but note that one key risk would be a potential second wave of COVID-19, and the actions that may be taken to mitigate the pandemic,” Mr. Ng said.
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Sam Crittenden thinks the operational issues at its Chapada copper-gold mine following a weekend power outage are “unlikely to be a lingering issue" for Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T).
However, he thinks the damage “adds near-term uncertainty and follows two guidance downgrades this year which hurts Lundin’s reputation as a steady copper producer.”
“As Lundin assesses the situation, they have yet to provide a timeline or cost to repair the 4 damaged mill motors,” said Mr. Crittenden. “Early indications are it is strictly the motors and not the mills and surrounding equipment. Chapada operates with one SAG and one ball mill, both are powered with 2 motors which are interchangeable. They have two spare motors (one on site and one expected back shortly following repairs). They could be able to operate at a reduced rate with the 2 spare motors. Lundin is currently working to either repair the 4 motors if possible, or purchase new ones. Our base case assumes zero production in Q4/20 with $20-million of repair costs. A plausible upside case is Lundin is able to find replacement motors sooner and only lose half of Q4 production, while a downside case would be if the issue continues into 2021 with zero production in Q1/21.”
Mr. Arthur’s base case of no fourth-quarter production reduced his 2020 EBITDA projection by 10 per cent to $85-million, however he maintained his 2021 estimate.
He also kept a “sector perform” rating and $9 target for Lundin shares. The average is $9.76.
“Despite the production issues this year, Lundin remains a solid copper producer with a strong balance sheet and growth potential,” the analyst said. “We currently model production growing to 301kt in 2021 from 240kt in 2020 and an expansion at Chapada remains an organic option for growth. Lundin remains under-levered with net debt to EBITDA of 0.2 times, which creates options for additional M&A, or additional capital returns to shareholders, in our view. Lundin is currently yielding 2.2 per cent (following the January dividend raise) and we forecast a FCF yield of 8.6 per cent in 2021 at spot prices.”
In other analyst actions:
- RBC Dominion Securities analyst Luke Davis raised PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T) to “outperform” from “sector perform” with a $12 target, up from $10. The average on the Street is $11.77.
- Scotia Capital’s Konark Gupta cut his target for Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B-T) shares to 43 cents from 56 cents with a “sector perform” rating. The average is currently 54 cents.
- Jefferies’s Owen Bennett lowered his target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB-T) to $6.90 from $8.70 with a “hold” rating. The average is $10.72.
- TD Securities analyst Derek Lessard cut his target for Cineplex Inc. (CGX-T) to $9 from $10.50, keeping a “hold” rating. The average is $13.81.
- TD’s Arun Lamba raised his target for Solaris Resources Inc. (SLS-X) by a loonie to $7.50. He’s currently the lone analyst on the Street covering the Vancouver-based copper company.
