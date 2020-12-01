Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
In response to the new life-of-mine plan for its Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia, Industrial Alliance Securities analyst George Topping upgraded Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (CMMC-T) to “strong buy” from “buy,” believing the planned expansion is “even more attractive to the industry” and declaring it’s “good timing for more copper.”
On Monday, the Vancouver-based company revealed the plan, which includes a proposed mill expansion to 65,000 tons per day for its 75-per-cent-owned mine. That increased on comes on top of the 45-million-ton-per-day expansion currently underway.
“We draw comparisons to Lundin Mining’s (LUN-T, $10.38, “buy”, Target $13.90) Chapada mine in Brazil,” said Mr. Topping. “LUN acquired Chapada from Yamana (YRI-T, Not Rated) in 2019 for US$800-million (when copper prices were US$2.93 per pound) when the mine was running at 65Ktpd. We estimate that the mine will produce 105 million pounds of copper and 80,000 ounces gold this year and that LUN will eventually expand Chapada to 100Ktpd mining 0.25-per-cent copper on average. Based on recent exploration results, a similar plan for the CM mine makes sense.”
Expecting partner Mitsubishi, which holds the remaining 25-per-cent stake as well as the majority of Copper Mountain’s debt, to remain supportive, Mr. Topping raised his target for the company’s shares to $2.50 from $1.50, noting it’s “highly sensitive” to copper prices. The average target on the Street is $1.70.
“Copper Mountain has high torque to copper as the stock has risen 41 per cent (copper prices up 14 per cent) over the last month,” he said. “The low-cost, low-risk expansion plan will add significantly to the scale, increasing copper and gold production by 40 per cent. Copper-focused mining companies are scarce such that funds flow into the sector, made popular by copper’s irreplaceable role in ‘green’ initiatives, will drive share prices higher.”
Elsewhere, other analyst raising their targets included:
- CIBC World Markets’ Raphael de Souza to $1.80 from $1.30 with a “neutral” rating.
- Scotia Capital’s Orest Wowkodaw to $1.75 from $1.50 with a “sector perform” rating.
- BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Rene Cartier to $1.80 from $1.60 with an “outperform” rating.
=====
A trio of equity analysts downgraded Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T) in response to Monday’s release of lower-than-anticipated three-year guidance.
“LUN’s 3-year guidance was universally weak relative to our estimates,” said Canaccord Genuity’s Dalton Baretto. “Production guidance for all three major metals (Cu, Au and Zn) was weaker than we had forecast for all three years and was also meaningfully below previous guidance. 2021 cash cost guidance was also weaker than our forecast for all assets except Eagle. 2021 sustaining capex was 19 per cent above our estimate, with almost all of the increase at Candelaria. We also highlight Neves Corvo, where production and cost guidance was substantially worse than we had forecast. The ZEP project is now scheduled to be commissioned in H1 2022, almost 2.5 years behind the original schedule.
“On a more positive note, LUN announced that a 50-per-cent increase to the base dividend is expected to be approved at the Board meeting in February 2021. The higher 6 cents per share quarterly dividend implies a very respectable yield of 2.3 per cent at the current share price.”
Mr. Baretto lowered the Toronto-based miner to a “hold” recommendation from “buy” with a $10.50 target, down from $11. The average on the Street is $10.78.
Elsewhere, National Bank Financial analyst Shane Nagle lowered the stock to “sector perform” from “outperform” with a $10.25 target, down from $9.75.
TD Securities’ Greg Barnes moved it to “hold” from “buy” with a $10 target, down from $10.50.
Analysts making target price changes included:
- Scotia Capital’s Orest Wowkodaw to $9.50 from $10 with a “sector outperform” rating
- BMO’s Jackie Przybylowski to $11.50 from $12.50 with an “outperform” rating.
=====
Park Lawn Corp. (PLC-T) is “at an inflection point not fully recognized by investors,” according to RBC Dominion Securities analyst Irene Nattel, who thinks the Toronto-based funeral home operator has a path to achieving its earnings targets that “should not require incremental equity, which should in turn deliver rising returns to equity holders.”
In a research report released Tuesday, Ms. Nattel initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating, seeing a “credible” plan to achieve and even exceed its EBITDA run-rate target of $100-million by the end of 2022 through both M&A and organic growth.
“Our forecasts point to solid earnings growth over fiscal 2020 to 2022, with EBITDA CAGR [compound annual growth rate] of 17 per cent and EPS CAGR of 22 per cent, with
$65-million in annual M&A spend,” she said. “Although forecasts show slowing EBITDA growth relative to the F14-19 period (more than 60 per cent), accelerating EPS growth reflects moderating equity-capital requirements. Based on discussions with management, it is our view that investors have yet to fully recognize this critical shift and the concurrent benefit to equity holders. The caveat to our ‘no equity’ scenario would be sizeable M&A (i.e. above our upside scenario’s $150-million resulting in EBITDA/EPS growth in excess of 30 per cent/40 per cent), but the offset should be incremental EBITDA growth.”
Ms. Nattel said Park Lawn leads her coverage universe in potential earnings growth, seeing returns “accelerate meaningfully as the company pivots from equity-funded to self/credit-funded growth.”
Calling it an “attractively priced growth story supported by favourable demographic backdrop,” she set a $36 target for its shares. The average is $34.72.
“In our view, EBITDA valuation should be sustainable across our forecast horizon despite normalizing growth, as the higher base of earnings moderates relative contribution of goforward M&A,” said Ms. Nattel. “Our EBITDA target multiple of 13.5 times reflects: i) industry-leading EBITDA CAGR 17 per cent over our forecast horizon, ii) improving risk profile underpinned by a diversified base of business across North America and economic moat attributes, most notably relative exposure to cemetery services where significant barriers to entry exist, and iii) shift from equity-funded M&A to self-funding for all but sizeable transactions.”
=====
After the closing of $495-million in financing on Monday, a group of equity analysts raised their target prices for shares of CAE Inc. (CAE-T).
RBC Dominion Securities analyst RBC Dominion Securities’ Steve Arthur sees the Montreal-based flight simulator manufacturer “positioning for organic and inorganic growth.”
“We see this as a solid move from two perspectives: Offensively, it positions the company to execute on targeted acquisitions (such as FSC and TRU, discussed below), pursue outsourcing agreements with more airlines, and continue R&D investment in evolving technologies to drive further long-term growth,” he said. “Defensively, the added cash reduces leverage to under 3 times and provides further buffer considering elevated uncertainty around the COVID path in coming months and the pace of longer-term recovery for CAE’s airline customers.”
Keeping a “sector perform” rating, Mr. Arthur raised his target to $33 from $30. The average is $33.22.
“With recent share price strength, near-term risk/reward appears balanced,” he said.
Others making target price changes included:
- CIBC World Markets’ Kevin Chiang to $33 from $32 with a “neutral” rating.
- Scotia Capital’s Konark Gupta to $38 from $33 with a “sector outperform” rating.
- BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Fadi Chamoun to $35 from $32 with a “sector perform” rating.
Analysts resumed coverage included:
- National Bank Financial’s Cameron Doerksen with a “sector perform” rating and $34 target.
- TD Securities’ Tim James with a “hold” rating and $34 target.
- Desjardins Securities’ Benoit Poirier with a “hold” rating and $35 target, up from $32 previously.
=====
The fundamentals for TSX-listed midstream energy and pipeline stocks “support upside,” according to Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Elias Foscolos.
“Over the last four weeks, Midstream and Pipelines stocks have been on a tear,” he said in a research note released Tuesday. “This stock price appreciation seems to have been driven by COVID-19 vaccine news adding to the belief that the economy will recover sooner, spurring energy consumption. Despite the pullback in stocks [Monday], Midstream and Pipelines stocks have been on a wild ride.
“In the first half of Q4, the stocks underperformed the TSX by 12 per cent, and since then they have outperformed almost narrowing the gap. Clearly the news of the vaccine by Pfizer (PFE-N) on November 9 was the initial catalyst event. We have always believed that a recovery in energy consumption would occur, but the vaccine news made others believers also, boosting returns on all stocks related to oil and gas. The recent strength in share prices has caused us to pause and reflect. While we see upside in both Midstream and Pipelines stocks, we are favouring the larger cap pipelines due to their stability and robust multi-year growth capital projects.”
After adjusting his valuation multiples for companies in his coverage universe, Mr. Foscolos downgraded Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PPL-T) to “hold” from “buy,” pointing to its current price. His target rose to $37 per share from $34, falling short of the average on the Street by 95 cents.
He also made several target price adjustments, including:
- Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T, “strong buy”) to $50 from $48. Average: $50.61.
- TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T, “buy”) to $70 from $68. Average: $70.35.
- Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI-T, “buy”) to $24 from $23. Average: $24.74.
- Inter Pipeline Ltd. (IPL-T, “hold”) to $15.50 from $15. Average: $14.54.
- Keyera Corp. (KEY-T, “buy”) to $26 from $25. Average: $26.32.
=====
Citing its “strong execution, solid access to capital and optionality,” Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Frédéric Blondeau raised his financial expectations for Granite REIT (GRT.UN-T) following the mid-November closing of bought deal agreement with potential gross proceeds of $250-million.
That announcement came alongside the completion of $564-million in acquisItions, including four assets in both the United States and the Netherlands, leading Mr. Blondeau to say the Toronto-based REIT is pursuing “tremendous” external growth.
“The average age of the acquired properties is 4.5 years, while the average occupancy is 95 per cent, with a WALT [weighted average lease term] of 14.3 years,” he said. “Management expects to complete the remaining acquisitions in Q4/20.
“We note that estimated capital requirements for the newly announced acquisitions and development commitments total over $700-million, which will translate into the addition of more than 6.6 million of GLA [gross leasable area] to the REIT’s portfolio.”
Maintaining a “buy” rating, Mr. Blondeau increased his target to $87 from $84. The average is $84.79.
“GRT remains one of our top risk/return ideas,” he said. “For modelling purposes, we do not expect the REIT to announce new acquisitions during the remainder of 2020, and expect GRT to acquire $800-million in property in 2021.”
=====
Karora Resources Inc. (KRR-T) is “poised to unlock a newly unencumbered district,” according to Canaccord Genuity analyst Tom Gallo.
In a research report released Tuesday, he initiated coverage of the Toronto-based miner, which owns and operates the Higginsville Gold Operation (HGO) and Beta Hunt gold project in Western Australia, with a “buy” rating.
“The company recently acquired Higginsville (2019), giving it the ability to process its own material and double production,” said Mr. Gallo. “The company successfully renegotiated gold royalties at both properties, which provides an unencumbered platform from which to explore and grow resources. We believe there is opportunity for the company to increase its production profile with higher grades, optimize and possibly expand its plant, and extend mine life through exploration. Management has a strong operating track record and is focused on reducing costs while integrating near-mine resources. We believe the company’s strategic location (and flexible mill), its reduced royalty commitments, and its focus on near-mine exploration give it a huge advantage for growth beyond our base case. We look for Karora to perform strongly in 2021 on the back of a new resource/reserve model and ongoing drilling and cost cutting programs.”
The analyst set a target of $5.75 per share, exceeding the $5.63 consensus.
=====
In other analyst actions:
* Scotia Capital analyst Konark Gupta raised his target for Air Canada (AC-T) shares to $30 from $24 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $24.72.
* TD Securities’ Michael Tupholme increased his target for Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-N, NTR-T) to US$58 from US$47 with a “buy” rating, while BMO’s Joel Jackson hiked his target to US$55 from US$50 with an “outperform” rating. The average is US$48.95.
* Credit Suisse started Boralex Inc. (BLX-T) with a “neutral” rating and $45 target. The average is $44.64.
* Suisse’s Andrew Kuske raised his target for Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T) to $47.50 from $46 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $45.13.
* National Bank Financial initiated coverage of Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX-T) with an “outperform” rating and $3 target. The average is $2.42.
* National Bank’s Travis Wood raised his target for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T) by a loonie to $22 with a “sector perform” recommendation, while TD Securities’ Menno Hulshof bumped his target to $27 from $26 with a “buy” rating. The average is $36.48.
* Desjardins Securities analyst John Chu raised his target for Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (XLY-X) to 65 cents from 60 cents, keeping a “buy” rating. The average on the Street is 49 cents.
“Auxly’s 3Q results and new product launches reiterate our view of robust sales growth,” he said.
* Desjardins Securities’ Michael Markidis increased his target for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (AX.UN-T) to $11 from $9.50 with a “hold” rating. The average is $11.19.
“Significant turnover at the board level should result in improved governance,” he said. “There is a significant disconnect between the current unit price, our NAV estimate ($13) and Sandpiper’s view of intrinsic value (more than $16). Enhanced disclosure and investor engagement are potential catalysts.”
* Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley trimmed his target for Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI-T) to $2.50 from $3, keeping a “speculative buy” rating. The average is $2.86.
“Although we expect headwinds to bleed into FQ1/21 as the company continues to ramp-up its additional product offerings, we expect OGI to return to adj. EBITDA profitability in the first half of FY2021,” he said.