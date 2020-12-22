Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Continuing to “see this moment in time as pivotal” for ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (IPA-X), Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Chelsea Stellick said its “very positive” second-quarter financial results “highlight its continued operational progress.”
On Monday before the bell, the Victoria-based company reported revenue of $4.8-million for the quarter, up 50 per cent year-over-year and matching Ms. Stellick’s projection. Adjusted EBITDA rose to $795,000 from a loss of $63,000 a year ago, exceeding the analyst’s $695,000 forecast.
“The rise in revenue was primarily attributed to increased contract volume,” she said. “The Company has also invested $1.3-million in the quarter to expand its R&D initiatives aimed at introducing new services. We believe this will continue to add solid year-over-year growth to the top line.”
Seeing the company sitting in a “stronger” financial position as it works toward a Nasdaq listing in the U.S., Ms. Stellick, currently the lone analyst covering the stock, raised her target for its shares to $20 from $16, keeping a “buy” recommendation.
“We look forward to several catalyst events in 2021 that will propel this name forward,” she said.
=====
Following better-than-anticipated fourth-quarter results, Industrial Alliance Securities analyst Neil Linsdell said EnWave Corp. (ENW-X) has “navigated a difficult fiscal 2020.”
The Vancouver-based technology company, known for its Radiant Energy Vacuum for the dehydration of organic materials, reported revenue of $10.8-million, down 33 per cent year-over-year but topping the analyst’s $9.9-million estimate.
“The decline was expected in part due to a different promotional program (buy one, get one) with Costco (COST-Q) versus last year’s coupon program,” he said. “REV equipment sales were also lower, as orders and commissioning activities have been impacted by travel restrictions and business disruptions. We did however see an improvement from FQ3, which was more significantly impacted by supply chain disruptions and lockdowns, specifically on Moon Cheese sales through Starbucks (SBUX-Q) in the U.S., as many locations restricted customer traffic in stores.”
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) and earnings per share of $20,000 and 1 cents, respectively, exceeded Mr. Linsdell’s projections of losses of $1.1-million and 1 cent.
“In the last couple of months, EnWave has continued to sign and advance partnerships, and book new unit sales, including with Nippon Trends Food Services (Dec. 1), for ramen noodles, purchasing a 10kW REV unit with a commitment for a 100kW unit within 12 months,” the analyst said. “Patata Fritas Torres (Nov. 30) in Spain will add a 100kW unit to its existing 10kW unit for dried cheese snacks. NuWave Foods purchased10kW and 60kW units for shelf-stable donuts and fritters, with a commitment for another 60kW unit within 18 months. Enwave’s pharma partner, GEA Lyophil, (Nov. 13) purchased a lab-scale unit for product trials and internal evaluation projects. The Company is also launching a toll manufacturing division (REVworx ) in March 2021 to further promote REV™ technology and help partners trial new products before committing to setting up in-house.”
“EnWave also recently announced a newTerpene Max process to deliver 10 per cent more retained terpenes than traditional drying. This followed the November 12 announcement of EnWave’s first U.S. cannabis royalty license with GentleDry Technologies, which provides drying solutions to legalized cannabis cultivators in the U.S. Pacific Northwest.”
Keeping a “buy” rating, Mr. Linsdell bumped his target to $1.80 from $1.75. The average is $1.56.
“Despite some setbacks/delays in machine sales, and a slow progression with Canadian cannabis partners, we are expecting an accelerated roll-out of Moon Cheese across multiple retail channels and partners to drive growth in 2021,” he said. “We also expect the Company to use its current $18-million cash balance and NCIB to support the share price if it weakens.”
=====
Calling it an “innovative HIV drug developer,” Leede Jones Gable analyst Douglas Loe initiated coverage of Theratechnologies Inc. (TH-T) with a “speculative buy” rating.
“Theratechnologies is a diversified pharma firm, with two specialty drugs Egrifta and Trogarzo already approved and targeting niche HIV indications (HIV lipodystrophy and multidrug-resistant HIV1 infection, respectively) with substantial quarterly revenue already being generated, if a bit below our original expectations for both drugs,” he said. “Egrifta is a stabilized, fatty-acid-derivatized analog of growth hormone-releasing factor that has documented impact on reducing visceral adipose tissue deposition in HIV1-infected individuals. Trogarzo is a partnered (with Taiwan-based TaiMed Biologics (4147-TW)) anti-CD4 mAb that targets CD4-positive/HIV1-infected T-cells and mitigates HIV1 infection in patients that are no longer responsive to two or more of the small-molecule anti-retroviral drugs that are conventionally used to treat disease. Pivotal Phase III data were positive and FDA approval-enabling, and both drugs are projected to contribute positively to revenue/EBITDA throughout our forecast period.”
He set a $4 target for shares of the Montreal-based company. The average on the Street is $5.90.
=====
In a separate note, Mr. Loe initiated coverage of Profound Medical Corp. (PRN-T) with a “buy” recommendation.
“The firm’s flagship device, branded as TULSA-PRO, is already approved for commercial use in all major medical markets contemplated in our model, specifically in North America and Europe,” he said. “Our diligence shows us that the device can emerge as a leading therapeutic option for treating localized prostate cancer and secondary prostate-localized diseases like benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), for which early clinical data are encouraging.
Mr. Loe set a target of $36.50, which exceeds the $29.34 average.
=====
In other analyst actions:
Credit Suisse analyst Timothy Chiodo initiated coverage of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD-N, LSPD-T) with an “outperform” rating and US$70 target. The average target on the Street is US$66.40.
Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Young raised his target for Dye & Durham Ltd. (DND-T) to a Street-high $53 from $50 with a “buy” rating. The average is $43.50.
Canaccord’s Derek Dley increased his target for Great Canadian Gaming Corp. (GC-T) to $45 from $39, keeping a “hold” rating. The average is $38.50.
Canaccord’s Carey MacRury moved his Endeavour Mining Corp. (EDV-T) to $46 from $45 with a “buy” rating. The average is $50.64.
CIBC World Markets analyst John Zamparo raised his target price for shares of Canopy Rivers Inc. (RIV-T) to $1.60 from $1.50 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $1.67.
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Keith Mackey lowered his target for Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (CFW-T) to 10 cents from 20 cents with an “underperform” rating. The average is 32 cents.
MORE TO COME