Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
A trio of equity analysts on the Street lowered their ratings for Just Energy Group Inc. (JE-T) on Tuesday in response to its forecast of a US$250-million loss from the impact of winter storms sweeping across Texas amid concerns about its liquidity.
CIBC World Markets analyst Mark Jarvi dropped the stock to “underperformer” from “neutral” and reduced his target to $1 from $10. The average target on the Street is $5.50.
RBC’s Nelson Ng moved it to “underperform” from “sector perform” with a $2 target, down from $10.
National Bank Financial’s Endri Leno downgraded the Toronto-based company to “underperform” from “sector perform” without a specified target.
Touting the “emerging ag super cycle,” Desjardins Securities analyst David Newman remains bullish on the prospects on Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T), seeing its current share price as enticing and believing it has been “unduly punished” for its bin failure incident last September.
“The significant rally in crop prices, primarily on the back of record demand from China to feed its growing animal herds, is driving strong cash receipts and farm incomes, and has resulted in a spike in farmer confidence,” he said in a research note previewing the March 17 release of its fourth-quarter 2020 results.
“Growing farmer confidence should lead to an acceleration in spending on equipment, especially AGI’s short-line equipment, or consumables, which must be replaced every 3–7 years depending on usage. The synchronous rally in global agricultural markets is driving an increase in quoting activity across AGI and padding its already strong backlogs. Overall, AGI expects 2021 results to exceed 2020 results in both sales and adjusted EBITDA, which should kick into high gear in 2Q.”
For the fourth quarter, Mr. Newman is projecting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization $22-million, meeting management’s guidance and flat year-over-year.
He sees a recovery ahead for the second half of 2021, emphasizing backlogs at a record high “supported by a synchronous rally in global agricultural markets, with a surge in crop prices, and increased quoting activity.”
At the same time, he cautioned that the fallout from the bin failure is likely to linger, noting: “AGI expects to start fabrication and work toward remediation of the 35 bins at two sites in Vancouver over the next few months. The investigation is ongoing, with the subsequent negotiation with multiple parties and policies likely more of a 2022 event (should cover a substantial amount of the $70-million charge). The charge should not hinder AGI’s growth plans, given relatively low maintenance capex needs (1.25–1.50 per cent of revenue), and much of its investment in geographic expansion and automation has been executed over the past few years. AGI expects to turn its attention toward monetizing these investments, including greater integration, and deleveraging the balance sheet (from 5.5 times total debt/EBITDA (including convertible debentures) to a goal of 3–4 times within the next 2–3 years).”
Keeping a “buy” rating, he hiked his target for Ag Growth shares to $50 from $38.50. The average on the Street is $44.14.
“Besides a strong outlook, we anticipate management will enhance its guidance in the coming quarters to provide greater transparency, which should further support our bullish view of the company,” he said.
Calian Group Ltd.’s (CGY-T) acquisition of Dapasoft Inc. “checks many strategic boxes,” according to Benoit Poirier of Desjardins Securities, who sees the deal, worth up to $83-million, “further solidifying its four-piston engine.”
“With the acquisition of Dapasoft, management again delivered on its strong M&A track record by completing its largest transaction to date at an attractive valuation (EV/TTM EBITDA [enterprise value to trailing 12-month earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization] of 8.5 times vs 14.7 times pre-announcement),” he said. “The transaction is also highly strategic for CGY as it should solidify its four-piston growth engine by expanding the IT segment. The transaction is also aligned with management’s strategic objective of expanding margins.”
“We are quite pleased with the acquisition as it checks many strategic boxes for CGY: (1) unlocks significant cross-selling opportunities with CGY’s IT and Health segments, (2) further diversifies the IT segment with strong exposure to proprietary products, and (3) solidifies CGY’s margin profile.”
Mr. Poirier estimates adjusted earnings per share accretion of 7 per cent in fiscal 2021, increasing to 14 per cent in 2022.
“FY22 will mark the first full year of contribution from the acquisition,” he said. “By then, we estimate that EBITDA margin will have improved to 21.2% (from 20.5% in FY21), yielding pro forma adjusted EPS of $3.84.”
“Management has demonstrated its ability to successfully deploy capital through M&A. When CGY completed its equity offering in February 2020, management planned to deploy the capital over 18+ months through M&A. Since then, it has deployed $77-million of cash to complete six acquisitions in three different segments, beating its target by six months. Management remained true to its disciplined capital allocation strategy by realizing these transactions at a combined EV/TTM EBITDA multiple of 5.5 times (CGY currently trades at 16.5 times).”
After raising his revenue and earnings projections for 2021 and 2022, Mr. Poirier increased his target for Calian shares to $75 from $71, keeping a “buy” rating and reiterated his bullish stance toward the Ottawa-based firm. The average on the Street is $77.64.
“Management’s strong M&A track record gives us confidence that CGY can unlock significant value from this transaction,” he said.
In other analyst actions:
* Scotia Capital analyst Jason Bouvier upgraded Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T) to “sector outperform” from “sector perform” with a $6 target, exceeding the $4.73 average.
* Jefferies analyst Christopher LaFemina raised his target for shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T) to $45 from $35 with a “buy” rating. The average is $28.50.
* RBC Dominion Securities analyst Geoffrey Kwan increased his Equitable Group Inc. (EQB-T) target to $150 from $128, maintaining an “outperform” recommendation. The average is $125.63.
* HSBC analyst Alexandre Falcao raised his Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-N, NTR-T) target to US$60, matching the current consensus, from US$47 with an “outperform” rating.
* CIBC’s Kevin Chiang lowered his Parkland Corp. (PKI-T) target to $48 from $51 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $48.62.
* TD Securities analyst Arun Lamba raised his target for Solaris Resources Inc. (SLS-T) to $11 from $10 with a “speculative buy” rating. The current average is $9.07.
* Canaccord Genuity analyst Yuri Lynk increased his Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (HDI-T) target to $33 from $31, keeping a “buy” recommendation. The average is $34.10.
* Canaccord’s Carey MacRury cut his Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM-T) target to $110 from $115 with a “buy” rating. The average is $91.81.