Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
In a research report wrapping up first-quarter earnings season for Canadian banks, CIBC World Markets analyst Paul Holden raised his rating for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T) to “outperformer” from “neutral” with an $86 target, up from $83 and exceeding the $77.90 average.
Mr. Holden also made these target price changes:
- Bank of Montreal (BMO-T, “outperformer”) to $122 from $120. Average: $113.17.
- National Bank of Canada (NA-T, “neutral”) to $89 from $92. Average: $85.64.
- Royal Bank of Canada (RY-T, “neutral”) to $120 from $128. Average: $120.78.
=====
Citing recent share price appreciation and the lingering risks associated with the Vancouver silo collapse, Raymond James analyst Steve Hansen lowered his rating for Ag Growth International Inc. (AFN-T) by two levels to “market perform” from “strong buy.”
“Further to our previous updates on the broader Ag cycle, we continue to maintain a demonstrably upbeat view over global crop prices and the derivative beneficial tailwinds we foresee for farm equipment spending,” he said.
“That being said, AGI’s strong share price appreciation over the past 8 weeks better reflects these aforementioned macro tailwinds, helping address one of the key factors we felt the market was missing when we upgraded the stock on Jan-14-21. With these fundamentals now better reflected in the current share price, we are left to contemplate the lingering risks and uncertainty still embedded in the silo collapse event last fall, with the precise financial implications still largely unknown. We will continue to monitor accordingly.”
Mr. Hansen maintained a $50 target for Ag Growth shares. The current average is $44.14.
=====
Citi analyst Stephen Trent admitted he was surprised by the “material” share price rally enjoyed by Air Canada (AC-T) that followed its fourth-quarter earnings miss and “cautious” outlook for the first quarter of 2020.
“Although vaccine enthusiasm appears to have supported valuations across the group, investor expectations around potential governmental financial assistance appear to be at least partially priced into the shares,” he said.
In a research note released Tuesday, Mr. Trent reaffirmed the airline’s international long-haul business as his main concern in the near term.
“Considering Air Canada’s pre-pandemic passenger flow, 36 per cent of the carrier’s 2019 traffic flow was on Trans-Atlantic or Trans-Pacific routes,” he said. “This included Toronto-originating flights to London, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, New Delhi and Tokyo among its top routes. Although these routes should eventually rebound, the recovery in international long-haul travel should lag other segments. Moreover, it seems unlikely that high-margin business travel flow should be as significant as it was pre-pandemic.”
He also expressed concern over regulatory scrutiny of the Air Canada’s acquisition of Transat AT Inc. (TRZ-T), which he said “reduces our confidence in including this transaction into our estimates.”
“Canadian government support for the country’s airlines seems plausible, even though the form of the aid, the size of the package and potential strictures around the use of proceeds are just some of the factors that are hard to predict. It is also unclear whether competing domestic airlines might demand extra assistance, if authorities allow Air Canada to acquire Transat,” he added.
Mr. Trent reduced his 2021 earnings projection for the company after shifting his capacity growth expectations to next year and also accounting for higher fuel estimates. He’s now forecasting earnings per share of a loss of $5.37, rising from a 14-cent loss. For 2022 and 2023, his EPS estimates slipped to $1.77 and $2.97, respectively, from $3 and $3.50.
However, he hiked his target for Air Canada shares to $26.50 from $21, keeping a “neutral” rating. The average is $26.81.
“We rate AC at Neutral primarily on uncertain short-medium term profitability due to severely depressed passenger volumes stemming from COVID-19 and the related government restrictions on travel from some of its key neighboring nations,” the analyst said. “Valuation looks full, in our view, relative to recent historical trading levels and compared to its large U.S. network carrier peers. Given the higher uncertainty in North American aviation markets, we prefer to have more earnings visibility before getting more aggressive with Air Canada shares.”
Elsewhere, BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Fadi Chamoun resumed coverage with an “outperform” rating and $33 target.
=====
Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor sees Cargojet Inc. (CJT-T) “charting an international growth strategy” as pandemic-related opportunities fade.
Concerns over that slowdown weighed on the Mississauga-based company on Monday following the release of better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results, leading to a share price drop of over 8 per cent.
Cargojet reported revenue of $187.1-million and EBITDA of $81.9-million, exceeding the consensus estimates on the Street of $178.9-million and $79.4-million due largely to “robust” domestic and Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance (ACMI) traffic.
“Investors appear to be looking further into 2021 for new tailwinds as some of the more acute pandemic-related demand has cooled,” said Mr. Taylor. “While some volumes, particularly for dedicated charter, continue to subside, we believe there remain strong opportunities with additional international and ACMI routes as e-commerce is expected to remain elevated post-pandemic and demand for wet leases persist. To that end, the company is expanding its domestic and international scale with additional B767s and is in negotiations for B777s as passenger bellyhold capacity remains weak.
“While we maintain a strong growth outlook for the company as a scalable model to address these opportunities, we expect slightly lower margin capture with prices moderating on the other side of the pandemic.”
Though he raised his earnings and sales expectations for 2021 to account for “robust B2C/domestic demand,” he cut his target for Cargojet shares to $200 from $250, falling below the consensus on the Street of $256.33, due to “updated model assumptions and a lower multiple reflecting our outlook for increasing competition.” He kept a “hold” recommendation.
Other analysts making target price adjustments include:
* ATB Capital Markets’ Chris Murray to $225 from $275 with an “outperform” rating.
* BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Fadi Chamoun to $245 from $270 with an “outperform” rating.
* Scotia Capital’s Konark Gupta to $220 from $240 with a “sector perform” rating.
* National Bank Financial’s Cameron Doerksen to $231 from $254 with an “outperform” rating.
* CIBC World Markets’ Kevin Chiang to $245 from $265 with an “outperformer” rating.
=====
CAE Inc.’s (CAE-T) US$1.05-billion purchase of L3Harris Technologies Inc.’s military training business is a “turning point” for its Defence business, according to Benoit Poirier of Desjardins Securities.
“CAE paid 13.5 times EV/2020 EBITDA for the transaction (immediately accretive from a multiple standpoint as CAE was trading at 16.3x prior to the announcement), which is fair considering the strategic nature of the deal: (1) opportunity to double defence business in the U.S., the largest global market; (2) solidifies the margin profile of the Defence segment by increasing its exposure to products revenue; and (3) unlocks significant cross-selling opportunities with CAE’s existing defence business globally,” said the analyst.
Mr. Poirier thinks the deal, announced Monday before the bell, adds balance to CAE’s business mix outside of the Civil segment, “thereby reducing the cyclicality of the overall business.” He projects adjusted earnings per share accretion of 10 per cent in fiscal 2023 and 11 per cent in 2024.
“While we do not expect CAE to realize more M&A within its defence segment in the mid-term, we note that the fragmented nature of the industry could unlock attractive growth opportunities in the long term,” he said.
Keeping a “hold” rating for CAE shares “given the limited potential return of 5 per cent,” Mr. Poirier raised his target to $40 from $36. The average on the Street is $38.78.
“We prefer to remain on the sidelines given the recent stock price performance and limited upside to our target,” he said.
Elsewhere, Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor raised his target to $38 from $34 with a “hold” rating (unchanged).
“Any retreat from historic valuation highs may provide an opportunity to add to CAE positions as the company continues to execute well and takes advantage of its relatively strong performance to build share in its targeted markets,” he said.
Others making changes included:
* BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Fadi Chamoun to $42 from $36 with an “outperform” rating.
* TD Securities’ Tim James to $40 from $34 with a “hold” rating.
=====
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP-N, BEP-UN-T) is “mastering the art of delivering attractive returns,” said RBC Dominion Securities analyst Nelson Ng after recent calls with CFO Wyatt Hartley.
“The company remains confident in achieving its target of 12–15 per cent after-tax returns on capital deployed, which management believes will be in the range of $0.8–1.0-billion per year,” he said. “A good example is the 845 MW Shepherds Flat wind farm in Oregon, which BEP and its institutional partners acquired at a base return of 7 per cent. To potentially more than double the return, management would repower the facility (25-per-cent generation improvement), which would be self-funded by the facility, access transmission lines to sell power into the more attractive California market after the contract period, and potentially sell down a minority interest.”
Mr. Ng said Brookfield reiterated its funding plan does not include common equity, noting it has US$3.3-billion in current liquidity and also sees capital recycling as a key element in their objectives.
“Management would be open to utilizing equity for larger strategic transactions (e.g., TerraForm Power minority interest acquisition),” he said. “We note that Brookfield Asset Management plans to raise at least $7.5 billion for a new climate-focused fund (Global Energy Transition Fund). BEP plans to co-invest along with the fund, and it typically takes 25-per-cent ownership interest in its investments. We believe the company’s ability to co-invest along with the fund provides an advantage in pursuing larger, complex transactions with higher return potential, compared to some of its peers.”
Though he said the recent extreme weather in Texas is unlikely to have material impact, Mr. Ng cut his 2020 and 2021 funds from operations estimates to US$1.48 and US$1.64, respectively, from US$1.42 and US$1.57, citing lower management fees due to a lower share price.
Keeping a “sector perform” rating, the analyst cut his target to US$48 from US$55, pointing to “a moderation in value allocated to the growth platform in light of the market correction in the renewables sector.” The average on the Street is US$44.01.
=====
Versabank’s (VB-T) focus on technology is “paying off,” according to Acumen Capital analyst Trevor Reynolds.
In a research report released Tuesday, he initiated coverage of the London, Ont.-based company with a “buy” rating, emphasizing its “conservative” risk management strategy, which he sees resulting in “a best-in-class leverage ratio and no meaningful loan losses since inception.”
“VB lays claim to the first fully digital branchless bank in Canada,” said Mr. Reynolds. “As such, it should not be a surprise that technology and security have been a focus since inception, and remain the driving force. VB was ahead of its time with President and CEO David Taylor leading investment in the future of banking before it became clear to the rest of the market. VB now boasts a state-of-the-art software platform for banking and IT security. Approaching 50 per cent of the company’s staff are software developers with the most prominent being Gurpreet Sahota, Blackberry’s former principal architect of cybersecurity. VB’s branchless model and state-of-the-art financial technology, which is targeted to and then integrated with underserved markets (POS loans, Insolvency Market, Insta-Mortgage, Versa Vault) has resulted in a peer leading NIM profile. It is noteworthy that the world’s response to COVID-19 has only accelerated the need for and the importance of digital banking.”
He set a target of $19.50 for its shares, which falls 50 cents below the average on the Street.
“VB is a Canadian Schedule 1 Bank that leverages inhouse developed fintech software to earn an industry leading net interest margin (NIM) while maintaining a best-in-class history of zero loan losses,” said Mr. Reynolds. “The Bank’s B2B model is branchless and includes no retail operations. VB sources low cost deposits from an extensive network of partners while deploying risk adjusted loans to commercial real estate and a rapidly expanding point of sale (POS) market where partners provide instant financing for big ticket purchases (modern layaway) such as hot tubs, vehicles, cosmetic surgery, and home improvement ... Growth moving forward will be driven by low cost insolvency deposits (currently 0 per cent), continued growth in POS loans, and new innovative deposit (VCAD) and loan (instant mortgage) products. VB is also actively leveraging its strength in cybersecurity through DRT Cyber which began generating revenue in Q1.”
=====
In other analyst actions:
* TD Securities analyst Tim James raised his Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T) target to $6 from $5.50 with a “buy” rating. The average is $4.97.
* Scotia Capital analyst Jeff Fan raised his target for Telus Corp. (T-T) to $34 from $32, keeping a “sector outperform” rating. The average on the Street is $28.46.
* Scotia’s George Doumet cut his target for Colliers International Group Inc. (CIGI-Q, CIGI-T) by US$1 to US$125 with a “sector outperform” recommendation. The average is US$116.
* Scotia’s Mark Neville increased his target for Neo Performance Materials Inc. (NEO-T) to $20 from $17 with a “sector outperform” rating. The average is $18.82.
* Canaccord Genuity analyst Brendon Abrams raised his Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BEI.UN-T) target to $40 from $34 with a “hold” rating, while Scotia Capital’s Mario Saric lowered his target to $41.50 from $41.75 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $42.45.
* CIBC World Markets analyst Dean Wilkinson lowered his target for Morguard Corp. (MRC-T) to $165 from $175, falling below the $172.50 average. He kept an “outperformer” rating.
* CIBC’s David Popowich raised his Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TVE-T) target to $2.50 from $2.25, maintaining an “outperformer” rating, while Desjardins Securities’ Chris MacCulloch bumped his target to $3 from $2.25 with a “buy” recommendation. The average is $2.54.
“We are increasing our target ... following its solid 4Q financial results and 2020 reserves update, both of which crushed expectations,” said Mr. MacCulloch. “The company has considerable momentum following the recent acquisition of the Clearwater assets, where it has posted above-type-curve results from its first three wells. We also highlight the tailwind from strengthening oil prices, which results in a compelling free cash flow profile and aggressive balance sheet deleveraging.”
