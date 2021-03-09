 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Inside the Market

Register
AdChoices

Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

David Leeder
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

The recent broad selloff in software and payments stocks has created an “attractive entry point” for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD-T), according to BTIG analyst Mark Palmer.

Calling it a “cloud-based POS leader with accelerating fundamentals and upside from payment,” he upgraded the Montreal-based firm to “buy” from a “neutral” recommendation on Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

“During the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, LSPD management asserted that the crisis would accelerate demand for cloud-based POS solutions by several years as it had exposed the shortcomings of legacy cash registers and on-premise servers,” said Mr. Palmer in a research note. “That prediction began to be borne out during the balance of 2020 as LSPD’s operating performance impressed despite its emphasis on small- and medium-sized businesses, a group hit particularly hard by the crisis, and on the pandemic-impacted hospitality vertical.

“LSPD added to its exposure in the hospitality and restaurant sectors with its acquisitions of ShopKeep and Upserve, and, as such, we believe the deals made the company even more levered to improvement in the macroeconomic environment as vaccines become more widely distributed and the impact of the pandemic abates. We expect LSPD to post top-line growth in the 40-per-cent context during the next couple of years, an estimate that reflects our view it will be a significant beneficiary of consumers’ return to a more normal footing.”

Mr. Palmer called cross-selling of modules “a key driver” of Lightspeed’s organic growth moving forward, seeing “plenty of room for additional penetrations. He also pointed to momentum in its payments offering and upside optionality stemming from the rollout of the Lightspeed Supplier Network for North American retailers.

The analyst set a target of $97 for Lightspeed shares. The average target on the Street is $101.93, according to Refinitiv data.

“Shares of LSPD have declined by almost34 per cent in just over two weeks amidst a broad selloff in the software and payments space, a retreat that we view as an opportunity for investors to buy into an attractive restaurant and retail point-of-sale (POS) leader with accelerating fundamentals at a reasonable valuation,” he said.

=====

After releasing fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the bell on Monday that fell in-line with production expectations and exceeded cash flow estimates, several equity analysts on the Street raised their target prices for shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET-T).

Story continues below advertisement

Those making changes included:

* Scotia’s Gavin Wylie to $9.25 from $8.50 with a “sector perform” rating. The average target on the Street is $8.20.

* BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Ray Kwan to $11 from $7 with a “market perform” rating.

* RBC Dominion Securities’ Greg Pardy to $10 from $9 with a “sector perform” rating.

* CIBC World Markets’ David Popowich to $10 from $7 with a “neutral” rating.

=====

Story continues below advertisement

In response to Monday’s announcement of the $19.25-million acquisition of New Zealand’s Intrahealth Systems Ltd., Desjardins Securities analyst David Newman raised his rating for WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-T) to “buy” from “hold,” seeing the deal as “a retracing back to WELL’s core advantage as a hybrid healthcare provider.”

“The valuation is attractive when compared with WELL’s past EMR [electronic medical records] deals (3.5–4.0 times revenue), especially with Intrahealth being its 10th and largest EMR acquisition to date,” he said.

Mr. Newman pointed to a trio of benefits from the deal: an expansion of its EMR addressable market and “firmly positioning it as an international operator with a multi-product business;” the ability to market Intrahealth’s Profile EMR product alongside its own OSCAR offering; and the benefit integrating Intrahealth to the apps.health marketplace, “paving the way for third-party developers to have the digital health apps available for both OSCAR Pro and Intrahealth.”

The analyst maintained a $10.50 target for the Vancouver-based company’s shares. The average on the Street is $11.53.

“We are upgrading ... given the United Digestive resign by CRH, stronger digital health SaaS revenue with high-margin recurring revenue, Intrahealth’s attractive valuation and a potential U.S. listing,” Mr. Newman said.

=====

Story continues below advertisement

BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon initiated coverage of a group of Canadian Securities Exchange-listed cannabis stocks on Tuesday.

They include:

  • Cresco Labs Inc. (CL-CN) with a “buy” rating and $23 target. The average on the Street is $21.36.
  • Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTII-CN) with a “buy” rating and $73 target. Average: $49.69.
  • Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TRUL-CN) with a “buy” rating and $102 target. Average: $68.62.
  • Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CURA-CN) with a “buy” rating and $35 target. Average: $25.14.

=====

In other analyst actions:

* Scotia Capital analyst George Doumet upgraded Primo Water Corp. (PRMW-N, PRMW-T) to “sector outperform” from “sector perform” with a US$18.50 target, up from US$17 and above the US$18.68 average.

* Scotia initiated coverage of DRI Healthcare Trust (DHT.UN-T) with a “sector outperformer” recommendation and $19 target.

Story continues below advertisement

* BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Jackie Przybylowski lowered her Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ-T) target by $1 to $17, keeping a “market perform” recommendation. The current average is $20.12.

* Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta hiked his Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T) target to $52 from $42, exceeding the $41.70 consensus, with an “outperform” rating.

* RBC Dominion Securities analyst Matt Logan raised his target for Artis REIT (AX.UN-T) by a loonie to $13 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $12.04.

* CIBC World Markets analyst John Zamparo increased his Recipe Unlimited Corp. (RECP-T) target to $19 from $15 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $19.13..

* TD Securities analyst Aaron MacNeil bumped up his Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) target to $16 from $15, keeping a “buy” rating. The average is $12.42.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies