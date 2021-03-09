Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
The recent broad selloff in software and payments stocks has created an “attractive entry point” for Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD-T), according to BTIG analyst Mark Palmer.
Calling it a “cloud-based POS leader with accelerating fundamentals and upside from payment,” he upgraded the Montreal-based firm to “buy” from a “neutral” recommendation on Tuesday.
“During the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, LSPD management asserted that the crisis would accelerate demand for cloud-based POS solutions by several years as it had exposed the shortcomings of legacy cash registers and on-premise servers,” said Mr. Palmer in a research note. “That prediction began to be borne out during the balance of 2020 as LSPD’s operating performance impressed despite its emphasis on small- and medium-sized businesses, a group hit particularly hard by the crisis, and on the pandemic-impacted hospitality vertical.
“LSPD added to its exposure in the hospitality and restaurant sectors with its acquisitions of ShopKeep and Upserve, and, as such, we believe the deals made the company even more levered to improvement in the macroeconomic environment as vaccines become more widely distributed and the impact of the pandemic abates. We expect LSPD to post top-line growth in the 40-per-cent context during the next couple of years, an estimate that reflects our view it will be a significant beneficiary of consumers’ return to a more normal footing.”
Mr. Palmer called cross-selling of modules “a key driver” of Lightspeed’s organic growth moving forward, seeing “plenty of room for additional penetrations. He also pointed to momentum in its payments offering and upside optionality stemming from the rollout of the Lightspeed Supplier Network for North American retailers.
The analyst set a target of $97 for Lightspeed shares. The average target on the Street is $101.93, according to Refinitiv data.
“Shares of LSPD have declined by almost34 per cent in just over two weeks amidst a broad selloff in the software and payments space, a retreat that we view as an opportunity for investors to buy into an attractive restaurant and retail point-of-sale (POS) leader with accelerating fundamentals at a reasonable valuation,” he said.
After releasing fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the bell on Monday that fell in-line with production expectations and exceeded cash flow estimates, several equity analysts on the Street raised their target prices for shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET-T).
Those making changes included:
* Scotia’s Gavin Wylie to $9.25 from $8.50 with a “sector perform” rating. The average target on the Street is $8.20.
* BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Ray Kwan to $11 from $7 with a “market perform” rating.
* RBC Dominion Securities’ Greg Pardy to $10 from $9 with a “sector perform” rating.
* CIBC World Markets’ David Popowich to $10 from $7 with a “neutral” rating.
In response to Monday’s announcement of the $19.25-million acquisition of New Zealand’s Intrahealth Systems Ltd., Desjardins Securities analyst David Newman raised his rating for WELL Health Technologies Corp. (WELL-T) to “buy” from “hold,” seeing the deal as “a retracing back to WELL’s core advantage as a hybrid healthcare provider.”
“The valuation is attractive when compared with WELL’s past EMR [electronic medical records] deals (3.5–4.0 times revenue), especially with Intrahealth being its 10th and largest EMR acquisition to date,” he said.
Mr. Newman pointed to a trio of benefits from the deal: an expansion of its EMR addressable market and “firmly positioning it as an international operator with a multi-product business;” the ability to market Intrahealth’s Profile EMR product alongside its own OSCAR offering; and the benefit integrating Intrahealth to the apps.health marketplace, “paving the way for third-party developers to have the digital health apps available for both OSCAR Pro and Intrahealth.”
The analyst maintained a $10.50 target for the Vancouver-based company’s shares. The average on the Street is $11.53.
“We are upgrading ... given the United Digestive resign by CRH, stronger digital health SaaS revenue with high-margin recurring revenue, Intrahealth’s attractive valuation and a potential U.S. listing,” Mr. Newman said.
BTIG analyst Camilo Lyon initiated coverage of a group of Canadian Securities Exchange-listed cannabis stocks on Tuesday.
They include:
- Cresco Labs Inc. (CL-CN) with a “buy” rating and $23 target. The average on the Street is $21.36.
- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTII-CN) with a “buy” rating and $73 target. Average: $49.69.
- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (TRUL-CN) with a “buy” rating and $102 target. Average: $68.62.
- Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CURA-CN) with a “buy” rating and $35 target. Average: $25.14.
In other analyst actions:
* Scotia Capital analyst George Doumet upgraded Primo Water Corp. (PRMW-N, PRMW-T) to “sector outperform” from “sector perform” with a US$18.50 target, up from US$17 and above the US$18.68 average.
* Scotia initiated coverage of DRI Healthcare Trust (DHT.UN-T) with a “sector outperformer” recommendation and $19 target.
* BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Jackie Przybylowski lowered her Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ-T) target by $1 to $17, keeping a “market perform” recommendation. The current average is $20.12.
* Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta hiked his Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T) target to $52 from $42, exceeding the $41.70 consensus, with an “outperform” rating.
* RBC Dominion Securities analyst Matt Logan raised his target for Artis REIT (AX.UN-T) by a loonie to $13 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $12.04.
* CIBC World Markets analyst John Zamparo increased his Recipe Unlimited Corp. (RECP-T) target to $19 from $15 with a “neutral” rating. The average is $19.13..
* TD Securities analyst Aaron MacNeil bumped up his Mullen Group Ltd. (MTL-T) target to $16 from $15, keeping a “buy” rating. The average is $12.42.