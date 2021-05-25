Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Though he likes the rationale behind Canadian National Railway Co.’s (CNR-T) US$29.8-billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern (KSU-N), Desjardins Securities analyst Benoit Poirier thinks the regulatory risk is too high to justify buying its stock at this point.
“On that front, we expect some noise over the coming weeks as key stakeholders voice their opinion,” he said in a research note. “At this point, we prefer to remain on the sidelines in relation to CN while awaiting additional details on the regulatory process. For CP, we expect management to evaluate its strategic options if the transaction between CN and KCS is approved, which would warrant a premium for CP in our view.”
Mr. Poirier called the acquisition a “bold move to protect the superiority of its network and unlock further growth opportunities with its intermodal franchise.” He thinks the transaction will help solidify CN’s position in the growing intermodal segment and unlock shareholder value, projecting a value of $172.89 per share in 2023.
“While we are not adjusting our forecasts to reflect CN’s revised offer, we have updated our scenario analysis to assess the value creation potential of the proposed transaction,” he said. “We assume that the voting trust closes at the end of 2021 and that the transaction closes at the end of 2022 — a conservative assumption as CN is aiming to complete the transaction by mid-2022. We assume that of the proposed US$1-billion in synergies, 30 per cent would be achieved in 2023, 60 per cent in 2024 and 100 per cent in 2025. In 2021, the interruption of the buyback program is expected to result in 2-per-cent adjusted EPS dilution (vs initial estimates). In 2022, the implementation of the voting trust upon shareholder approval of the transaction is expected to result in 6-per-cent adjusted EPS dilution (vs initial estimates) as the issuance of shares and debt to finance the acquisition will be more than offset by the dividend received from the voting trust (we derive C$947-million using KCS’s 2022 FCF consensus of US$791-million and a 5-per-cent tax rate). Upon closing, we derive adjusted EPS accretion of 0 per cent in 2023 (vs management’s comment that the transaction should be accretive in the first full year upon STB approval; was 1 per cent previously), 0 per cent in 2024 (vs 1 per cent previously) and 9 per cent in 2025 (management is aiming for solid double-digit accretion upon full realization of synergies; was 11 per cent previously).”
Maintaining a “hold” rating for CN shares, Mr. Poirier trimmed his target to $145 from $147 to reflect the US$700-million payment for Kansas City Southern’s break fee with Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T). The average target on the Street is $148.67.
For CP, he kept a “buy” rating, seeing it “well-positioned strategically whether or not the transaction between CN and KCS goes through,” with a $106 target, down from $529 after its recent 5-for-1 stock split. The average is $104.49.
“Assuming the merger between CN and KCS goes through, we expect CP to consider its strategic options and look to a potential merger with a US Class l railroad (CSX and NSC could be potential suitors, in our view),” he said.
=====
Seeing it gaining in an increasing share of the “not-so-niche” digital investigation software market, Canaccord Genuity analyst Doug Taylor initiated coverage of Magnet Forensics Inc. (MAGT-T) with a “buy” rating on Tuesday.
The Waterloo, Ont.-based tech firm began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on April 28 following a $115-million initial public offering.
“Magnet’s leading software solutions for the digital investigations market are allowing it to rapidly gain share with law enforcement and corporate customers,” he said. “The company targets 30-per-cent annual revenue growth in its largely recurring revenue base through expansion of its revenue per customer and new customer additions. The business model has many attractive qualities that justify a high valuation multiple, in our view; shares currently trade at 10.5 times sales. However, we see upside to the current share price as the company extends its track record of profitable growth and further demonstrates the ability to penetrate a wider enterprise customer base.”
Mr. Taylor is projecting 26-per-cent organic growth in 2021 at the low end of its guidance of 26-30 per cent, citing both 25-per-cent growth in the first quarter and the impact of COVID-related headwinds. However, he is forecasting 27.2-per-cent growth in fiscal 2022 and 27.7 per cent in 2023.
Seeing “an all-around tidy financial model with several enviable attributes supporting steady profitability,” he set a target of $28, emphasizing “strong revenue growth and FCF are expected to be the primary drivers of share price appreciation.
“Among the model highlights that investors should like: 93-95-per-cent gross margins; 70-per-cent-plus recurring revenue (and growing); 120-per-cent net dollar retention rate. The predictability of the financial model and efficacy of sales and marketing efforts have meant high profitability even while experiencing strong growth. EBITDA has been consistently positive in recent years, expanding to 30-per-cent EBITDA margins in 2020 due in part to certain one-time benefits (an 18-per-cent margin normalized). Management has, in our view, conservatively aimed for 15–17-per-cent EBITDA margins in 2021 and beyond as it reinvests in sales and marketing efforts and R&D.”
Elsewhere, BMO Nesbitt Burns initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating and $27 target.
=====
Credit Suisse analyst Andrew Kuske trimmed his target prices for TSX-listed renewable-energy stocks in his coverage universe on Tuesday.
His changes include:
- Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN-N/AQN-T, “neutral”) to US$16.60 from US$17.50, which is the average on the Street.
- Boralex Inc. (BLX-T, “neutral”) to $43 from $48. Average: $50.60.
- Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE-T, “outperform”) to $26 from $30. Average: $24.90.
- Northland Power Inc. (NPI-T, “outperform”) to $54 from $56. Average: $50.56.
- TransAlta Corp. (TA-T, “outperform”) to $18 from $18.50. Average: $13.75.
- TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW-T, “neutral”) to $21 from $22. Average: $19.81.
=====
CIBC World Markets analyst Bryce Adams made a series of target changes to mining stocks on Tuesday, including:
- Capstone Mining Corp. (CS-T, “outperformer”) to $7.50 from $7. The average on the Street is $6.73.
- Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (CMMC-T, “outperformer”) to $6 from $5.50. Average: $5.05.
- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T, “outperformer”) to $38.50 from $36.50. Average: $33.78.
- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T, “outperformer”) to $15 from $14. Average: $13.15.
- Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T, “neutral”) to $17 from $16. Average: $16.21.
- Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T, “neutral”) to $34 from $33. Average: $31.60.
CIBC’s Alex Hunchak made these adjustments:
- Ero Copper Corp. (ERO-T, “neutral”) to $33.50 from $28. Average: $27.64.
- Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT-T) to $6 from $5.50. Average: $5.24.
=====
Ahead of the release of its fourth-quarter 2021 financial results on June 1, Desjardins Securities analyst John Chu trimmed his sales forecast for Canopy Growth Corp. (WEED-T) “on the back of ongoing market conditions, which include industry sales seasonality, provincial destocking of inventories and delayed purchase orders, as well as pandemic-related store closures.”
He’s now forecasting quarterly revenue of US$142.6-million, down from US$178.3-million and below the consensus on the Street of US$155.3-million. His projection of an EBITDA loss of $72.2-million rose from a $57.3-million deficit (versus a consensus of a loss of US$64.1-million).
“We are taking down our numbers based on the market conditions noted and given most LPs (ACB, ROMJ, etc) have seen a 20–30-per-cent quarter-over-quarter decline in recreational sales,” said Mr. Chu. “Further, as at May 18, Headset data for Ontario showed that Canopy had the #3, #5 and #9 flower, and the #2, #5, #6, #7 and #10 beverages, suggesting lost market share.”
He maintained a “hold” rating and $55 target for Canopy shares. The average on the Street is $37.81.
“Canopy should continue to roll out new products nationally and internationally, which may help mitigate the headwinds,” he said.
=====
In other analyst actions:
* BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Devin Dodge downgraded Finning International Inc. (FTT-T) to “market perform” from “outperform” with a $34 target, down from $39 and below the average on the Street is $38.72.
* Mr. Dodge upgraded Toromont Industries Ltd. (TIH-T) to “outperform” from “market perform” with a $114 target, up from $105. The average is $112.67.
* Canaccord Genuity analyst Brendon Abrams raised his target for Firm Capital Property Trust (FCD.UN-X) to $7.50 from $6.75, maintaining a “buy” rating. The average on the Street is $7.33.
“Firm Capital Property Trust (FCPT) reported steady Q1/21 results that were largely in line with our expectations,” he said. “However, in our view, the bigger focus for the quarter is the continued execution of the Trust’s capital recycling strategy whereby proceeds from the sale of non-core retail assets are being used to increase exposure to the industrial and multi-family sector.
“To this end, year-to-date, FCPT has completed $13.9-million of dispositions, with an additional $9.6-million of non-core assets expected to be sold by the end of Q3/21. The Trust has also acquired $38.7-million of multi-family and MHC assets. We understand that, on average, dispositions were completed at or above IFRS values, while acquisitions were completed at cap rates between 5 per cent to 6 per cent. While there could be some temporary dilution to cash flow resulting from these transactions, we expect this to be modest, and believe this is more than offset by the potential benefit from growth in NAV and cash flow per unit through increased exposure to asset classes with stronger fundamentals.”
* National Bank Financial analyst Vishal Shreehar raised his target for shares of Saputo Inc. (SAP-T) by $1 to $40, reiterating a “sector perform” rating. The average on the Street is $41.88.
* Scotia Capital analyst Mario Saric raised his target for American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (HOT.UN-T) to $5 from $4.50 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is US$3.78.