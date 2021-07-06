Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Canaccord Genuity analyst Brendon Abrams believes a large Edmonton apartment portfolio transaction highlights strong investor demand and valuations in the city - and that has positive read-throughs for Boardwalk REIT (BEI-UN-T) and Mainstreet Equity Corp. (MEQ-T)
Avenue Living, a Calgary-based investor with a portfolio of more than 10,000 multifamily suites, announced the acquisition of a 1,500 suite apartment portfolio in Edmonton for $275 million, equating to a price per suite of about $180,000.
Boardwalk REIT and Mainstreet Equity both have significant exposure to Edmonton.
“On a price per suite basis, the portfolio acquired by Avenue Living represents a substantial premium to the IFRS (International Financial Reporting Standards) values for Mainstreet and Boardwalk’s Edmonton portfolios,” Mr. Abrams said in a note.
As of fiscal Q2/21, the IFRS value of Mainstreet’s Edmonton portfolio (28% of the firm’s fair value) was $618 million, or $135,000 per suite. Mainstreet currently trades at a total enterprise value per suite of $156,000.
As of Q1/21, the IFRS value of Boardwalk’s Edmonton portfolio (34% of the firm’s total net operating income) was $2.2 billion, or $166,800 per suite. Boardwalk currently trades at a total enterprise value per suite of $152,000.
“The transaction highlights that investor demand for multifamily assets in Alberta remains strong, notwithstanding certain headwinds facing the region, as we believe most are looking towards an eventual economic re-opening and higher immigration levels, both of which should be positive for apartment fundamentals. In addition, availability of low-cost CMHC-insured debt remains extremely attractive for acquirors,” the analyst said.
To account for this, Mr. Abrams raised his price target on Mainstreet, which he continues to rate as a “buy”, to C$115 from $102. Boardwalk REIT’s target went to C$45 from $40, although he continues to rate the firm as a “hold.”
***
In other analyst actions:
* Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd (FFH-T): Scotiabank raises target to C$780 from C$685
* Cascades Inc (CAAS-T) Scotiabank raises target price to C$20.5 from C$18.5 and raises to sector outperform from sector perform
* Cominar REIT (CUF-UN-T): CIBC initiates coverage with neutral rating; target price C$11.5
* Dream Impact Trust (MPCT-UN-T) : Canaccord Genuity initiates coverage with buy rating with target C$9
* Melcor REIT (MR-UN-T): CIBC initiates coverage with neutral rating; target price C$7.25
* Apple Inc (AAPL-Q): JP Morgan raises target price to US$170 from US$165
* Dominion Energy Inc (D-N): Scotiabank raises target price to US$92 fromUS$88 and raises to sector outperform from sector perform
* Domtar Corp (UFS-N,UFS-T)): TD Securities cuts target price to US$55.50 from US$56 and revises Its rating to tender from hold
* Tesla Inc (TSLA-Q): JP Morgan raises target price to US$160 from US$155
Will be updated
With files from Reuters.
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.