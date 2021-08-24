Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Canaccord Genuity analysts have upgraded Precision Drilling Corp. (PD-T) to “buy” from “hold” as part of a review of second-quarter performance of oilfield services stocks, believing that Precision’s recent share price pullback provides an attractive entry point.
However, Precision - and all other oilfield services stocks that Canaccord covers - saw their price targets cut.
In Precision’s case, Canaccord now has a 12-month price target of C$50, down from $54.
The second quarter saw year-over-year activity gains for the oilfield services companies for the first time since the pandemic arrived, the Canaccord analysts led by John Bereznicki commented. But activity is still down from pre-pandemic levels, and recently, fears over the Delta variant and its impact on oil market demand have undermined second quarter share price momentum.
Mixed messaging from the oilfield services (OFS) companies reflected this current uncertainty, the analyst noted. “OFS management commentary was largely constructive in Q2/21, although there were notable differences in messaging that we believe speak to energy sector uncertainty,” he said in a note. “While many expect the international OFS market to lead the global recovery in 2H21, views on North American activity and pricing were more mixed. Most management teams expect a continued recovery in North American drilling activity in 2H21, although some believe the pace of this recovery could slow as operators exhaust their budgets later this year (at least one large player believes private operators could generate positive US activity upside later this year). Many management teams also expect a tightening North American market to drive at least modest real OFS pricing gains later this year, although two large domestic players believe a labour shortage could drive inflationary pressures as the OFS sector seeks to reactivate idle capacity.”
***
Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Great Bear Royalties Corp. (GBRR-X) with a “speculative buy” rating and C$5 price target.
Great Bear Royalties was created in January 2020 as a spinout from Great Bear Resources (GBR). The company’s sole royalty asset is a 2 per cent net smelter return (NSR) royalty on GBR’s 100%-owned Dixie gold project in the prolific Red Lake mining camp in northern Ontario, which has seen greater than 30 million ounces in historical gold production. The company commenced trading in April 2021 on the TSX Venture.
Canaccord analyst Carey MacRury says Great Bear Royalties provides investors with exposure to a potential Tier 1 gold discovery in a top mining jurisdiction with one of the largest exploration programs underway in Canada.
“A total of 283,000 metres has been drilled into the project since 2017 and with about $90 million in cash on hand, Great Bear Resources is well positioned to advance the project and is fully financed through 2022. In our view, the market has increasingly been pricing in a significant emerging discovery, with GBR’s share price up ~29x in the past three years to a market cap of ~C$800 million,” Mr. MacRury said in a note.
Great Bear Resources has an 175,000 metre, $45 million drill program underway in 2021 in advance of an initial resource estimate expected in Q1 2022, to be followed by a preliminary economic assessment (PEA), he noted.
“We see potential for GBRR to re-rate higher on the upcoming initial resource in Q1/22, followed by a PEA that should bolster investor confidence in the potential of the asset as project timelines, parameters, and economics advance. GBRR is trading at 1.1x net asset value, versus the royalty average of 1.3x and range of 0.7-2.4x,” the analyst said.
***
Desjardins Securities analyst Gary Ho raised his price target on Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (DLCG-X) to C$6 (from $5.75) while maintaining a “buy” rating after the mortgage company Monday reported quarterly results well above consensus expectations.
Funded mortgage volume doubled versus a year ago while EBITDA margin remained strong at 60 per cent, resulting in record core EBITDA of C$11.5 million, the analyst noted.
Going forward, success in reflagging new brokers should offset softness in second half 2021 housing activity, he said.
***
More to come
Be smart with your money. Get the latest investing insights delivered right to your inbox three times a week, with the Globe Investor newsletter. Sign up today.