Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
CIBC World Markets analyst Kevin Chiang lowered his third-quarter and full-year earnings expectations for both Canadian Natural Railway Co. (CNR-T) and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-T) on Tuesday, seeing volume trends tracking below his projections due to supply chain disruptions and a weaker Canadian grain outlook.
In a research report released before the bell, he now thinks both companies may miss their 2021 volume targets.
“Supply chain disruptions and the B.C. wildfires have weighed on volumes this quarter,” Mr. Chiang said. “The silver lining is that for a number of commodities (i.e., autos, potash, intermodal), the weaker volume trends in Q3 are being driven by supply issues and not a drop-off in demand, in our opinion. So as these supply chain issues ease, we still see a healthy volume environment. Where we do see more challenging end-market conditions is Canadian grain. Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada’s August outlook for principal crops significantly reduced its production forecast for the 2021/22 crop year. Total Canadian field crop production is forecast to decrease significantly by 27 per cent year-over-year (to 71.844 million tons) as the drought in Western Canada worsened considerably throughout July. For comparison, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada’s July outlook for principal crops had forecast that 2021/22 production would be down just 4 per cent year-over-year (to 95.28 million tons).”
For CN, Mr. Chiang’s 2021 and 2022 earnings per share forecast slid to to $5.80 (from $5.90) and $6.43 (from $6.57), respectively. His CP estimates dropped to to $3.96 (from $4.08) and $4.30 (from $4.44), respectively.
In their battle for Kansas City Southern (KSU-N), Mr. Chiang thinks CP’s bid could be deemed superior in the wake of the U.S. Surface Transportation Board’s rejection of CN’s proposal to create a voting trust in which it planned to operate KCS.
“With the probabilities tilting towards a CP-KCS transaction, we would expect CN’s focus to turn towards improving its operating leverage and relative OR versus its peers,” he said.
The analyst maintained an “outperformer” rating and $106 target. The average on the Street is $104.60.
Concurrently, he raised his CN target to $170 from $158, reiterating an “outperformer” recommendation. The average is $149.90.
“For CN, our estimates do not assume any restructuring efforts in the event its pursuit of KCS proves to be unsuccessful. Given the recent STB decision, however, this looks to be the most likely outcome and we expect the company to focus its attention towards driving margin expansion especially given TCI’s recent activism. To reflect this optionality, we have increased our price target multiple,” he said.
=====
In a research report on the Canadian telecommunications sector in which he revised his preferences for the remainder of 2021, Canaccord Genuity analyst Aravinda Galappatthige lowered his rating for Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR.B-T) to “hold” from a “buy” on Tuesday, seeing it now properly pricing in the probability of regulatory approval of its acquisition of Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B-T).
“While we continue to see the probability of the Rogers-Shaw transaction receiving regulatory approval, albeit with remedies, in the 80-85-per-cent level, with Shaw’s share price now above $37, the expected value calculations suggest the stock is now efficiently valued,” he said. “Considering the midpoint of the approval probability range, we estimate the expected share price of SJR.B at $37.79, which is just slightly above (1 per cent) Shaw’s last closing price (which reflects an 8-per-cent discount to the deal price compared to more than 16 per cent immediately post announcement). We have thus downgraded the stock ... We should mention that we are also nudged along ahead of a federal election, which theoretically introduces modest policy-related risk.”
He maintained a $40.50 target for Shaw shares, exceeding the $38.36 average on the Street.
Mr. Galappatthige said he now prefers BCE Inc. (BCE-T) and Telus Corp. (T-T) “due to strong wireless results, outlook, as well as an evident general defensive bias in the market.”
Keeping “buy” recommendations for both stocks, he raised his BCE to $69 from $66, exceeding the $63.78 average. His Telus target increased by $1 to $32, versus an average of $30.19.
“We consider the solid wireless returns of late with underlying (ex roaming/overage) service revenue growth returning to a robust 3 per cent for both companies,” he said. “Alongside this, we have also seen strong loading in wireline suggesting positive financial trends in the segment going forward. We also highlight the point that both TELUS and BCE are reaching the latter innings of their fibre-related capex spend, suggesting meaningful uplift post 2022.”
Conversely, Mr. Galappatthige said “more patience” is required for Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.B-T, “buy”), as he cut his target to $71 from $75, which sits below the $72 average.
“Our analysis (contained within this note) indicates that Rogers’ wireless returns, in addition to its incremental exposure to the pandemic and related restrictive conditions, are lagging notably even on an ex roaming and overage basis,” he said. “This is predominantly ARPU [average revenue per user] related and thus a function of pricing and mix, and seemingly a variance that opened up more distinctly over the past three quarters. While Q3/21 would provide us with more insights, this causes us to push it down a notch in the pecking order, also due to the generally slower return to normalcy on key areas like travel, live sports etc. We still believe RCI.b qualifies as a buy on account of its natural leverage to increased travel, immigration levels etc, as well as attractive relative valuations. RCI.b trades at a 1.3-times discount to BCE and 2.4 times to TELUS on EV/EBITDA FY+2 (2022e). This compares with 0.7 times and 0.9 times, respectively, prepandemic (i.e., beginning of 2020).”
He also reduced his target for Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA-T, “buy”) to $130 from $132. The average is $131.20.
“Overall, we believe CCA is well positioned to transition to a multi-tenet growth story, as the M&A-led upside in the US is seemingly supplemented with footprint expansions and potential entry into Canadian wireless,” he said.
=====
Barclays analyst John Aiken raised his rating for Bank of Montreal (BMO-T) to “equal weight” from “underweight” with a $132 target. The average on the Street is $143.87.
He also upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD-T) to “overweight” from “equal weight” with a target of $89, which falls below the $92.02 consensus.
Mr. Aiken reduced his target for Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS-T) to $83 from $86, keeping an “equal weight” rating. The average is $86.48.
=====
Tidewater Renewables Ltd. (LCFS-T) “offers attractive growth through capital projects in the renewable fuels industry, supported by strong industry fundamentals, including increasing regulatory support,” according to CIBC World Markets analyst Robert Catellier.
He was one of a group of equity analysts on the Street initiated coverage of the subsidiary of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM-T) after coming off research restriction following its Aug. 18 initial public offering.
Seeing Tidewater Renewables “poised for substantial upside” if the Canadian Clean Fuels Standard is adopted, Mr. Catellier gave it an “outperformer” rating.
“As a pure-play on renewable fuels, the company’s outlook and projects are supported by the megatrend of decarbonizing the economy to achieve net-zero 2050 targets,” he said. “With Canada having lower penetration rates of renewable fuels, the tailwinds from increased demand could be quite strong. Renewable diesel is one way to help meet greenhouse gas reduction goals without making major changes to vehicle fleets.”
“The company’s shares provide investors with exposure to the Low Carbon Fuel Standard (“LCFS”) credit market and renewable fuels: Despite some short-term noise related to U.S. supply and demand, we are bullish on the outlook for BC LCFS credit pricing based on encouraging long-term supply and demand fundamentals. Tidewater Renewable shares represent one of the few ways for investors to gain this exposure, and the approaching onset of the Canadian Fuel Standard could provide meaningful upside for investors. LCFS exposure can serve as a hedge to environmental compliance risk elsewhere in investors’ portfolios.”
The analyst said he expects renewable diesel production to “dominate Tidewater Renewables’ story in the near term,” however he also emphasized its assets and growth projects in renewable natural gas and hydrogen industry. He thinks the provide exposure to “critical elements in decarbonizing the economy.”
Touting its enticing valuation, he set a target of $26 per share.
“The shares are trading at a valuation of 3.5 times our 2023 EBITDA estimate, an attractive valuation even in light of the project development risk,” said Mr. Catellier. “Even on 2022 estimates, which doesn’t include a contribution from the capital projects, the shares are trading at 10.5 times EBITDA. The company is fully funded for its initial project and should be in a net cash position in 2024, in solid financial shape to pursue additional projects.”
Elsewhere, seeing an “enticing valuation with significant upside,” Scotia Capital analyst Justin Strong initiated coverage with a “sector outperform” rating and $20. target.
“We believe TWR is well-positioned to pursue its strategy and create shareholder value. Our thesis and recommendation are based on TWR’s (1) enticing valuation with significant upside above our target price, (2) strong growth outlook, (3) early-mover advantage in growing market with regulatory tailwinds, (4) opportunity to invest in other renewable fuels at attractive multiples, and (5) experienced management team,” he said.
Meanwhile, RBC Dominion Securities initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating and $20 target.
=====
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc.’s (INE-T) US$310-million joint acquisition of the 60MW Curtis Palmer hydro portfolio in New York with Hydro-Québec “could provide support for equity market valuation,” according to iA Capital Markets analyst Naji Baydoun.
Resuming coverage following the Aug. 17 announcement of acquisition under a strategic alliance formed in 2020, Mr. Baydoun said he sees the potential for double-digit free cash flow per share accretion and a “significant” reduction in its payout ratio, emphasizing it should alleviate investor concerns about the sustainability of Innergex’s dividend and “provide additional comfort that the Company can deliver both cash flow and income growth to shareholders.
“The acquisition will strategically expand INE’s hydro footprint and increase the hydro-based cash flows within the Company’s portfolio, which could provide support for equity market valuation,” he said. “Furthermore, the transaction is the first joint acquisition by INE and HQ, and represents a ‘proof of concept’ for the potential that the partnership can deliver in terms of further enhancing INE’s ability to source and execute on new growth opportunities.”
Maintaining a “buy” recommendation, Mr. Baydoun increased his target by $1 to $25. The current average on the Street is $24.33.
“We continue to like INE’s (1) high-quality, low-risk asset portfolio (more than 3GW net in operation,14-year weighted average contract term), (2) healthy FCF/share growth (6-8 per cent per year, CAGR2021-25), (3) healthy dividend (3-per-cent yield, albeit with a greater than 80-per-cent payout over our forecast period), (4) potential upside from organic development (7GW of prospects) and M&A, and (5) the support of the HQ strategic alliance,” the analyst said. “We believe that the 4-5-per-cent intra-day share price decline following INE’s Q2/21 results is unwarranted given the unchanged long-term outlook. We are increasing our price target to incorporate the Curtis Palmer acquisition.”
Elsewhere, Scotia Capital’s Justin Strong raised his target to $26.50 from $23.50 with a “sector perform” rating.
“We view the transaction as being 13-per-cent and 22-per-cent accretive on a FCF per share basis, in 2022 and 2023, respectively,” he said. “As a result, our estimate for FCF payout in 2022 decreases by 13 per cent to 97 per cent. The equity raise was priced at $19.40 per share and announced on August 18. Since that time the shares have appreciated 7.5 per cent. We see the shares as having more room to run in the short term. As such, and in line with our modeled accretion from the first full year of contribution from the assets (2022), we have increased our target price.”
=====
In other analyst actions:
* BMO Nesbitt Burns analyst Gerrick Johnson upgraded BRP Inc. (DOO-T) to “outperform” from “market perform” with a $154 target, jumping from $100 and exceeding the $136 average.
* After a U.S. federal judge denied a request from several U.S. Native American tribes for a preliminary injunction to halt preliminary digging for the Thacker Pass lithium mine in Nevada, iA Capital Markets analyst Puneet Singh raised his target for Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC-T) to $32 from $29 with a “speculative buy” rating. The average on the Street is $27.67.
“With LAC’s shares outperforming over the past month ahead of this decision, we wouldn’t be surprised if the shares pull back in the next few weeks, offering investor sa better entry point,” he said. “After years of consultations etc., Thacker Pass’ RoD should hold as this is a large project that is of domestic importance to the US. To exercise conservatism, in our model we’ve maintained our delay (iA: 2026 start) to Thacker Pass’ start on the off chance it gets caught up in the courts. However, we’ve increased our target price ... by reverting to a 1.0-times NAV multiple (from 0.9 times). Our valuation incorporates ourlong-term Li2CO3 price of $13,000 per ton, NPV8% valuation for Cauchari-Olaroz, and NPV10%valuation for Thacker Pass.”
* National Bank Financial analyst Endri Leno hiked his Medical Facilities Corp. (DR-T) target to $12 from $9.75 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $10.40.