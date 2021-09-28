Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Canadian energy producers and royalty companies remain “attractive” despite recent share price appreciation, according to iA Capital Markets analyst Elias Foscolos.
In a research report released Tuesday, he raised his adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) estimates for 2022 for companies in his coverage universe by an average of 14 per cent in response to “substantially higher” third-quarter commodity prices and lower-than-average inventories ahead of the winter heating season.
“In addition to strengthening prices, many covered companies have hedges rolling off in the back half of this year, and into next, so we are likely to see lower hedging losses in the future impacting headline financial results and cash flow,” said Mr. Foscolos. “Our universe is now trading at a 4.2 times EV/EBITDA and 6.3 times P/AFFO multiple, which are both 0.5 times higher than our previous estimates.”
“Since last year, many companies are now keenly focused on streamlining operations, maximizing margins via lower operating costs, which reap benefits irrespective of commodity prices or high differential pricing, and minimizing downside risk as lower costs keep plays economic. As debt levels decline many of our E&P producers will be in an enviable position to make capital allocation decisions on whether to a) accelerate capital deployment, b) buy back shares, or c) increase dividends. We have seen a little of all of this within the last month as TOU announced an increased regular dividend and a special dividend while FRU deployed capital through its U.S. acquisition, and presently has a very conservative payout ratio. Our coverage universe has moved 40 per cent higher since our last update, and is trading at better multiples.”
With that view, Mr. Foscolos hiked his target prices for companies he covers by an average of 20 per cent. That led him to make three rating changes.
Those are:
* Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T) to “buy” from “speculative buy” with a $9.25 target, up from $6.75. The average on the Street is $7.38.
“With no major news from Birchcliff in recent weeks, we have elected to maintain our previous production and operating projections and have only updated commodity price estimates at this time. The effect of increased commodity prices on this gas-weighted producer with no fixed price hedges is a $2.50 increase to our target price to $9.25. We have raised our recommendation,” said Mr. Foscolos.
* Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T) to “hold” from “speculative buy” with an $11.50 target, up from $8.50. The average is $10.04.
“A recent run-up in Peyto’s stock price has reduced potential return; as such, we are downgrading our recommendation,” he said.
* Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T) to “buy” from “strong buy” with an $56 target, rising from $48. The average is $52.62.
“Tourmaline is positioning itself to opportunistically repurchase shares under its NCIB to enhance shareholder returns,” he said. “The NCIB was renewed as of July 20, 2021, and the board of directors has authorized repurchases of up to $1-billion over the next two years. In addition to dividends and NCIB purchases, the Company intends to invest FCF, to show modest production growth (3-5 per cent), and will likely invest $250-million of its FCF annually on smaller bolt-on type acquisitions that are within reach of company-owned and operated facilities. Tourmaline will continue investing in midstream opportunities that it believes offer high returns. The Company indicates that it has identified midstream deep cut opportunities with attractive economics at less than 4 times Capex/EBITDA. After incorporating the Company’s latest guidance and updated commodity prices into our model, we have increased our target price on Tourmaline to $56.00 from $48.00 with a potential return of 29 per cent”
Mr. Foscolos also made these target changes:
- Arc Resources Ltd. (ARX-T, “buy”) to $15 from $12.50. Average: $14.63.
- Nuvista Energy Ltd. (NVA-T, “speculative buy”) to $7.25 from $5.25. Average: $5.39.
- PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T, “buy”) to $17 from $16. Average: $16.88.
- Topaz Energy Corp. (TPZ-T, “buy”) to $21 from $20. Average: $20.32.
- Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T, “buy”) to $8.50 from $7. Average: $8.97.
=====
In a separate research report, Mr. Foscolos said Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU-T) “continues to distinguish itself from other Canadian royalty peers”
He thinks the company’s recent US$180-million acquisition of U.S. royalty assets in the Eagle Ford oil basin in Texas comes at an “attractive” multiple that “only gets better if prices continue to improve and funds are reinvested in a disciplined manner.”
“In line with its strategy of positioning itself in key basins in North America, FRU is executing on its plan to diversify its royalty land base differentiating itself from other Canadian royalty companies,” he added. “Near- and medium-term upside on the property is underpinned by the development of 500 potential drilling locations by an investment grade producer. Upon closing, the acquisition is anticipated to add 2,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production in 2022 at which time 35 per cent of total corporate production will be from the U.S.”
Seeing the deal positioning Freehold to be able to “modestly” increase its dividend early in 2022, Mr. Foscolos raised his target to $14 from $13 after incorporating the subsequent $173-million bought deal equity financing in which it added almost 19 million shares The average target on the Street is $13.31.
He reiterated a “strong buy” recommendation.
“While this acquisition on a stand-alone basis may not have the production and cash flow profile investors may be aiming for, it does provide exceptionally strong cash flow that can be reinvested to modestly grow despite the large proportion of equity issued,” he said.
=====
Equity analysts at National Bank also made a series of notable target price changes to TSX-listed energy companies in their coverage universe on Tuesday.
Travis Wood’s adjustments included:
- Arc Resources Ltd. (ARX-T, “outperform”) to $18.50 from $13.50. Average: $14.63.
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T, “outperform”) to $70 from $61. The average on the Street is $55.36.
- Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T, “outperform”) to $22 from $20. Average: $15.96.
- Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG-T, “outperform”) to $12.50 from $11. Average: $7.55.
- Enerplus Corp. (ERF-T, “outperform”) to $17 from $13.50. Average: $11.56.
- Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU-T, “outperform”) to $15 from $13. Average: $13.31.
- Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO-T, N/A) to $49 from $45. Average: $41.35.
- MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T, “sector perform”) to $14 from $14.50. Average: $11.75.
- Parex Resources Inc. (PXT-T, “outperform”) to $35 from $34. Average: $32.93.
- Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY-T, “outperform”) to $15.50 from $8.50. Average: $10.04.
- PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (PSK-T, “sector perform”) to $20 from $16.50. Average: $16.88.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T, “sector perform”) to $39 from $39. Average: $35.39.
- Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET-T, “sector perform”) to $18 from $13.50. Average: $12.47.
- Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP-T, “outperform”) to $11 from $10. Average: $8.97.
Dan Payne made these changes:
- Advantage Energy Ltd. (AAV-T, “outperform”) to $9 from $5.50. Average: $6.85.
- Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE-T, “sector perform”) to $4.50 from $3. Average: $3.33.
- Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (BIR-T, “outperform”) to $10 from $6.25. Average: $7.38.
- Crew Energy Inc. (CR-T, “sector perform”) to $3.50 from $2. Average: $2.79.
- Headwater Exploration Inc. (HWX-T, “outperform”) to $7 from $6.25. Average: $6.52.
- Kelt Exploration Inc. (KEL-T, “outperform”) to $7 from $5. Average: $5.48.
- Nuvista Energy Ltd. (NVA-T, “sector perform”) to $6.75 from $4.25. Average: $5.39.
- Pipestone Energy Corp. (PIPE-T, “sector perform”) to $4 from $3.25. Average: $3.17.
- Spartan Delta Corp. (SDE-T, “outperform”) to $10 from $8. Average: $8.67.
- Storm Resources Ltd. (SRX-T, “sector perform”) to $7.50 from $5. Average: $5.86.
- Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TVE-T, “outperform”) to $5 from $4.50. Average: $4.36.
- Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T, “outperform”) to $57.50 from $45. Average: $52.62.
- Yangarra Resources Ltd. (YGR-T, “sector perform”) to $2.50 from $2. Average: $2.21.
=====
Though Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s (ACB-T) fourth-quarter had “a number of incremental encouraging updates,” Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley thinks its results will “do little to re-engage investor excitement as the Canadian landscape remains troubled for many Licensed Producers.”
After the bell, the Edmonton-based company reported total revenues of $54.8-million, down 0.7 per cent quarter-over-quarter and narrowly higher than Mr. Bottomley’s $53.4-million estimate but below the $56.3-million consensus forecast. Its adjusted EBITDA loss of $19.3-million was an improvement from the third quarter (a loss of $24-million) but narrowly higher than Mr. Bottomley’s estimate of a $18.7-million loss.
“As part of its earnings release, the company reiterated its plan to implement $60-million to $80-million of cost savings over the next year and a half,” the analyst said. “A majority of savings (60 per cent) are expected to result from its recently right-sized infrastructure in addition to lowered SG&A.”
“The company currently has a healthy unrestricted cash balance of $421-million. However, we note that this came at no small cost considering that during FY2021 the company has raised C$666-million of equity with its basic share count up 63 per cent over this time period (however with no ATM share issuances in FQ4/21). As the company reiterated its expectation of reaching positive adj. EBITDA in the next two quarters, we believe additional share issuances via its ATM will likely be limited to strategic opportunities over the near/medium term.”
Expect sector headwinds to “bleed” into the next fiscal year, Mr. Bottomley trimmed his 2022 financial estimates, leading him to trim his target for Aurora shares to $6.50 from $7 and reiterated a “sell” recommendation. The average is $7.85.
Elsewhere, MKM Partners analyst William Kirk raised Aurora to “neutral” from “sell” with a fair value of $7, up from $6.
=====
Expecting it to garner significant interest from larger peers, iA Capital Markets analyst George Topping initiated coverage of Integra Resources Corp. (ITR-X) with a “buy” recommendation on Tuesday.
The Vancouver-based development-stage company is focused on the past producing DeLamar Gold-Silver Project in Idaho.
“Integra’s resource is already large enough to be of interest to multiple mid-tier acquirers,” said Mr. Topping. “Idaho is a low-risk jurisdiction, with excellent infrastructure and nearby labour, water, power, and roads. Permitting is very likely given that DeLamar stands on previously disturbed grounds, the private landowners are supportive, and Idaho, a major phosphate producer, is pro-mining. Management also has a track record of selling assets at a premium.”
Saying Integra “ticks all our M&A boxes,” he set a target of $7. The current average on the Street is $7.47.
“Since the PEA, the scale of the mine has already increased by 50 per cent-plus and recent exploration success has identified high grade below the pit at Florida Mountain (FM). An updated resource estimate and PFS are due in Q4/21. We estimate commissioning in late 2026, but that a mid-tier producer will likely purchase it well before then,” said Mr. Topping.
=====
In other analyst actions:
* TD Securities analyst Greg Barnes upgraded Cameco Corp. (CCO-T) to “buy” from “hold” with a $35 target, exceeding the $30.43 consensus on the Street.
* TD’s Tim James resumed coverage of Chorus Aviation Inc. (CHR-T) with a “buy” rating and $6 target. The average is $5.20.
* Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury initiated coverage of Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM-T) with a “buy” rating and $9.50 target. The average is $11.21.