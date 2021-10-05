Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
Taking “a more cautious stance on the path toward reopening,” RBC Dominion Securities analyst Walter Spracklin thinks Air Canada (AC-T) is at risk of a “lower for longer” recovery due to the Delta variant, which is likely to weigh on investor sentiment.
Accordingly, seeing only modest near-term upside as “pent-up demand” appears to have peaked in both the United States and Canada, he lowered his rating for the airline’s shares to “sector perform” from “outperform” on Tuesday.
“We believe Air Canada has done a commendable job navigating the truly unprecedented impacts of COVID-19 on global air travel by raising significant amounts of liquidity, reshaping their fleet, streamlining the cost structure, and successfully pursuing new strategic initiatives (ie. cargo) all while maintaining the stringent health & safety standards required to fly. Now, with the stock up 99 per cent from its pandemic lows and the recovery outlook less certain following the impact of the Delta variant (and the lingering potential for new variants to emerge in the future), we see more modest upside potential in the near-term until recovery visibility improves,” said Mr. Spracklin.
He trimmed his target for Air Canada shares to $25 from $28. The current average on the Street is $29.84, according to Refinitiv data.
“While there were high degrees of optimism at the start of the year that ‘pent-up demand’ surges would catalyze the global air travel recovery once travel restrictions were lifted, we note that this view came prior to the emergence of the Delta variant,” he said. “Further, based off updates from the U.S. peers and recent commentary from IATA, we can see that the variant has undoubtedly impacted the pace of the recovery while also adding a layer of uncertainty regarding the timing of the industry’s ‘return to normal.’ In our view, this is likely to weigh on upside potential in the AC shares as investors realize that the recovery in air travel has the potential to be choppier than previously anticipated.”
=====
Desjardins Securities’ Energy Research team thinks the stage is set for a “very constructive” winter gas market.
In a research report released Tuesday, the firm updated its commodity price to reflect “the fever pitch in overseas power, natural gas and coal markets, many of which are now setting fresh record highs on a near daily basis due to fears of an impending winter supply crisis.”
Also pointing to structural tightening in the North American natural gas market, Desjardins moved its fourth-quarter NYMEX and AECO price forecasts to US$5.75 per metric million British thermal units and $5.50 per thousand cubic feet, respectively, from previous projections of US$4.50 and $4.50 (Canadian). Its 2022 NYMEX and AECO projection jumped to US$5 and $4.75, respectively, from US$4 and $4 (Canadian).
“While we acknowledge that the bull market did not fall into place the way we predicted when we unveiled our US$4 per metric million British thermal unit price deck last October, natural gas prices have clearly found their groove, entering the winter heating season near a 13-year high dating back to the dawn of the shale revolution,” they said. “We also see considerable upside relative to the current strip, particularly in the event of a cold winter which could propel NYMEX prices to double digits for an extended stretch, potentially even breaching the 2005 record high of US$15 per metric million British thermal units.”
Concurrently, the firm did not change its oil prices, noting: “Although we believe oil prices will benefit from the explosion in overseas natural gas prices, which could support upwards of 1–2 million barrels per day of power feedstock substitution this winter, we are inclined to view this as a temporary demand stimulus which needs to be weighed against other factors. In particular, we note that most market forecasters, including OPEC, still see an oversupplied crude market in 2022 as the cartel continues bringing idled production back online. We are maintaining our US$70 per barrel WTI forecast for 2022, which we now believe has considerable upside risk. Moreover, unlike natural gas prices, which we expect to hit their cyclical peak in 2022, we believe that conditions are ripe for even stronger oil prices moving into 2023, including a potential return to US$100 per barrel WTI!”
With that view, Desjardins recommends investors should be buying producer equities “with reckless abandon.”
“The combination of US$5-plus per metric million British thermal unit NYMEX and US$70-plus per barrel WTI prices, paired with relatively tight differentials for Canadian producers as well as industry’s newfound zeal for capital discipline and shareholder returns, has resulted in one of the most compelling investment climates for Canadian oil & gas equities in recent memory,” the analysts said. “However, equity valuations continue scraping at, or near, record lows. Regardless, the free cash flow story is coming home to roost in 2022, when most producers will have completed their balance sheet cleanups, enabling them to accelerate returns to shareholders. We would be buying producer equities with reckless abandon; for the first time since initiating coverage of the sector in 2013, we have Buy ratings on every E&P under coverage.”
The analysts made a pair of rating changes in the note.
Justin Bouchard raised Athabasca Oil Corp. (ATH-T) to “buy” from “hold” with a $1.25 target, up from 85 cents. The current average on the Street is $1.06.
Chris MacCulloch upgraded Crew Energy Inc. (CR-T) to “buy” from “hold” with a $4 target, up from $2.25 and exceeding the $3.15 average.
The firm also raised its target price for the majority of producers in its coverage universe.
Among large-cap stocks, their changes were:
- ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX-T, “buy”) to $20 from $16. Average: $15.79.
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-T, “buy”) to $60 from $54. Average: $56.26.
- Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-T, “buy”) to $20 from $16. Average: $16.41.
- Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO-T, “buy”) to $44 from $41. Average: $42.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-T, “buy”) to $41 from $40. Average: $35.43.
- Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TOU-T, “buy”) to $70 from $52. Average: $56.25.
=====
Citi analyst Christian Wetherbee cut his third-quarter earnings per share estimates for North American railway companies by an average of 8.4 per cent on Tuesday, feeling volumes have “clearly disappointed” and are “likely to more than offset emerging pricing strength.”
“This move for the group broadly follows cuts we’ve already made to CN and Norfolk Southern over the past few weeks,” he said in a research note. “We are now 4 per cent below consensus for the quarter, but would expect estimates to fall further over the next two weeks. Overall, volume weakness is widespread across the group as carloads have decelerated consistently through 3Q and across multiple commodities. We see better relative performance for 3Q at the eastern rails, where strengthening yields from export coal will better offset weak volume. In 4Q, export coal yields should provide a bigger tailwind to CSX and NS, which could drive upside to estimates.”
Mr. Wetherbee’s biggest reduction was for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP-N, CP-T), which he lowered by 16 per cent to 90 US cents, 7 US cents below the consensus forecast. That prompted him to cut his target for CP shares to US$80 from US$86, which also falls below the Street (US$82.60.), with a “buy” recommendation.
“We’d argue that with the pending merger between CP and KSU, estimates have been slower to react to near-term changes at KSU and we’d expect considerably less volatility in KSU shares in the event of a meaningful miss,” he said. “In reality, we’d also expect most investors to take a longer-term positive view on CP shares given the potential value creation of the deal, but in terms of merger accretion it’s become more clear that the starting point for both companies is likely lower.”
The analyst maintained a US$140 target and “buy” rating for Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI-N, CNR-T). The current average is US$123.79.
“We continue to see value in CN shares over the next few months as the proxy contest with TCI plays out,” said Mr. Wetherbee. “We’ve heard from CN and its plan is targeted at generating OR [operating ratio] improvement in 4Q, and the next step should be a rebuttal and competing plan from TCI. Our benchmarking analysis of CN highlights a growing lack of balance on its network (RTM/GTM ratio) that has not been adequately priced for. This, coupled with cost initiatives, should allow for meaningful OR improvement beyond 57 per cent and we’d expect TCI’s rebuttal to be more aggressive than management’s. With rail multiples potentially reflating on more realistic estimates and prospects for better yields, we think solid upside remains for CN.”
=====
Credit Suisse analyst Mike Rizvanovic thinks Sun Life Financial Inc.’s (SLF-T) US$2.48-billion acquisition of oral health provider DentaQuest is “solid,” touting the addition of a “high-quality earnings stream” and seeing management’s expectations stemming from the deal as “conservative.”
“We see further potential upside to management’s targeted expense synergies of US$60-million given the large scale being added to SLF’s existing platform, while potential revenue synergies, which are not included in guidance, may provide even more upside from the acquisition,” he said. “Particularly compelling are the benefits that can potentially be extracted from SLF’s national distribution capabilities.”
“Dental insurance is a compelling business for SLF to grow in given its low capital requirements, its modest reserve levels, and its general lower volatility earnings stream, which can generate an ROE of more than 30 per cent. Also notable is DentaQuest’s strong growth in recent years (14-per-cent CAAGR since 2018 vs. a 6-per-cent industry average) that has been driven by program expansion and execution on winning new contracts (typically multi-year state contracts).”
Seeing the acquisition price as “reasonable, but certainly not cheap,” Mr. Rizvanovic is now projecting 2022 earnings per share of $6.62, up from $6.47. That led him to raise his target for Sun Life shares to $74 from $72 with an “outperform” recommendation (unchanged). The average is $72.50.
“The purchase price and targeted 2024 incremental earnings contribution on a fully synergized basis results in a PE multiple of 13.7 times on the transaction,” he said. “However, adjusting for the amortization of intangibles, which SLF includes in its definition of underlying earnings (10 cents per share), suggests a much higher PE multiple of 18.5 times. While not inexpensive, we do believe that the deal represents a strong use of excess capital at the holding company level, which even after the transaction closes will still have cash resources of more than $1.0-billion.”
Other analysts making target changes include:
* National Bank analyst Gabriel Dechaine to $73 from $71 with an “outperform” rating.
* BMO Nesbitt Burns’ Tom MacKinnon to $76 from $75 with an “outperform” rating.
=====
In other analyst actions:
* Acumen Capital analyst Trevor Reynolds trimmed his target for Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (BDGI-T) to $42.25 from $43 with a “speculative buy” rating. The current average is $38.69.
“.We hosted a call with BDGI management last week and continue to look to 2022 for more stability in revenue levels and a return to historical margins,” he said. “The remainder of 2021 is less clear as COVID-19 has continued to impact the consistency and predictability of demand. Although emergency work related to hurricane Ida has provided a tailwind in September, we are adjusting our estimates down slightly for Q3/21 out of caution. The longer-term outlook remains encouraging in our view as BDGI works to capitalize on significant market expansion opportunities to achieve their strategic 5-year targets.”
* JP Morgan analyst Michael Glick raised his Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T) target to $39 from $36, keeping an “overweight” recommendation. The average is $38.27.
* Canaccord Genuity analyst Derek Dley increased his target for Aritzia Inc. (ATZ-T) to $43 from $41 with a “buy” rating. The average is $42.88.
* Canaccord initiated coverage of Boat Rocker Media Inc. (BRMI-T) with a “buy” rating and $12 target, matching the consensus.
* TD Securities analyst Daniel Chan resumed coverage of Altus Group Ltd. (AIF-T) with a “buy” recommendation and $70 target, up from $68. The average is $68.50.
* National Bank’s Dan Payne raised his Surge Energy Inc. (SGY-T) target to $9 from $8.50 with a “sector perform” rating. The average is $9.36.
* Wells Fargo analyst Colin Langan cut his Magna International Inc. (MGA-N, MG-T) target to US$84 from US$88 with an “equal weight” recommendation. The current average is US$106.40.