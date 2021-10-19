Tuesday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades

Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions
While industrial commodity producers are currently facing both demand and macro headwinds, Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto views the obstacles as “transitory,” expecting the sector to continue to push higher on supply constraints.
“In our last quarterly outlook for the industrial commodities, Summertime Sadness, Fall Madness, we flagged the potential for a strong fall rebound in industrial activity, commodity prices, and mining equity performance based on the following rationale: increasing near-term (global restocking) and medium/long-term (infrastructure spending) economic activity and physical commodity demand; a step change in economic growth and inflation readings relative to recent history; an ongoing decline in the US$ on the back of increasing spending plans by the Biden administration coupled with the commitment by the Fed to maintain a low interest rate environment in the medium term,” he said.
“While the above remains our base case, economic growth appears to be facing nearterm headwinds. Severe shortages of renewable power and LNG in Europe and essentially all energy commodities in China ahead of a looming winter have resulted in curtailed economic activity in favour of residential energy needs. Further compounding the negative short-term economic picture are concerns around the Chinese property sector, with flailing debt-laden Evergrande as the poster child. Signals from the US Federal Reserve that tapering is imminent has further served to strengthen the US$.”
In a research report released Tuesday, Mr. Baretto expressed confidence in the resolution of several of those headwinds, including:.
* The expectation the current power “crisis” to be resolved through government intervention, supply increases or reduced demand;
* The Chinese government will manage the Evergrande saga “in a way that does not impact either the general populace or economic growth materially; a deceleration of the property sector was always in our base case.”
* The U.S. Fed will act to reassure investors rate increases will “be measured and that it remains tolerant of higher inflation in the short to medium term.”
“We expect these issues will be resolved over the course of the fall/winter,” he added. “In the meantime, global supply chain inventories remain at critical levels, and as the Delta wave appears to have crested, we expect robust end-user demand going forward. In addition, availability of essentially all commodities remains tight, and with ongoing supply concerns, we expect pricing to remain well supported in the near term. We expect a normal seasonal slowdown in Q1/22 around Chinese New Year, followed by what should be a very robust spring construction and manufacturing season in the northern hemisphere.”
Expressing a preference for equities that have “reasonably high leverage commodity prices as well as near-term catalyst,” Mr. Baretto upgraded Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (IVN-T) to a “buy” recommendation from a “speculative buy” recommendation, citing “the company’s transition to producer status.”
He raised his target for Ivanhoe shares to $11.50 from $10.50. The average target is $11.35.
Mr. Baretto also raised his targets for these equities:
- Flo Mining Corp. (FIL-T, “speculative buy”) to $15 from $14.50. Average: $13.44.
- Teck Resources Ltd. (TECK.B-T, “hold”) to $36 from $31. Average: $38.87.
- Trevali Mining Corp. (TV-T, “hold”) to 25 cents from 20 cents. Average: 29 cents.
- Titan Mining Corp. (TI-T, “hold”) to 70 cents from 35 cents. Average: 35 cents.
- Josemaria Resources Inc. (JOSE-T, “speculative buy”) to $2.50 from $2. Average: $1.75.
- Lundin Mining Corp. (LUN-T, “hold”) to $12.50 from $12. Average: $12.98.
- Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM-T, “buy”) to $13 from $12. Average: $12.89.
- First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM-T, “buy”) to $36 from $35. Average: $32.85.
- Capstone Mining Corp. (CS-T, “buy”) to $7 from $6.50. Average: $6.98.
He cut his targets for:
- Champion Iron Ltd. (CIA-T, “buy”) to $6 from $8. Average: $7.70.
- Ero Copper Corp. (ERO-T, “buy”) to $30 from $32. Average: $30.50.
“Our preferred picks are: Producers: FM, IVN (large cap), HBM, CS (mid/small cap); Developers: FIL, JOSE, MARI,” he said.
=====
Touting its “massive” potential market and believing its “strong data with low bar for approval makes for exceptionally high probability of success,” iA Capital Markets analyst Chelsea Stellick initiated coverage of Alpha Cognition Inc. (ACOG-X) with a “speculative buy” recommendation on Tuesday.
The Vancouver-based biopharmaceutical company is focused on therapies for those with debilitating neurodegenerative disorders. In September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it has accepted its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for its lead candidate, Alpha-1062.
Ms. Stellick said Alpha-1062, a proprietary new chemical entity, belongs to a class of Alzheimer’s Dementia (AD) drugs that have averaged more than 20 million prescriptions over the last decade.
“Alpha-1062 is a patented prodrug of galantamine, administered orally, with reduced side effects to improve tolerability,” said Ms. Stellick. “Alpha-1062 could offer a potential best-in-class treatment option for the 45 per cent of patients who discontinue AChEIs within a year of starting treatment, mainly due to gastrointestinal (GI) side effects.”
“The pivotal study for Alpha-1062 only requires bioequivalence (rather than efficacy), making the trial faster and smaller than typical Phase 3 trials. This means Alpha-1062 is close to approval (New Drug Application (NDA )submission is planned for 2022) with less risk of failure since bioequivalence has already been shown in previous studies, which also showed reduced diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting in patient.”
Ms. Stellick said there are more than 6.3 million AD patients in the U.S. alone, and expects rapid growth with ageing demographics and increasing diagnosis related to new disease-modifying therapies.
“Based on existing sales, [acetylcholinesterase inhibitors] are a more than $5-billion market at branded prices,” she said. “Capturing even a small percent of this market would bring an order of magnitude increase in ACOG’s valuation, and very likely be accompanied by a buyout or a Nasdaq uplisting. ALS and mTBI, while smaller, are nonetheless each multi-billion-dollar market opportunities.”
She set a target of $5 for shares of Alpha Cognition, exceeding the current average of $3.50.
=====
RBC Dominion Securities analyst Arun Viswanathan expects lithium demand to continue to rise as auto production recovers following the global chip shortage, driving the demand for electric vehicles “stronger.”
With that view, he believes Albemarle Corp. (ALB-N) will “continue to benefit given its unique low cost position and global scale.”
Also anticipating secular trends in 5G connectivity along with a return to travel will help its Bromine and Catalysts segments continue to recover, he raised his rating for the Charlotte-based company to “outperform” from “sector perform” on Tuesday.
“We are upgrading ALB to OP from SP and raising estimates and our price target to $280 based on three points: a) better-than-expected lithium volume growth underpinned by strong global demand and increased OEM commitments; b) continued upward lithium price growth (lithium hydroxide prices in China reaching new highs at $28k/tonne, which should result in positive contracting activity; c) continued recovery in Bromine and Catalysts,” said Mr. Viswanathan.
After raising his fiscal 2021 and 2022 earnings expectations, he hiked his target for Albemarle shares to US$280 from US$246. The average on the Street is US$231.32.
=====
Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta raised his target prices for a series of large-cap Canadian energy companies on Tuesday.
His changes include:
- Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ-N/CNQ-T, “buy”) to US$51 from US$44. The average target is $58.95 (Canadian).
- Cenovus Energy Inc. (CVE-N/CVE-T, “buy”) to US$14.50 from US$12.50. Average: $17.97 (Canadian)
- Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO-T, “neutral”) to $47 from $42. Average: $44.65.
- MEG Energy Corp. (MEG-T, “buy”) to $13 from $11. Average: $13.13.
- Suncor Energy Inc. (SU-N/SU-T, “buy”) to US$28 from US$27. Average: $35.96 (Canadian).
=====
In other analyst actions:
* Barclays analyst Christine Cho raised her Enbridge Inc. (ENB-T) target to $53 from $50 with an “equal weight” rating. The average on the Street is $55.02.
* Ms. Cho also increased his target for TC Energy Corp. (TRP-T) target to $64 from $62with an “equal weight” rating. The average is $69.
* CIBC initiated coverage of Softchoice Corp. (SFTC-T) with an “outperformer” rating and $40 target, exceeding the $38 average.
* CIBC’s Jacob Bout raised his target for WSP Global Inc. (WSP-T) to $180 from $166 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $168.50.
* Mr. Bout also hiked his targets for Stantec Inc. (STN-T, “outperformer”) target to $73 from $67, Bird Construction Inc. (BDT-T, “outperformer”) to $12 from $11 and Westshore Terminals Investment Corp. (WTE-T, “neutral”) to $28 from $23.50. The averages are $66.71, $12.03 and $25.80, respectively.
* CIBC’s Bryce Adams trimmed his Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT-T) target by $1 to $4.24 with an “outperformer” rating. The average is $4.28.
* Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett cut his Tilray Inc. (TLRY-Q, TLRY-T) target to US$22 from US$27, keeping a “buy” rating. The average is US$13.95.
* National Bank Financial analyst Adam Shine lowered his Stingray Group Inc. (RAY.A-T) target to $8.50 from $10, falling below the $9.08 average, with an “outperform” rating.
* * Raymond James analyst Brian MacArthur increased his target for shares of Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX-T) to $8.50 from $8.25 with an “outperform” rating. The average is $8.68.