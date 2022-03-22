Inside the Market’s roundup of some of today’s key analyst actions

National Bank Financial’s Vishal Shreedhar expects Dollarama Inc.’s (DOL-T) performance in its last quarter to be “resilient despite many challenges.”

Ahead of the March 20 premarket release of its results from its fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, the analyst is projecting total sales of $1.242-billion, rising from $1.104-billion a year ago and above the consensus estimate of $1.226-billion. Driven by same-store growth of 5.8 per cent, versus a decline of 0.2 per cent during the same period a year ago, he estimates earnings per share of 72 cents, up 16 cents year-over-year and a penny higher than the Street.

“We believe that DOL can accommodate industry challenges,” said Mr. Shreedhar in a research note. “Last quarter, DOL indicated flattish year-over-year gross margins for F2022, implying gross margin contraction in Q4/F22 (management cited expectations for improved Jan. traffic; Jan. is typically lower margin). However, given Omicron-related restrictions in Jan. 2022, margin compression may not be as punitive.

“More importantly, investors will be focused on margin expectations for F2023 amid an inflationary cost environment (labour, supply chain, product etc.). Our review of management commentary from Dollar Store peers suggests that these challenges remain prevalent, but manageable. Our view is that DOL will be able to navigate pressures using several levers (multiprice point strategy, merchandise refresh, hedging, potential new higher price points).”

Mr. Shreedhar thinks the retailer is facing “accommodative” year-over-year comparisons in fiscal 2023 “aided by a solid consumer backdrop, reduced restrictions, and lower COVID-19 costs.”

“In addition, we believe that consumers will increasingly seek value amid the inflationary backdrop,” he said. “Post-pandemic, we think that DOL has capacity to deliver 4-per-cent-plus average same-store sales growth and solid double-digit EPS growth. Our expectation is that management will provide more fulsome commentary on the outlook.”

For fiscal 2023, he’s projecting EPS of $2.58, up 19 per cent year-over-year and in line with consensus estimate of $2.59.

Seeing it “relatively well insulated” from supply chain disruptions in the near-term and continuing a strategy to “remain a price follower to maintain the best relative value for consumers,” Mr. Shreedhar raised his target to $69 from $66 for Dollarama shares with an “outperform” rating. The average on the Street is $67, according to Refinitiv data.

“We continue to hold a positive view on DOL’s shares given its defensive growth orientation supported by strong cash flows, a solid balance sheet, and resilient sales performance. Over the medium term, we believe that Dollarama will be well positioned to grow earnings given anticipated network expansion, favourable same-store sales growth and ongoing development of the international business.”

=====

With the Russia-Ukraine conflict causing prices to spike on supply concerns in an “already tight” market, Citi analyst P.J. Juvekar raised his earnings per share estimates for North American fertilizer companies by an average of 60 per cent for 2022 and 175 per cent for 2023.

“Urea prices are up 24 per cent year-to-date, [Di-ammonium Phosphate] is up 33 per cent and Potash is up 14 per cent,” he said. “We are raising base-case estimates on fertilizer names on extended high-price environment and stress-test our models for bull/bear scenarios.”

“Generally speaking, our base case estimates assumes NPK prices at least 30 per cent higher year-over-year in 2022, with prices falling slightly towards the second half of the year. We see some normalization occurring in 2023, but still to remain at elevated levels over FY2021 (Urea up 13 per cent, DAP up 22 per cent, Potash up 46 per cent). We assign this scenario a 60-per-cent probability.”

With his earnings model adjustments, Mr. Juvekar hiked his target price for stocks in his coverage universe.

In order of preference, his changes are:

* Nutrien Ltd. (NTR-N/NTR-T, “buy”) to US$126 from US$89. The average on the Street is US$96.81.

“Nutrien recently announced their intent to increase their potash production by 1 million tons to 15 million tons per year, capitalizing on the tight supply & export scenario,” he said. “We expect these tons to hit in the back half of the year and conservatively estimate 2022 sales volumes of 14.5 million tons. We raise our FY22 EPS estimates on the updated pricing scenarios (with a lag/adjustment to spot prices). FY23-24 estimates go up on higher forecast prices.”

He added: “Our Buy rating on the shares reflects:1) Segment diversification by fertilizer, and large exposure to the historically stable nitrogen fertilizer industry. 2) Retail segment, which provides additional earnings stability against the more cyclical fertilizer segments. The Retail segment continues to be an area of growth for NTR, especially its online platform. 3) Emphasis on shareholder return through both dividends and share repurchases. Management has proven itself to be effective capital decision makers, and has successfully executed and integrated M&A as well.”

* CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF-N, “buy”) to US$121 from US$86. Average: US$89.14.

* Mosaic Co. (MOS-N, “neutral”) to US$74 from US$49. Average: US$59.50.

=====

In a research note released Tuesday, Barclays analyst Gaurav Jain lowered Canopy Growth Corp. (CGC-Q, WEED-T) to “underweight” from “equal weight” with a US$6 target, down from US$9 and below the US$10.56 average.

Mr. Jain upgraded Cronos Group Inc. (CRON-Q, CRON-T) to “equal weight” from “underweight” with a US$5 target, down from US$5.50. The average is US$5.11

=====

In other analyst actions:

* Canaccord Genuity analyst Kevin MacKenzie lowered his Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU-T) target to $3 from $3.25, below the $3.33 average, with a “speculative buy” rating.

* Eight Capital initiated coverage of Apollo Silver Corp. (APGO-X) with a “buy” rating and $1.50 target. The average is $2.48.

* TD Securities’ Sam Damiani raised his Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM-T) target to $58, exceeding the $55.33 average, from $55 with a “buy” rating.

* Canaccord’s Joseph Vafi lowered his target for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (HUT-Q, HUT-T) to US$12, below the US$16.25 average, from US$20 with a “buy” rating.

* Scotia’s Patricia Baker increased her target for Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (NBLY-T) to $41 from $35. The average is $38.58.

* Canaccord’s Matthew Lee raised his target for Playmaker Capital Inc. (PMKR-X) target to $1.15 from $1.10 with a “speculative buy” rating. The average is $1.20.

* Canaccord’s Scott Chan reduced his Propel Holdings Inc. (PRL-T) target to $15.50 from $16.75, below the $17.25 average, with a “buy” rating, while Scotia’s Phil Hardie cut his target to $16 from $18 with a “sector outpeform” rating..

* CIBC World Markets’ Toddd Coupland cut his Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH-T) target to $3.50 from $4 with an “outperformer” rating, while Canaccord’s Doug Taylor cut his target to $2.75 from $3.25 with a “speculative buy” rating. The average is $3.53.

* Canaccord’s Luke Hannan lowered his target for Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (WBR-T) to $7.50 from $9 with a “buy” rating. The average is $9.29.